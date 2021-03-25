High school sports roundup: Massaponax rally from deficit to pull out five-set victory over Riverbend

Down two sets in a closely contested Commonwealth District match, the Massaponax volleyball team regrouped, and in a grueling 2½-hour effort, pulled out a 23–25, 26–28, 25–16, 25–16, 15–12 victory against host Riverbend on Thursday night.
Mya Green and Carlie Clements sparked the rally for the Panthers, head coach Joe Cox said.
“Both of those set losses were close, so we knew we were in the match,” Cox said. “The girls said they ‘found their energy,’ and Mya and Carlie really stepped it up.”
Green recorded 40 assists, 17 digs and seven kills, while teammate Clements made 19 kills and 8 blocks. The Panthers also got big efforts from Makayla Wonpat (13 kills, 17 digs, 10 dimes) and Kimberly Dishman (24 digs, 10 dimes).
Mallory Burns led the Bears with 15 kills. Angela Potts (11 kills), Zoe Topper (eight kills, 10 digs) Kaelyn McDaniel (38 assists) and Jordan O’Dell (15 digs) had strong games for Riverbend.
Massaponax (6–2) travels to Mountain View on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Paityn Walker totaled 29 assists, 12 digs, five kills, and two aces to help Colonial Forge get a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 hard-fought win that put them in sole possession of first place in the Commonwealth District.
Other leaders for the Eagles (8-0), who travel to a North Stafford on Tuesday, were Brooke Stafira and Kayla Wallace with two blocks each, and Baylie Ostvig with eight kills and 11 digs.
Mountain View was led by Nalani McBride with a 2.06 passer rating, nine dimes and two digs. Lauren Nelson (13 dimes, five kills), Autumn Brown (nine dimes), Nella Bayard (five kills), Alexis Edmonds (four kills), Zeta Berry (13 assists, four digs) and Isa Diaz (nine assists, six digs).
KING GEORGE 3, CAROLINE 1
Bri Ellis had 14 kills, eight digs and two blocks, and Rebecca Heim totaled nine kills, two blocks and three digs to help visiting King George get a 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22 Battlefield District win.
Other contributors for the the Foxes (6-2) were Abby Greenwood (eight kills, nine digs), Gabby Mack (five kills), Ryleigh Lewis (14 assists, eight digs); Madison Carlile (21 assist, eight digs) and Lauren Wetzel (26 digs, 27 dimes).
Leaders for Caroline were Lydia Tillapaugh with 11 kills, Grace Shannon with five kills and four blocks, Holly Trout with 15 assists and four kills, and Jasmine Baker with three aces.
STAFFORD 3, NORTH STAFFORD 1
Gabby Meador amassed 24 kills, nine aces, 10 digs and two blocks to help visiting Stafford bring home a 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23 Commonwealth District win.
Jada Williams added seven blocks and four kills, while Ina Aoelua contributed eight kills, five aces and nine digs for the Indians (3-5), who host Brooke Point on Monday.
North Stafford was led by Gabby Figueroa (nine kills, three blocks), Saige Thibodeaux (nine kills, 20 digs), Alayna Woodall (16 digs, two aces) and Alonna McCummings (six kills, three blocks).
COURTLAND 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Madi Poole and Eden Harvey each provided solid defense to help homestanding Courtland get a 25-8, 25-18, 25-18 Battlefield District win.
Emily Flamm led the Cougars in the attack with 13 assists and six kills.
EASTERN VIEW 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Teagan Thompson had eight kills, three assists and two aces for visiting James Monroe, but Eastern View earned the 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 Battlefield District win.
Scarlett Allen (four kills, seven digs), Imani McJunkin (eight digs, two kills) and Kayana Cloud (seven kills) also played well for the Yellow Jackets (1-7), who visit Caroline on Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 8, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Lexi Bove totaled two goals and two assists, and Olivia Stocks supplied three assists to help visiting Stafford cruise to a Commonwealth District win.
Alaina McCoy added a goal and an assist with Skylar Duffy, Mattie Furrow, Coco Wallace and Lauren Buckle each scoring once. Alyssa Iannarelli contributed two assists for the Indians, who host Brooke Point on Monday.
JAMES MONROE 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Ginny Beringer and Sarah Rigual each scored twice to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District home win.
Kelsey Reviello, Monze Sanduval and Addi Gleason also scored for the Yellow Jackets.
Spotsylvania goalie Kallie Buchanan registered 16 saves.
COLONIAL FORGE 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Mary Ellen Schuster and Keelen Crane each scored goals to help visiting Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win, its third straight victory.
Alison Alznauer and Kelly McHugh supplied assists for the Eagles (3-1), who take on Massaponax on Saturday at Embry Mill.
MASSAPONAX 1, RIVERBEND 0
Natalie LaFleur scored in the third quarter to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win. Taryn Saunders assisted the winning score for the Panthers, while Liz Denecke and Bayleigh Valentine also provided strong play.
Riverbend visits James Monroe on Monday.
CHANCELLOR 8, CAROLINE 1
Ella Newman and Kaitlyn Bestick tallied four goals each to help homestanding Chancellor get a Commonwealth District win.
Erin Dameron, the Chargers’ lone senior added an Senior Night assist, while Caitlyn Bergmann also assisted a goal.
Kaylei Raymond scored for Caroline, while Jayla Hill provide solid play.
GOLF
STAFFORD 179, NORTH STAFFORD 235
Drew Harding carded a 39 to win medalist honors and lead the Indians to a Commonwealth District win at the Gauntlet Golf Club.
Stafford (179): Drew Harding 39, Ben Harding 44, Matt Mellors 45, Hunter Eutsler 51.
North Stafford (235): Kaiden Rash 51, Dalton Zadd 53, Jelani Lawerence 64, CJ Perri 67.
MASSAPONAX 165, RIVERBEND 183
Massaponax’s Grayson Wood and Riverbend’s Brady Falk each shot 38s to tie for medalist honors, but it was the Panthers who took home the Commonwealth District team win at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.
Massaponax (165): Grayson Wood 38, Andrew Steis 39, Zach Failor 44, Bryce Forrester 44.
Riverbend (183): Brady Falk 38, Michael Hall 47, Ari Baggie 47, Daniel DeGallery 51.
Wednesday’s result
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT LEE’S HILL
Zane Moore shot a 40 to take medalist honors and lead Louisa past Chancellor and King George. The Lions finished with a 177 total, followed by the Chargers at 190 and the Foxes at 205.