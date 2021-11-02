High school sports roundup: Massaponax rallies past Woodbridge

Massaponax rallied from a 21-14 deficit when the original match-up at Woodbridge was halted with six minutes left in third quarter to get a 35-21 win in the game completed Tuesday night at Gar–Field High School.
The game was stopped in the third quarter on Sept. 17 due to the death of Woodbridge assistant coach Fred Moore.
Donte Hawthorne scored from 2-yards out to tie the game in the third quarter, then added the go-ahead score on a 7-yard run in the fourth for the Panthers.
Hawthorwne finished with 134 yard on the ground, while Tyheem Kimble added 108 and two more scores for the Panthers.
|Massaponax
|7
|7
|7
|14
|—
|35
|Woodbridge
|6
|8
|7
|0
|—
|21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Massaponax—Donte Hawthorne 25-234, 2TD; Tyheem Kimble 27-108, 2TD; Mason Spencer 1-13; Lydell Carroll 4-17, TD; Nathaniel Quance 1-18; Donovan Phillips 1-12.
PASSING: Massaponax—Donte Hawthorne 0-3-0.
RECEIVING: Massaponax—none.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 2, RIVERSIDE 1
Lauren Doty scored with three minutes left in regulation to help Stafford rally from a one-goal deficit in the final nine minutes to get a win in the Region 5D semifinals.
Olivia Stocks had scored off an assist from Skylar Duffy to tie the game six minutes earlier for the Indians (16-3).
Duffy, Braelynn Greenlaw, Camryn DeLeva, Julia Etu and Caitlyn Kahn led a stout defensive effort for Stafford, which visits Independence in the regional final on Thursday.
JAMES MONROE 5, MERIDIAN 0
The Yellow Jackets earned a Region 3C semi-final victory with a shut-out performance from goalie Sam Black.
Addyson Hough scored two goals to lead the Yellow Jackets. Kelsey Reviello had a goal and an assist, Ciaran Cubbage and Grace Maynard each contributed a goal, and Ashley Shoffner had an assist.
James Monroe advances to the regional final on Thursday to host Monticello.
COURTLAND 4, ORANGE 1
Madison Shea and Delaney Holloran each had a goal and an assist as four different players scored goals in homestanding Courtland’s Region 4C semifinal win.
Deysi Amaya and Natalie Holt also scored, Chloe Davis provided another assist, and goalie Kylie Watkins registered six saves for the Cougars, who visit Chancellor in the region final on Thursday.
Kylee Dabney scored for Orange.
VOLLEYBALL
CHANCELLOR 3, POWHATAN 0
Anna Anderson had 15 kills and Kendall Washington 12, while Hunter Wright led the defensive effort with 23 digs for Chancellor which earned a 25–19, 26–24, 25–17 Region 4B quarterfinal win over visiting Powhatan.
Rachel Margelos provided 22 assists and 11 digs for the Chargers (11–6), who visit Mechanicsville in Wednesday’s region quarterfinals.
Monday’s results
FOOTBALL
WASHINGTON & LEE 26, ESSEX 0
Randall Annino threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as Washington & Lee handed the Trojans their first loss of the season.
Jordan Saunders and Vaughn Harris caught touchdown passes from Annino, who also ran for 117 yards and a 65-yard score. Jeremiah Redmond gained 130 yards on the ground and scored for the Eagles.
W&L’s defense held Essex (4–1) to 217 total yards and intercepted two passes. The Eagles (4–3, 3–0) host Colonial Beach on Friday.
|Washington & Lee
|0
|13
|13
|0
|—
|26
|Essex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Second Quarter
WL—Jeremiah Redmond 3-yard run (kick good)
WL—Vaughn Harris 29-yard pass from Randall Annino (conversion failed)
Third Quarter
WL—Jordan Saunders 38-yard pass from Randall Annino (conversion failed)
WL—Randall Annino 65-yard run (kick good).
TEAM STATISTICS
|WL
|Es
|First downs
|17
|18
|Rushes-yards
|34-247
|27-54
|Passing yards
|128
|163
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-11-0
|10-21-2
|Punts-avg.
|n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
|n/a
|n/a
|Penalties-yards
|n/a
|n/a
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington & Lee—Jeremiah Redmond 21-130, TD; Randall Annino 13-117, TD.
PASSING: Washington & Lee—Randall Annino 4-11-0, 128 yards, 2TD.
RECEIVING: Washington & Lee—Jordan Saunders 2-52, TD; Vaughn Harris 1-29, TD; Brandon Washington 1-47.
COLONIAL BEACH 60, LANCASTER 0
Shawn Johnson ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Drifters rolled to a Northern Neck District shutout.
Paul Holton also scored twice for Colonial Beach (5–3, 3–0), which visits Washington & Lee on Friday.
|Colonial Beach
|16
|22
|6
|16
|—
|60
|Lancaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0