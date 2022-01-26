 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports roundup: McEachern, Berete lead ’Cats in comeback win against Eagles
Reuben McEachern scored 25 points and Moussa Berete added 21 as Carmel used a big third quarter to rally past visiting Fredericksburg Christian 79-67 in boys basketball action on Wednesday night.

Noah Caesar scored 24 points and Jake Delao 17 to lead FCS, which hosts Trinity Christian next Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, FCS suffered a tough loss on the road, falling to Seton 79-49. Caesar led the way in that game as well with 17 points.

Fredericksburg Christian      20   17   11   19   —   67
Carmel10192624   —79
Fredericksburg Christian (5-8): John Varlas 10, Noah Caesar 24, Dakota Sellers 8, Cameron Deveau 2, Jake Delao 17, Luke Chilton 6. Totals: 23 17-21 67.
Carmel: Christian Brown 5, Moussa Berete 21, Reuben McEachern 25, Aaron Brown 17, Kameron Samuel 2m Dwight Isler 2, Stacy Byrd 7. Totals: 31 15-21 79.
3-pointers: FCS 4 (Delao 2, Varlas, Chilton). Carmel 2 (Berete, A. Brown).

JAMES MONROE 73, CHANCELLOR 70, OT

RJ Turner scored 20 points, including going 5 for 6 in the fourth quarter and overtime to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District win.

Kyle Snider added 17 points, including two key 3-pointers in the decisive overtime frame for the Yellow Jackets.

Kadin Bernard and Zachary Anderson each scored 16 points to lead Chancellor.

Chancellor171113218   —70
James Monroe      11   18   17   16   11   —   73
Chancellor: Kadin Bernard 16, Aaron Dabney 5, Javontae Mickens 3, Cameron Canty 18, Jordan Nickerson 2, Seth Hunter 4, Camden Dodson 6, Zachary Anderson 16. Totals: 30 7-11 70.
James Monroe: Ke’Shaun Wallace 0, Tim Ford 10, Kyle Snider 17, Dezaun Robinson 16, Michael Edwards 3, Tyson Taylor 6, RJ Turner 20, Mickens Laurore 1. Totals: 23 10-15 73.
3-pointers: Chancellor 3 (Anderson 2, Mickens). JM 15 (Snider 5, Ford 3, Robinson 3, Turner 3, Edwards).

WRESTLING

RIVERBEND 33, MOUNTAIN VIEW 30

Riverbend edged Mountain View in Commonwealth District action.

106: Nicholas Sanders (MV) P. Matthew Parthenakis 5:18; 113: Nathan Gipson (Rb) SV-1 Nathan Sanders 4-2; 120: Robert Whelan (MV) p. Gregory Upperman 2:50; 126: Ben Meinert (MV) p. Cameron Rasmussen 1:03; 132: Carson Main (Rb) p. Dominic Castrojon 0:54; 138: Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) d. Eli Beltran 6-2; 145: Zachary Turner (Rb) md. Blake Jones 14-2; 152: Jahmil Garrett-Bey (MV) p. Lorenzo Coleman 3:14; 160: Cory Bell (MV) d. Logan Eastman 8-4; 170: Lennon Soaper (Rb) won by forfeit; 182: Jacob Wright (Rb) won by forfeit; 195: Jake Grasso (Rb) d. Nathan Stewart 6-2); 220: Issac Castrejon (MV) d. Jeffrey Cheeseman 3-1; 285: Jacob Pressinger (Rb) TB-1 Clay Bachman 3-2.

Tuesday’s results

BOYS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 55, SPOTSYLVANIA 37

The Blue Devils go on the road to defeat the Knights in a Battlefield District matchup.

Courtland   7   21   15   12   —   55
Spotsylvania   781012   —37
Courtland: Colin Ryan 4, Jaylen Brooks 5, Aaron Brooks 11, Micah Roberts 10, Francis Roberts 4, Terrell Boxley 4, Darren Green 6, Tremon Adams 2, Christian Lewis 6, Kayden Simanton 3. Totals: 14, 18-26-55.
Spotsylvania: Tre Coolger 1, Micah Patterson 3, Austin Boggs 3, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 11, Isaiah Patterson 9, T.J. Grisby 2, Monte McMorris 6. Totals: 12, 10-18-37.
3-pointers: Courtland 3 (J. Brooks, M. Roberts 2). Spotsylvania 1 (Boggs).

STAFFORD 36, MOUNTAIN VIEW 30

The Indians earn the Commonwealth District victory at home against the visiting Wildcats.

Mountain View      6   9   105   —   30
Stafford966   15   —36
Mountain View: Labron Weathers 16, Grayson Margheim 2, Xavier Johnson 1, Etienne Somuah 7, William D’Lugos 2, Micah Hagander 2. Totals: 7, 7-8-30.
Stafford (5-5): Jamison Noll 12, Jashua Wallace 4, Tyler Turner 3, Amari Moorer 7, Sean Hopkins 2, Nicholas Belako 8. Totals: 13, 7-13-36.
3-pointers: Mountain View 3 (Weathers 2, E. Somuah). Stafford 1 (Noll).

BROOKE POINT 52, RIVERBEND 44

Seth Sanusi led a balanced attack with 12 points and Christian Taylor added 11 in the Black-Hawks’ Commonwealth District win.

Darius Stafford led the Bears with 11.

