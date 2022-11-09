High school sports roundup: Massaponax outlasts Riverside for Region 5D volleyball title

VOLLEYBALL

Massaponax 3, Riverside 2: Maddie Wells distributed 54 assists and Carlie Clements had 25 kills as the Panthers won their first regional volleyball championship with a 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9 victory over the host Rams in the Region 5D final Tuesday night.

Cameron Cox added 18 kills in the five-set victory for the Panthers (22-4). Regan Shanahan contributed 27 digs and 13 kills. Carley Coghill had 10 kills and Kiah Barnett contributed 17 digs and eight kills. Addy Higgins served four aces, and Avery Rau made two key blocks.

The only downside for the Panthers was a potential late-game injury to Clements. Her status for Saturday's VHSL Class 5 state quarterfinal home match against Deep Run (18-2) is uncertain.

FIELD HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENTS DELAYED

The Virginia High School League pushed back this weekend's state semifinals and finals by one day due to the threat of heavy rain on Friday.

Semifinal games will now be played on Saturday at Massaponax and Chancellor, with the finals Sunday at Courtland.

Colonial Forge will face Fairfax in the Class 6 semifinals at noon Saturday, and Stafford will meet Nansemond River in Class 5 at 4 p.m. at Massaponax. At Chancellor, Courtland will meet Atlee in a Class 4 semifinal at noon, and James Monroe will meet Poquoson at 4 in Class 3.