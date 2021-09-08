High School Sports Roundup: Michael Sevier shot an even-par 36 on Wednesday

Michael Sevier shot an even-par 36 on Wednesday to earn the individual medalist honor and lead the Foxes to a Battlefield Districtgolf victory.
King George (181): Michael Sevier 36, Caleb Bardine 45, Troy Spillman 49, Tyler Truslow 51.
Culpeper (197): Nathan Amos 43, Colton Metzgar 45, Jake Stallings 49, Tommy Stallings 60.
Cross Country
Spostylvania’s Jin Lee earned top honors with a time of 19:14, but the James Monroe boys cross country team defeated Spotsylvania, 20-35, at Pratt Park on Wednesday.
In the girls’ meet, James Monroe defeated the Knights, 14-23, with Isabel Whitman finishing first with a winning mark of 22:50.
Girls results: 1. Isabel Whitman (JM) 22:50; 2. Jordane Donfack (SP) 24:23; 3. Alice Weber (JM) 26:00; 4. Stella Hensley (JM) 26:03; 5. Anna Weiderhold (SP) 26:04.
Boys results: 1. Jin Lee (SP) 19:14; 2. Elliot Van Vorst (JM) 19:36; 3. Jack McCarthy (JM) 19:47; 4. Jason Stinchcomb (JM) 19:53; 5. Jack Greven (JM) 20:04.