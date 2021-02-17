High school sports roundup: Mountain View runs away with region title

Aidan Billings and Eric Mensah won individual events to help Mountain View capture the Region 5D boys track title Wednesday at Albemarle.
Billings finished first in the 500 meters (1:10.23), and Mensah claimed the shot put (40-7). The Wildcats also won the 1,600 relay and scored 100 points to 86.5 for runner-up William Fleming, which got five event wins from Micah Jones.
Stafford’s Justin Polcha was a double individual winner in the 1,000 and 1,600.
Mountain View’s girls finished second behind host Albemarle behind event wins from Kayla Dunbar (shot put) and Rebekah Simmons (1,000).
The Class 5 state meet will be held March 2 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Mountain View 100; 2. William Fleming 86.5; 3. (tie) Stafford and North Stafford 72; 5. Brooke Point 64; 6. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 54; 7. Albemarle 36.5.
High jump: 1. Micah Jones (WF) 5-10; 2. Reginald Annor (MV) 5-8; 3. Logan Andros (BP) 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Jones (WF) 21-11.5; 3. Elias Richardson (MV) 18-8; 4. Michael Riley (BP) 18-3.75; 5. Emilio Mas (BP) 17-4.5.
Triple jump: 1. Jones (WF) 41-1; 2. Tyler Barham (St) 41-1; 4. Richardson (MV) 39-3.5; 5. Riley (BP) 37-6; 6. Camren Johnson (BP) 36-3.5.
Shot put: 1. Eric Mensah (MV) 40-7; 2. Justin Watson (MV) 40-2; 3. Riley (BP) 34-2.
55 meters: 1. Jones (WF) 6.59; 2. Christopher Taylor (NS) 6.61; 3. Nigel Martinez (NS) 6.83; 6. Jean-Bandama Boni (St) 7.14; 7. Jackson Breeden (BP) 7.24.
55 hurdles: 1. Jones (WF) 8.06; 3. Mas (BP) 9.92; 4. Jayden Anderson (BP) 11.08.
300: 1. Carmelo Taylor (PH) 37.07; 2. Ronald Gaymon (St) 38.26; 4. Richardson (MV) 38.68; 7. Daveon Estes (BP) 40.90; 8. Davion Johnson (NS) 43.36.
500: 1. Aidan Billings (MV) 1:10.23; 2. Thomas Speulveda (St) 1:11.38; 3. Noah Cahoon (MV) 1:11.79; 4. Gaymon (St) 1:12.31; 5. Johnson (NS) 1:14.57; 6. Garrett Pearl (BP) 1:23.19.
1,000: 1. Justin Polcha (St) 2:59.05; 2. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (NS) 3:00.96; 3. Jakob Petska (MV) 3:01.09; 5. Russell Belt (NS) 3:05.06; 6. Craig Swain (MV) 3:07.89; 7. Kamren Keeves (St) 3:10.43.
1,600: 1. Polcha (St) 4:46.52; 2. Craig Swain (MV) 4:47.52; 3. Yakulis (NS) 4:47.76; 8. William Mott (NS) 5:18.99.
3,200: 1. Noah LeCain (NS) 10:11.41; 2. Joshua Webb (NS) 10:25.56; 3. Ben Putka (St) 10:33.75; 4. Charles Schilling (MV) 10:34.41; 7. Andrew Caley (MV) 11:31.35.
800 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 1:38.10; 2. Brooke Point 1:40.05; 3. North Stafford 1:41.03; 5. Mountain View 1:50.09.
1,600 relay: 1. Mountain View 3:41.22; 2. Stafford 3:41.67; 4. Brooke Point 4:01.90.
3,200 relay: 1. North Stafford (Belt, Webb, LeCain, Yakulis) 8:49.03; 3. Mountain View 9:09.31; 4. Brooke Point 9:18.54; 5. Stafford 9:32.84.
GIRLS MEET