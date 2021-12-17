High school sports roundup: Massaponax opens with tourney victory

Takeira Ramey led all scorers with 16 points, while adding seven assists, four steals and three rebounds to help Massaponax open play in the Sixth Annual Lady Knights Classic with a win 54-38 girls basketball win over host Thomas Dale on Friday night.
M’laya Ainsworth added 14 points, five assists and three rebounds, with LaKaiya Butcher accounted for eight points, nine boards and three assists for the Panthers.
Massaponax takes on the winner between Manchester and Franklin County in Saturday’s semifinals.
|Massaponax
|11
|15
|15
|10
|—
|51
|Thomas Dale
|8
|6
|13
|11
|—
|38
Massaponax (5-0): Takeira Ramey 16, Kelsey Bowler 0, LaKaiya Butcher 8, Kyra Price 8, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 3, Gabby Athy 2, M’laya Ainsworth 14. Totals: 22 3-4 51.
Thomas Dale (4-1): Tamyah Webb 11, Loren Jackson 0, Mycah McDowney 15, Taylor Jackson 2, Anaya Peoples 2, Hannah Jones 0, Tre’mya Conner 3, M. Millner 4, Janiyah Jackson 1. Totals: 14 5-6 38.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Ramey 2, Ki. Bowler, Ainsworth). TD 5 (McDowney 3, Webb, Conner).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 83, CULPEPER 45
Jevonte Wright-Parker scored 28 points in the first three quarters to lead Caroline to a Battlefield District home win.
Dominique Washington added 17 points a four Cavaliers scored in double figures.
The Cavaliers play TPLS Christian Academy in the ASSIST Tip Off Classic at Meadowbrook High School on Saturday.
|Culpeper
|16
|14
|8
|7
|—
|45
|Caroline
|29
|26
|19
|9
|—
|83
Culpeper: Nate Amos 14, Justin Corbin 2, Solomon Nawabe 0, Blake Bailey 6, Tyler Simmons 2, Colin McClanahan 0, Zach Eckard 7, Malachi Terrell 4, Quinton Butler 8, Jayden Johnson 2. Totals: 19 3-8 45.
Caroline (5-0): Jevonte Wright-Parker 28, Dominique Washington 17, Gabe Campbell 4, Jeff Logan 0, Jay Freeman 10, Carson Lyons 4, Irving Olivis 0, Shaun Harris 12, Devin Milling 2, Brendon Voak 0, Christian Tingen 4, Jalen Haney 2, Steve Whitehurst 0. Totals: 35 8-15 83.
3-pointers: Culpeper 4 (Amos 2, Bailey, Eckard). Caroline 5 (Harris 2, Wright-Parker, Washington, Freeman).
EASTERN VIEW 65, CHANCELLOR 42
Eastern View opened each half strong and Corey Long scored 27 points to lead the Cyclones to a Battlefield District road win.
|Eastern View
|18
|13
|18
|16
|—
|65
|Chancellor
|6
|13
|9
|14
|—
|42
Eastern View: Xavier Terrell 2, Tyree Webster 8, Dom Sasso 3, Corey Long 27, D’mgo Hunter 0, Jase Jackson 4, Montreal Streat 0, Amaree Robinson 16, T.J. Coles 5, Jummy Waters 0. Totals: 28 7-18 65.
Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 0, Kaden Burnard 10, Aaron Dabney 0, Javontae Mickens 1, Cameron Canty 8, Jordan Nickerson 6, Charles Brown 4, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 4, Zach Anderson 6, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Mattey 1, Christian Nickerson 0. Totals: 14 9-19 42.
3-pointers: EV 2 (Robinson 2). Chancellor 1 (Burnard).
Thursday's results
BOYS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 34, NORTH STAFFORD 28
Ben Myers scored 11 points, six rebounds and four steals to pace the Massaponax boys basketball team to a 34–28 victory over host North Stafford in a Commonwealth District clash Thursday night.
Kaden Rosenbaum hit a clutch 3-pointer as the Panthers broke open a 21–20 Wolverines third-quarter lead. Massaponax outscored North Stafford 14–7 in the final frame.
BROOKE POINT 64, RIVERBEND 43
Demitrus Purnell led the Black–Hawks with 17 points to secure the Commonwealth District victory over Riverbend. Christian Taylor contributed eight points, while Ricardo Dixon added seven.
EJ Wilbourne scored 19 points for the Bears throughout the game.
|Brooke Point
|13
|17
|22
|12
|—
|64
|Riverbend
|13
|5
|13
|12
|—
|43
Brooke Point: Demitrus Purnell 17, Christian Taylor 8, Ricardo Dixon 7, Gavin Schweiter 5, Kyle Baytops 5, Jaden Scott 5, Xavier Hyman 4, Seth Sanusi 4, Lamante Venisee 3, Jordan Scott 2, Kevin Frimpong 2, Yanis Youbi 2.
Riverbend: EJ Wilbourne 19, Jordyn Thomas 7, Elijah Williams 5, Jonas Taylor 4, Xavier Edelen 3, Marc Anthony Parker 2, Vernon Williams 2, Calvyn Campbell 1.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 8 (Purnell 2, Taylor 2, Venisee, Dixon, Baytops, Schweiter). Riverbend 4 (Wilbourne 2, Williams, Thomas).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVEBEND 55, BROOKE POINT 53
Bailey Carter scored 18 points and Haley Lanning had 10 poins and 10 assists to lead the Bears over the Black–Hawks in a Commonwealth District game.
Jaylin Pressley scored 26 points for Brooke Point.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 44, RAPPAHANNOCK 40
Taleah Gaither led Mountain View (5-3) with 11 points for a victory over Rappahannock. To’Seana also contributed eight points for the win.
Candance Slaw scored 22 points in order to try to bring Rappahannock back, however it was not enough.
|Rappahannock
|8
|5
|15
|12
|—
|40
|Mountain View
|12
|16
|9
|7
|—
|44