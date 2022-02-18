High school sports roundup: Massaponax sweeps Commonwealth District tournament titles

Takeira Ramey had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists, 10 steals and addedfour rebounds to help lead Massaponax to the Commonwealth District girls basketball title, 67–34, over visiting Riverbend on Friday night.

M’laya Ainsworth added 22 points, five assists and four steals, while LaKaiya Butcher totaled 15 points, seven boards, four steals and four assists for the Panthers.

Bailey Carter led Riverbend with 12 points.

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday in the Region 5D quarterfinals.

Riverbend 8 8 10 8 — 34 Massaponax 17 13 19 18 — 67

Riverbend: Charlotte Mullinax 0, Caitlyn Lanning 0, Aryauna Brent 2, Hannah Alexander 8, Haley Lanning 0, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Bailey Carter 12, MaNiyah Alston 6, Olivia Long 0, Maile Burns 0, Nia Henley 6, Kyra Samuel 0, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 13 7-10 34.

Massaponax: Takeira Ramey 16, Kelsey Bowler 0, LaKaiya Butcher 15, Kyra Price 4, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 6, Gabby Athy 4, M’laya Ainsworth 22, Faith Butler 0. Totals: 29 2-4 67.

3-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Alston). Massaponax 7 (Butcher 3, Ramey 2, Ainsworth 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 64, HENRICO 62

Kiyah Lewis scored 25 points and the Cougars rallied to earn the Region 4B first round matchup over the visiting Warriors.

Henrico 17 20 17 8 — 62 Courtland 16 16 14 18 — 64

Henrico: Keisha Thomas 8, Diamond Brown 1, Mckenzie Wiggins 6, Sanaa Moore 36, Sheyla Wyatt 7, Alicie Powers 4. Totals: 13, 5-10-62.

Courtland: Grace Whitenack 15, Olivia Hilliard 9, Kiyah Lewis 25, Janeah Bell 10, Janay Hill 5. Totals: 18, 7-15-64.

3-pointers: Henrico 10 (Thomas 2, Wiggins, Moore 7). Courtland 7 (Whitenack 5, Hilliard, Hill).

FCS 63, CHRIST CHAPEL 54

Taylor Thomas' 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals led Fredericksburg Christian to a road victory.

Morgan Griffis added 15 points for the Eagles, who will face Central Virginia Home School Tuesday.

FCS 13 16 18 16 — 63 Christ Chapel 16 16 14 18 — 54

FCS: Bella Izadi 6, Layna Thomas 4, Rylie Johnson 0 Grayson Scott 4, Taylor Thomas 34, Morgan Griffis 15. Totals: 21 15-21 63.

Christ Chapel: Zaria Gaskins 9, Zulay Guyon 1, Mikayla Parker 2, Zora Brantley 3, Keyara Rainey 25, Maya Brantley 14. Totals: 22 7-13 54.

3-pointers: FCS 6 (T. Thomas 5, Izadi); Christ Chapel 3 (Gaskins, Z. Brantley, Rainey).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MASSAPONAX 55, COLONIAL FORGE 43

Ben Meyers led three double-figures scorers as the Panthers won the Commonwealth District tournament title.

Massaponax will host a Region 5D quarterfinal game next week. Alfredo Abel had 11 points for Colonial Forge, which will visit Battlefield in a Region 6B quarterfinal Monday.

Colonial Forge 12 8 8 15 — 43 Massaponax 7 19 23 6 — 55







Colonial Forge: Ahmad Esco 8, Ashton Schoolfield 8, Gabriel Jones 8, Elijah Wise 0, Max Alhanati 2, Derreous Ranson 2, Jaiden Oglesby 0, Josiah Golden 0, Alfredo Abel 11, Camdan Henderson 0, Jordan Watson 0, Jovan Danner 0, Charleston Berry-Hall 0, Keshawn Sharrier 4. Totals: 17 5-10 43.

Massaponax: Tyheem Kimble 0, Zach Failor 0, Ben Meyers 17, Kaiden Rosenbaum 13, Dalen Ainsworth 8, Devon Johnson 10 Dezzie Ainsworth 7, Totals: 18 13-16 55.

3-pointers: Colonial Forge 4 (Esco 2, Jones 2); Massaponax 3 (Meyers, Rosenbaum, Dezzie Ainsworth).

CAROLINE 88, ARMSTRONG 80, OT

Shaun Harris scored seven of his 20 points in overtime to lead the Cavaliers to a Region 3B quarterfinal victory.

Jay Freeman had 22 points for Caroline, which will host Skyline in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Armstrong 13 29 17 14 8 — 80 Caroline 17 17 6 33 15 — 88

Armstrong: Taemon Doswell 2, Ra’Quan Lee Bryson 38, Devon Cheatham 11, Delonte Liggins-Johnson 12, Darnel Adamson 2, Leonte Oulahi 2, Taylon Brathers 5, Brian Jackson 9. Totals: 19, 12-20-80.

