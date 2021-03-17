High school sports roundup: Miller School topples FCS in baseball

Logan Roop went 2 for 3 to lead the Fredericksburg Christian offense in an 11–0 noncoference baseball loss to Miller School at FredNats Stadium on Wednesday.
Connor Floyd doubled and Elijah Lambros singled for the Eagles. FCS is schedule to host North Cross at FredNats Stadium on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Miller School
|100
|620
|2
|—
|11
|8
|0
|FCS
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|4
|4
D. HACKENBERG, H. Hardie (5) and H. Cooke, R. Jones. CONNOR FLOYD, Joseph Garner and Charlie Brinkman.
Tuesday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
CAROLINE 3, JAMES MONROE 2
Lydia Tillapaugh had 28 kills to led the Cavaliers in a Battlefield District win.
Caroline entertains Courtland on Thursday.
