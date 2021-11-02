High school sports roundup: Massaponax rallies past Woodbridge

Massaponax rallied from a 21-14 deficit when the original match-up at Woodbridge was halted with six minutes left in third quarter to get a 35-21 win in the game completed Tuesday night at Gar–Field High School.

The game was stopped in the third quarter on Sept. 17 due to the death of Woodbridge assistant coach Fred Moore.

Donte Hawthorne scored from 2-yards out to tie the game in the third quarter, then added the go-ahead score on a 7-yard run in the fourth for the Panthers.

Hawthorwne finished with 134 yard on the ground, while Tyheem Kimble added 108 and two more scores for the Panthers.