High school sports roundup: Mountain View edges Riverbend in shootout

Riverbend took the lead in the third quarter, only to see visiting Mountain View tie the match and then get the 2–1 Commonwealth District field hockey win in a shootout on Thursday night.
Ellie Helbling scored off an assist from Kayleigh Sullivan coming out of halftime to put the Bears (2–1) ahead 1–0.
Just as it looked like the game would head to the final stanza with that score, the Wildcats (3–1) took advantage of a corner to tie the score just before the quarter ended.
Alivia Boatwright and Kat Druiett started the play and Sophia Marquez finished it off to tie it 1–1.
The game stayed that way through overtime and went to the tiebreaker where goalie Emily Arvesen stood out, stopping all of Riverbend’s attempts. Marquez converted the winner for Mountain View.
Megan Hyatt and Gina Slupek also played well for the Wildcats, who entertain Stafford on Monday.
Goalie Kiki Byrd registered 13 saves for the Bears, who host Brooke Point on Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 3, MASSAPONAX 0
Lauren Buckle and Alaina McCoy each contributed a goal and an assist to help Stafford secure a Commonwealth District win.
Lexi Bove also scored, while Emily Schneider and Sydney Duffy led the defense and Skylar Duffy the midfield for the Panthers, who visit Mountain View on Monday.
Goalie Athena White and defenders Sydney Gouldman and Ellie Butler led the way for Massaponax.
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Baylie Ostvig had 12 kills, 11 digs and two aces to lead Colonial Forge to a 25–13, 25–14, 25–11 Commonwealth District win.
Other leaders for the Eagles (6–0, 6–0) were Paityn Walker with 22 assists, two aces and a block; Sarah Eltablyhi with 17 digs and two aces; Lauren Hyman with nine kills; and Brooke Stafira with three blocks.
Jadyn Brown had 10 digs, and Taiyanna Terrell added three kills and three blocks for Brooke Point (0–7), which visits Riverbend on Monday.
Colonial Forge hosts the Bears on Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, RIVERBEND 0
Missing three starters due to spring break and college tours, visiting Mountain View was still able to bring home a 25–7, 25–19, 25–13 Commonwealth District win.
Zeta Berry totaled 35 assists and seven digs while Nalani McBride supplying 10 kills, seven aces, 17 digs and a 2.33 pass rating for the Wildcats.
Other leaders for Mountain View, which hosts Stafford on Monday, were Autumn Brown (four dimes, 10 digs), Hannah Myers (three aces, four kills), Claire Wiese (eight kills), Nella Bayard (seven kills) and Alexis Edmonds (six kills).
Mallory Burns had five kills and Kaelyn McDaniel 11 assists and 10 digs for Riverbend.
CHANCELLOR 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Anna Anderson delivered 18 kills while teammate Kendall Washington chipped in with 13 kills to lead the Chargers to a shutout victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets. Set scores were 25–13, 24–16 and 25–23.
Chancellor also got standout efforts from Madi Stevenson (23 serves, eight digs and three aces) and Rachel Margelos (20 assists and three aces). Chancellor (5–0) travels to Spotsylvania on Monday.
For the Yellow Jackets, Imani McJunkin made five kills and two aces, Olivia Coulan had 10 assists and an ace and Kayana Spires had two kills and two blocks. James Monroe (1–5) hosts Courtland on Monday.
COURTLAND 3, CAROLINE 0
Emily Flamm had 12 kills and 11 assists, and Riley Cornell added 23 assists and three kills to help visiting Courtland get a 25–11, 25–18, 25–12 Battlefield District win.
Olivia Haynes and Amanda Trapp added six kills each, and Sophia Wilson amassed nine digs, six kills and two blocks for the Cougars.