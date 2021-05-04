 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Mountain View girls edge Colonial Forge
High school sports roundup: Mountain View girls edge Colonial Forge

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

Emily Winkels’ penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining in regulation lifted Mountain View to a 3–2 girls’ soccer victory over Colonial Forge Tuesday night.

Ruby Darling scored twice in the game’s first 10 minutes for the Wildcats (3–0), with Lauren Forgas earning an assist. The Eagles (1–1) tied things up with a pair of goals from Ava Kertgate, assisted by Carina Llamosa and Maria Walsh.

Colonial Forge hosts North Stafford on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

MASSAPONAX 3, RIVERBEND 1

Avery White, Alexa Stohr and Sara Frenzley scored as the visiting Panthers improved to 3–0 on the season.

Taryn Saunders, Cristina Venzen and Sam Brewer had assists for Massaponax, which hosts Courtland on Thursday.

Sarah Marnian scored for the Bears (0–3), and Olivia Gay made 13 saves in goal with support from Madison Bauserman.

BOYS SOCCER

MASSAPONAX 2, RIVERBEND 1

Godfrey Abel scored both goals for the Panthers (2–0–1), assisted by Lincoln Graham and Ewan Thomson, and Jacob Montgomery made five saves with defensive support from Jack Crist.

Riverbend’s goal came from Collin Berghoff.

