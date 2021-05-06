High school sports roundup: Mountain View top Riverbend for district victory

Micheal Assul scored twice for Mountain View and Sam Wiler also contributed a goal to help the Wildcats secure a 3-2 Commonwealth District boys soccer win against Riverbend on Thursday night.
Christopher Sims and Brady Falk both scored for the Bears with Eder Garcia contributing an assist.
BOYS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 10, CAROLINE 1
Bertrand Niyungeko and Romello Rodgers each recorded hat tricks to help Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.
Raoul Mukiza (tw0) and Noah Lohr also scored for the Chargers (1-0), who also received assists from Jonas Lohr (three), Max Anderson (three), Gideon Kumah and Niyungeko.
Tyler Bevan scored for Caroline (1-3), which entertains Eastern View next Thursday.
Chancellor visits Courtland on Tuesday.
MASSAPONAX 4, COURTLAND 1
Lincoln Graham scored twice and Jack Crist and Ewan Thomson each contributed one goal to help the Panthers (3-0-1) win against Riverbend.
Carson Pugh had two assists and Jacob Montgomery had fours saves for the Panthers.
Garrett Underhill scored the lone goal and Morgan Lehocky registered seven saves for the Cougars.
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 3, COURTLAND 0
Avery White scored once in each half to help Massaponax get a nondistrict win.
Sara Frensley added an goal and an assists, with Kendal Smith also providing a helper for the Panthers (4-0).
Taryn Saunders and Rylie White led the defensive effort for Massaponax, which visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
STAFFORD 5, MASSAPONAX 4
Singles: Donny Brewster (Ma) d. Nesta Fletcher 10-2; Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Sam Emerson 10-0; Alan Chen (Ma) d. Henry Melson 10-4; Luke Osleger (St) d. Cameron Jennings 10-0; Jayrod Dela Cruz (St) d. Adam Lenahan 10-2; Robert Kohlhaas (St) d. Izait Bautista 10-0.
Doubles: Brewster/Brewster (Ma) d. Fletcher/Melson 10-0; Oliver Lambert/Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Chen/Jennings 10-7; Dela Cruz/Jakob Oldendick (St) d. Lenahan/Bautista 10-0.
Next match: Stafford (5-1) hosts Colonial Forge Forge on Monday.
RIVERBEND 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. William Hudson 10-0, Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Brayden Hitz 10-0, Ryan Catullo d. Mauro Lobo 10-0, Jack Scrivani (Rb) d. Jacob Grena 10-2, Gavin White (Rb) d. Hunter Morgan 10-0, Dave Chandra (Rb) d. Elijah Hernandez 10-1.
Doubles: Wexler/C. Catullo (Rb) d. Hudson/Hitz 10-0, R. Catullo/Scrivani (Rb) d. Grena/Morgan 10-3, Hernandez/Edgar Rivera (MV) d. Chandra/White 11-9.
Next match: The Bears (4-0) host Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 7, BROOKE POINT 2
Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Gabe Gillespie 10-6; Boone Orton (CF) d. Trey Williams 10-2; Jake Porzeinski (CF) d. Spenser Hamm 10-0; Lucas Cedeno Villegas (BP) d. Josh Addis 10-7; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Dieter Kufur 10-5; Jake Stratton (CF) d. Luke Thomas 10-2.
Doubles: Gillespie/Porzeinski (CF) d. Foley/Williams 10-8; Orton/Addis (CF) d. Hamm/Villegas 10-0; Keegan Kaczmar/Jake Stratton (CF) d. Kufur/Thomas 10-5.
GIRLS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 9, KING GEORGE 0
Singles: Kelsey Dupuy (JM) d. Lauren Wentzel 8-4; Clare Kingsley (JM) d. Scaite 8-0; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Ochao 8-0; Isabella Bustamante (JM) d. Wang 8-1; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Knapp 8-0; Ana Heller (JM) d. Poley 8-0.
Doubles: BuPuy/Bustamante (JM) d. Wentzel/Scaife 8-2; Kingsley/Hollis Glancy (JM) d. Wang/Ochao 8-1; Margaret Rowe/Addi Gleason (JM) d. Wassor/Baker 8-2.
MASSAPONAX 6, STAFFORD 3
Singles: Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Emmalie Lemmon 10-2; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Sydney Selby 10-6; Junga Steves (St) d. Grace Burner 11-9; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Josie Brewster 10-6; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Sophie Loncar 11-9; Mia Newell (Ma) d. Caroline Loncar 10-8.
Doubles: Cinco/Hydahl (Ma) d. Lemmon/Selby 10-6; Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Steves/Daniels 10-4; Loncar/Loncar (St) d. Ailish Connell/Kimiko Andrew 10-5.
Next match: The Panthers (5-0) visit Brooke Point on Monday. The Indians (4-2) visit North Stafford on Wednesday.
TRACK & FIELD
SPOTSYLVANIA AT JAMES MONROE
James Monroe’s boys and Spotsylvania’s girls each earned Battlefield District wins. The Yellow Jackets’ boys outscoring the Knights 68-28, while the Knights’ girls came out on top 63-48.