Caroline: Javonte Wright-Parker 12, Dominque Washington 15, Gabe Campbell 17, Jay Freeman 22, Irving Olivis 2, Shaun Harris 20. Totals: 21, 19-30-88.

3-pointers: Armstrong 10 (Bryson 5, Johnson 4, Brathers). Caroline 9 (Washington 3, Campbell, Freeman 4, Harris).

ATLEE 61, KING GEORGE 44

Conner Gray scored 12 points to lead King George, but visiting Atlee blew open a close game in the fourth quarter to take home the Region 4B first-round win.

Atlee 12 16 8 25 — 61 King George 14 12 8 20 — 44

Atlee: D. Hollins 2, G. Bralley 2, C. Baldenson 5, M. Shields 0, H. Williams 3, K. Martin 2, B. Raso 12, R. Axselle 22, B. Davis 4, J. Compons 9, J. Rurpin 0. Totals: 23 11-14 61.

King George: Elijah Sherfield 6, Damon Duffin 5, Mehkai White 6, Ethan Chase 0, Roget Walker 0, Nehemiah Frye 7, Kyle Reviello 8, Conner Gray 12, Chanz Wiggins 0, Colson Claeay 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 18 1-2 44.

3-pointers: Atlee 4 (Axselle 2, Baldenson, Williams). KG 7 (Gray 4, Reviello 2, Duffin).

SWIMMING

CLASS 4 STATE MEET

Chancellor sophomore Kyle Peck earned gold and silver medals at Friday's VHSL Class 4 state meet in Richmond.

Peck nipped Jefferson Forest's Brandan Whitfield to touch the wall first in the boys' 100-yard backstroke (48.13) after finishing second in the 100 butterfly (48.50).

Courtland's Nate Puchalski was runner-up in the boys' 200-yard individual medley (1:53.41) and fourth in the 100 back (52.02). Teammate Tristan Loesche was third in the 100 freestyle (47.27). They joined Hunter Jackson and Lukas Miller to finish third in the 200 free relay (1:29.37).

Courtland junior Asher Joseph was third in the girls' 50 free (24.11) and fourth in the 100 free (52.93). Teammate Tess Campbell was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.75).

King George's Ciara Graves placed sixth in the girls' 100 fly (59.06) and swam on the Foxes' fourth-place 200 free relay (1:41.05) and sixth-place 400 free relay (3:41.35)

CLASS 6 STATE MEET

Colonial Forge junior Ashley Wang placed fifth in the girls' 200 IM (2:05.07) at the VHSL Class 6 state meet at the Rouse Center in Stafford.

The Eagles' Samuel Calder was 10th in the boys' 500 free (4:44.74), and Kevin McGowan was 13th in the boys' 50 free (21.67).

WRESTLING

CLASS 4 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Four Eastern View wrestlers earned their way into Saturday’s championship bracket semifinals at the meet being held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Elijah Smoot (120), Cameron Sheads (130), Landon Spence (170), Brett Clatterbaugh (220) and Brayden Walker (285).

Also reaching the semifinals were Spotsylvania’s Seth Ayo (106) and Kyle Csikari (138), Orange’s Waylon Rogers (106) and Ethan Turner (132), and King George’s David Norris.

Team standings after Day 1: 1. Great Bridge 115.5, 2. Sherando 65.5, 3. Eastern View 60.5, t4. Spotsylvania 48, 6. King George 43, t9. Orange 39, 13. Louisa 32.5.

CLASS 5 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Also in Virginia Beach, Riverbend holds the Day 1 lead ahead of Brooke Point 104-93.5 with each having seven wrestlers advancing to the winner’s bracket semifinals.

Fellow Commonwealth District standout Mountain View is sitting in fifth place with 81 points and six wrestlers advancing to Saturday’s semifinals.

Team standings after Day 1: 1. Riverbend 104, 2. Brooke Point 93.5, 3. Nansemond River 90, 4. Frank Cox 82, 5. Mountain View 81, 17. Massaponax 22.5, 20. Stafford 19.

Winner’s bracket semifinalists: Riverbend—Nathan Gipson (113), Carson Main (132), Brendan Rasmussen (138), Lennon Soaper (170), Jacob Wright (182), Jake Grasso (195), Jacob Pressinger (285); Brooke Point—Cadell Lee (106), Chase Van Hoven (113), Austin Pollard (126), Travis Harris (138), Stephen Mainz (160), Remus Montalvo (182), Quintarius Floyd (220); Mountain View—Nicholas Sanders (106), Nathan Sanders (113), Robert Whelan (120), Corey Bell (170), Issac Castejon (220), Clay Bachman (285); Massaponax—Ethan Asimacopoulos (152).