High school sports roundup: Miller School topples FCS in baseball
Logan Roop went 2 for 3 to lead the Fredericksburg Christian offense in an 11–0 noncoference baseball loss to Miller School at FredNats Stadium on Wednesday.

Connor Floyd doubled and Elijah Lambros singled for the Eagles. FCS is schedule to host North Cross at FredNats Stadium on Friday.

     RHE
Miller School      100   620   2   —   11   8   0
FCS0000000   —044
D. HACKENBERG, H. Hardie (5) and H. Cooke, R. Jones. CONNOR FLOYD, Joseph Garner and Charlie Brinkman.

Tuesday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

CAROLINE 3, JAMES MONROE 2

Lydia Tillapaugh had 28 kills to led the Cavaliers in a Battlefield District win.

Caroline entertains Courtland on Thursday.

