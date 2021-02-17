 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Mountain View runs away with region title
Aidan Billings and Eric Mensah won individual events to help Mountain View capture the Region 5D boys track title Wednesday at Albemarle.

Billings finished first in the 500 meters (1:10.23), and Mensah claimed the shot put (40-7). The Wildcats also won the 1,600 relay and scored 100 points to 86.5 for runner-up William Fleming, which got five event wins from Micah Jones.

Stafford’s Justin Polcha was a double individual winner in the 1,000 and 1,600.

Mountain View’s girls finished second behind host Albemarle behind event wins from Kayla Dunbar (shot put) and Rebekah Simmons (1,000).

The Class 5 state meet will be held March 2 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

BOYS MEET

Team scores: 1. Mountain View 100; 2. William Fleming 86.5; 3. (tie) Stafford and North Stafford 72; 5. Brooke Point 64; 6. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 54; 7. Albemarle 36.5.
High jump: 1. Micah Jones (WF) 5-10; 2. Reginald Annor (MV) 5-8; 3. Logan Andros (BP) 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Jones (WF) 21-11.5; 3. Elias Richardson (MV) 18-8; 4. Michael Riley (BP) 18-3.75; 5. Emilio Mas (BP) 17-4.5.
Triple jump: 1. Jones (WF) 41-1; 2. Tyler Barham (St) 41-1; 4. Richardson (MV) 39-3.5; 5. Riley (BP) 37-6; 6. Camren Johnson (BP) 36-3.5.
Shot put: 1. Eric Mensah (MV) 40-7; 2. Justin Watson (MV) 40-2; 3. Riley (BP) 34-2.
55 meters: 1. Jones (WF) 6.59; 2. Christopher Taylor (NS) 6.61; 3. Nigel Martinez (NS) 6.83; 6. Jean-Bandama Boni (St) 7.14; 7. Jackson Breeden (BP) 7.24.
55 hurdles: 1. Jones (WF) 8.06; 3. Mas (BP) 9.92; 4. Jayden Anderson (BP) 11.08.
300: 1. Carmelo Taylor (PH) 37.07; 2. Ronald Gaymon (St) 38.26; 4. Richardson (MV) 38.68; 7. Daveon Estes (BP) 40.90; 8. Davion Johnson (NS) 43.36.
500: 1. Aidan Billings (MV) 1:10.23; 2. Thomas Speulveda (St) 1:11.38; 3. Noah Cahoon (MV) 1:11.79; 4. Gaymon (St) 1:12.31; 5. Johnson (NS) 1:14.57; 6. Garrett Pearl (BP) 1:23.19.
1,000: 1. Justin Polcha (St) 2:59.05; 2. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (NS) 3:00.96; 3. Jakob Petska (MV) 3:01.09; 5. Russell Belt (NS) 3:05.06; 6. Craig Swain (MV) 3:07.89; 7. Kamren Keeves (St) 3:10.43.
1,600: 1. Polcha (St) 4:46.52; 2. Craig Swain (MV) 4:47.52; 3. Yakulis (NS) 4:47.76; 8. William Mott (NS) 5:18.99.
3,200: 1. Noah LeCain (NS) 10:11.41; 2. Joshua Webb (NS) 10:25.56; 3. Ben Putka (St) 10:33.75; 4. Charles Schilling (MV) 10:34.41; 7. Andrew Caley (MV) 11:31.35.
800 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 1:38.10; 2. Brooke Point 1:40.05; 3. North Stafford 1:41.03; 5. Mountain View 1:50.09.
1,600 relay: 1. Mountain View 3:41.22; 2. Stafford 3:41.67; 4. Brooke Point 4:01.90.
3,200 relay: 1. North Stafford (Belt, Webb, LeCain, Yakulis) 8:49.03; 3. Mountain View 9:09.31; 4. Brooke Point 9:18.54; 5. Stafford 9:32.84.

GIRLS MEET

Team scores: 1. Albemarle 141; 2. Mountain View 115; 3. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69; 4. Stafford 35; 5. North Stafford 30; 6. Brooke Point 21.
High jump: 1. Callie Vinzant (Alb) 4-2; 2. Casndra Opoku-Mensah (MV) 4-2.
Long jump: 1. Ashley Snider (Alb) 15-7.75; 5. Opoku-Mensah (MV) 13-5.25; 6. Suhani Amin (MV) 11-10.75.
Triple jump: 1. Ayesha Watson (WF) 32-1; 2. Opoku-Mensah (MV) 30-1.5; 4. Amin (MV) 27-0;
Shot put: 1. Kayla Dunbar (MV) 30-1.5; 2. Samantha Grooms (St) 27-8; 3. Elizabeth Mensah (MV) 27-1; 5. Emily Krebs (BP) 19-3.5; 6. Abigail Maxwell (BP) 18-6.5.
55 meters: 1. Ayanna Woods (NS) 7.56; 4. Nella Bayard (MV) 8.01; 5. Latoya Downing (NS) 8.02; 6. Malye Hawes (BP) 8.18.
55 hurdles: 1. Vinzant (Alb) 10.13.
300: 1. Megan McGinnis (PH) 43.91; 2. Bayard (NS) 44.87; 3. Skylar Duffy (St) 44.89; 5. Karrington Owens (MV) 46.59; 7. Caroline Shults (St) 48.63.
500: 1. McGinnis (PH) 1:19.03; 2. Duffy (St) 1:19.77; 3. Owens (MV) 1:19.84; 4. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 1:25.40; 8. Kira Hawkins (BP) 1:33.83.
1,000: 1. Rebekah Simmons (MV) 3:12.84; 4. Laura Peterson (MV) 3:16.29; 5. Grace Berck (St) 3:36.05; 7. Amelie Spencer-Hamm (BP) 3:47.19.
1,600: 1. Caroline Hughlett (Alb) 5:32.82; 3. Emma Wunderly (MV) 5:46.03; 4. Natalie Kingston (MV) 5:47.89; 5. Katherine Craig (NS) 5:47.35; 7. Jaci Allen (St) 6:44.35.
3,200: 1. Arianna DeBoer (Alb) 11:39.08; 3. Craig (NS) 12:30.69; 4. Wunderly (MV) 12:37.16.
800 relay: 1. Albemarle 1:51.20; 2. Brooke Point 1:55.66; 3. North Stafford 1:59.08.
1,600 relay: 1. Albemarle 4:20.26; 3. Mountain View 4:25.44; 4. Stafford 4:32.91.
3,200 relay: 1. Albemarle 10:11.12; 3. Mountain View 11:38.24.
