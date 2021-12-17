High school sports roundup: Massaponax opens with tourney victory

Takeira Ramey led all scorers with 16 points, while adding seven assists, four steals and three rebounds to help Massaponax open play in the Sixth Annual Lady Knights Classic with a win 54-38 girls basketball win over host Thomas Dale on Friday night.

M’laya Ainsworth added 14 points, five assists and three rebounds, with LaKaiya Butcher accounted for eight points, nine boards and three assists for the Panthers.

Massaponax takes on the winner between Manchester and Franklin County in Saturday’s semifinals.