Brooke Point      14   9   15   14   —   52
Rivebend68921   —44
Brooke Point: Jordan Scott 8, Jaden Scott 0, Demetrius Purnell 6, Iamonte Vennisee 4, Ricardo Dixon 6, Christian Taylor 11, Kevin Frimpong 0, Wesley Forde 0, Seth Sanusi 12, Gavin Schweiter 0, Yanis Youbi 1, Xavier Hyman 4, Damabior Shokai 0. Totals: 18 13–23 52.
Riverbend: Elijah Williams 7, E.J. Wilborne 4, Xaviere Edelin 2, Jordan Thomas 0, Darius Stafford 11, MarcAnthony Parker 0, Tre Johnson 9. Jonas Taylor 2, Vernon Williams 2, Khalil Wright 2, Mathias Barnwell 5. Totals: 16 8–13 44.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 5 (Taylor 3, Jordan Scott, Dixon); Riverbend 4 (Johnson 2, Stafford, Barnwell).

MASSAPONAX 53, NORTH STAFFORD 35

Kaiden Rosenbaum and Dezzie Ainsworth each scored 12 points and the Panthers held the Wolverines to nine first-half points in remaining unbeaten in Commonwealth District play.

The Panthers Riverbend on Friday.

North Stafford   541115   —35
Massaponax   12   13   16   12   —   53
North Stafford: Dino Jones 4, Nick Perkins 3, Cliff Davis 4, A.J. Labrusciano 2, Austin Hamilton 8, Ian Edwards 8, Kenyon Carter 5. Totals: 14 1–1 35.
Massaponax (11-2, 6-0): Tyheem Kimble 2, Ben Myers 7, Kaiden Rosenbaum 12, Dalen Ainsworth 8, Devin Johnson 7, Antonio Washington 2, Jonathan Zicari 3, Dezzie Ainsworth 12. Totals: 22 4–8 53.
3-pointers: North Stafford 6 (Hamilton 2, Perkins, Edwards, Carter); Massaponax 5 (Rosenbaum 2, Myers, Zicari, Dezzie Ainsworth).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CAROLINE 53, CULPEPER 47

Korryn Parker scored 12 points and the Cavaliers held the visiting Blue Devils to four fourth-quarter points in a Battlefield District victory.

Caroline visits Eastern View on Friday.

Culpeper   1118144   —47
Caroline   19   11   11   11   —   52
Culpeper: Tatum Deane 6, Susan Ishmael 5, Hannah Southard 4, Ella Corbin 0, Autumn Fairfax 15, Juliana Groves 10, Kelley Hutcherson 7. Totals: 19 7–14 47.
Caroline: Korryn Parker 12, Kayla Montgomery 8, Tinya Terrell 7,Janiyaha Pickett 6, Grace Shannon 10, Shantiyya Colvin 0, Nya Howard 8, Nina Torres 1. Totals: 21 6–18 52.
3-pointers: Culpeper 2 (Ishmael, Fairfax); Caroline (Parker 2, Terrel, Howard).

MOUNTAIN VIEW 39, STAFFORD 23

The Wildcats earn the victory on the road against the Indians in a Commonwealth District matchup.

Mountain View      9   13   9   8   —   39
Stafford41027   —23
Mountain View: Emma Stalteri 9, Janelle Sargent 4, To;Seana Hook 6, Tiara Bigelow 2, Genesis Betanco 7, Taleah Gaither 4, Elizabeth Harley 7. Totals: 14, 5-8-39.
Stafford: Keyli Daniels 2, Dakota Evans 5, Sandra Fisher 2, Janiya Adebayo 9, K. Tolson 2, Genesis Houston 3. Totals: 6, 4-19-22.
3-pointers: Mountain View 2 (Stalteri, Betanco). Stafford 1 (Evans).

SETON 54, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 38

Despite 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals from Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian fell on the road. The Eagles will visit Trinity of Meadow View Friday.

Fredericksburg Christian   841115   —38
Seton   16   14   12   12   —   54
FCS: Bella Izadi 2, Layna Thomas 3, Rylie Johnson 0, Grayson Scott 10, Hannah Williamson 2, Taylor Thomas 21. Totals: 12 9–17 38.
Seton: L. VanderWoude 10, J. Hugo 16, M. Pennefather 4, N. Burgess 18, T. Lalli 6. Totals: 21 5–11 54.
3-pointers: FCS 5 (T. Thomas 4, L. Thomas); Seton 7 (VanderWoude 2, Hugo 2, Lalli 2, Burgess).

COLONIAL BEACH 41, LANCASTER 22

The Drifters jumped out to an early lead to defeat the Red Devils on the road.

Colonial Beach      14   14   0   13   —   41
Lancaster5629   —22
Colonial Beach: Casey Royall 4, Katelyn Franks 3, Cynari Davis 20, Cora Bowler 10, Jadyn Mcginniss 2, Cerenity Davis 2. Totals: 16, 9-17-41.
Lancaster: A. Brown 2, A. Ball 8, S. Wilson 8, J. Curry 5. Totals: 6, 4-19-22.
3-pointers: Lancaster 2 (Wilson 2).

CHANCELLOR 46, EASTERN VIEW 41

Kendall Scott made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to help Chancellor hold off an Eastern View rally for a Battlefield District win.

Eastern View   68819   —41
Chancellor   17   7   12   12   —   46
Eastern View: Ange Hyonkeu 13m Trinity Washington 0, McKenna Warren 5, Leila Hackley 6, Saniya Brown 3, Kaidence Brown 2, Destiny Washington 12. Totals: 15 7-13 41.
Chancellor: Maya Johnson 7, Kendall Scott 14, T’Laya Johnson 5, Kaitlyn Bestick 6, Raegan Bestick 5, Anastazja Arvan 10. Totals: 15 12-19 46.
3-pointers: EV 4 (Hackley 2, Hyonkeu, S. Brown). Chancellor 4 (Arvan 2, Johnson, Scott).
