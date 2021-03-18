High school sports roundup: Mountain View edges Riverbend in shootout

Riverbend took the lead in the third quarter, only to see visiting Mountain View tie the match and then get the 2–1 Commonwealth District field hockey win in a shootout on Thursday night.

Ellie Helbling scored off an assist from Kayleigh Sullivan coming out of halftime to put the Bears (2–1) ahead 1–0.

Just as it looked like the game would head to the final stanza with that score, the Wildcats (3–1) took advantage of a corner to tie the score just before the quarter ended.

Alivia Boatwright and Kat Druiett started the play and Sophia Marquez finished it off to tie it 1–1.

The game stayed that way through overtime and went to the tiebreaker where goalie Emily Arvesen stood out, stopping all of Riverbend’s attempts. Marquez converted the winner for Mountain View.

Megan Hyatt and Gina Slupek also played well for the Wildcats, who entertain Stafford on Monday.

Goalie Kiki Byrd registered 13 saves for the Bears, who host Brooke Point on Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

STAFFORD 3, MASSAPONAX 0