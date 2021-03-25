High school sports roundup: Massaponax rally from deficit to pull out five-set victory over Riverbend

Other leaders for the Eagles (8-0), who travel to a North Stafford on Tuesday, were Brooke Stafira and Kayla Wallace with two blocks each, and Baylie Ostvig with eight kills and 11 digs.

Mountain View was led by Nalani McBride with a 2.06 passer rating, nine dimes and two digs. Lauren Nelson (13 dimes, five kills), Autumn Brown (nine dimes), Nella Bayard (five kills), Alexis Edmonds (four kills), Zeta Berry (13 assists, four digs) and Isa Diaz (nine assists, six digs).

KING GEORGE 3, CAROLINE 1

Bri Ellis had 14 kills, eight digs and two blocks, and Rebecca Heim totaled nine kills, two blocks and three digs to help visiting King George get a 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22 Battlefield District win.

Other contributors for the the Foxes (6-2) were Abby Greenwood (eight kills, nine digs), Gabby Mack (five kills), Ryleigh Lewis (14 assists, eight digs); Madison Carlile (21 assist, eight digs) and Lauren Wetzel (26 digs, 27 dimes).

Leaders for Caroline were Lydia Tillapaugh with 11 kills, Grace Shannon with five kills and four blocks, Holly Trout with 15 assists and four kills, and Jasmine Baker with three aces.

STAFFORD 3, NORTH STAFFORD 1