BOYS
100 meters: 1.Deonte Curry (JM) 12.28 ; 200: 1. Portius Willis (JM) 24.27; 400: 1. Chase Greene (Sp) 57.12; 800: 1. McKeiran Romasser (Sp) 2:11.03; 1600: 1. Jin Lee (Sp) 5:10.89; 110 hurdles: 1. Hunter McFadden (Sp) 17.77; 300 hurdles: 1. Hunter McFadden (Sp) 46.87; 400 relay: 1. James Monroe 44.7; 1600 relay: 1. Spotsylvania 3:47.71.
High jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 6-0; Long jump: 1. Aidan Ryan (JM) 21-0; Triple jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 37-4.5; Shot put: 1. Andrew Williams (JM) 41-7; Discus: 1. Andrew Williams (JM) 124-6.
GIRLS
100 meters: 1. Kennedy Flyn (JM) 12.76; 200: 1. Kennedy Flynn (JM) 26.01; 400: 1. Virginia Beringer (JM) 57.99; 800: 1. Isabel Whitman (JM) 2:41.99; 1600: 1. Cecilia Lucas (JM) 6:12.49; 100 hurdles: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 19:45; 300 hurdles: 1. Logan Conner (JM) 56.78; 400 relay: 1. James Monroe 49.94; 1600 relay: 1. James Monroe 4:40.79.
High jump: 1. Emma Seifker (Sp) 4-4; Long jump: 1. Brianna Denson (JM) 15-6.5; Shot put: 1. Aiden Romasser (Sp) 21-3; Discus: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 67-1.
BASEBALL
KING GEORGE 4, JAMES MONROE 1
Kyle Reviello finished 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs to help King George earn a 4-1 Battlefield District baseball with over visiting James Monroe on Thursday.
Brady Wingeart (double) and Aden Cupka (double, RBI) each added 2-for-3 efforts for the Foxes (2-0), who visit Chancellor on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|James Monroe
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1
|2
|1
|King George
|002
|020
|x
|—
|4
|7
|2
JOE HARDY, Bryce Caldwell (5) and Donovan Frost. ROY TAYMAN, Kyle Reviello (5) and Brady Wingeart.
BASEBALL
ATLANTIC SHORES 16, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 6
Logan Roop and Camden Henderson each had two hits to lead Fredericksburg Chsitian at the plate.
|R
|H
|E
|Fredericksburg Christian
|120
|120
|—
|6
|10
|5
|Atlantic Shores Christian
|017
|233
|—
|16
|12
|3
P. FORD, C. Floyd (4) and C. Brinkman. J. FREDERICKS, J. Reynolds, n/a.
SOFTBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 9, CAROLINE 5
Sydney Brown and Kyleigh Mummert each homered and Autumn Wolfe struck out eight to help Spotsylvania get a Battlefield District win.
Melanie Rees went 3 for 3 and Kate Braden added two hits for the Knights (3-0), who host Eastern View May 14.
|R
|H
|E
|Caroline
|000
|000
|5
|—
|5
|4
|1
|Spotsylvania
|013
|212
|x
|—
|9
|11
|3
A. PAYNE and M. Taylor. AUTUMN WOLFE and Kyleigh Mummert.
GIRLS LACROSSE
STAFFORD 16, BROOKE POINT 3
Jordan Fitzgerald scored four goals, while Elsa Da Silva and Alaina McCoy added three each to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District win.
Sydney Ulmer (two), Nicole Allen (two), Molly Clinton and Darby Conerly also scored for the Indians. Da Silva (two), Clinton (two) and Ulmert added assists.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 24, MASSAPONAX 4
Gabby Bartels scored six goals, and Hanna Navarro and Ava Windham each tallied four to help Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.
Emma Stalteri (three), Kendal Light (three), Kat Druiett (two) and Julie Snow also scored for the Wildcats. Assist came via Bartels (three), Windham (two), Stalteri and Hanna Navarro.
Grace Pietro scored twice, and Kimoree Colbert and Olivia McGowan each scored once for Massaponax.
Panthers’ goalie Sarah Blackman registered 12 saves, while Ava Corcoran had six for Mountain View (3-1), which hosts Stafford on May 13.
BOYS LACROSSE
LIBERTY 17, JAMES MONROE 3
Jake Wack, Sam Dumont and Luke Dumont each scored once for James Monroe.
Wednesday’s results
GIRLS TENNIS
CAROLINE 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Singles: Tillapaugh (Ca) d. Smith 8-1; Harold (Sp) d. Petit grew 8-4; Luciano (Ca) d. Bowling 8-0; Rachanow (Ca) d. Rose 8-2; Farmer (Ca) d. Nelson 8-3; Hernandez (Ca) d. Medley 8-0
Doubles: Tillapaugh/Pettigrew (Ca) d. Smith/Harold 8-0; Luciano/Rachanow (Ca) d. Bowling/Rose 8-1; Farmer/Hernandez (Ca) d. Medley/Yelton 8-1.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT RESTON NATIONAL
Joey Priebe shot a team-best 46 to lead Fredericksburg Christian, but the Eagles fell to Oakcrest 186-209. Fairfax Christian finished in third with a score of 238.
Other scorers for FCS included Nate Cooke (51), Dylan Holyfield (54) and Kate Blalock (58).
BOYS SOCCER
COURTLAND 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Alessandro Carrante had a goal and two assists, and Garrett Underhill scored twice to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win.