High school sports roundup: Mountain View top Riverbend for district victory

Micheal Assul scored twice for Mountain View and Sam Wiler also contributed a goal to help the Wildcats secure a 3-2 Commonwealth District boys soccer win against Riverbend on Thursday night.

Christopher Sims and Brady Falk both scored for the Bears with Eder Garcia contributing an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 10, CAROLINE 1

Bertrand Niyungeko and Romello Rodgers each recorded hat tricks to help Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.

Raoul Mukiza (tw0) and Noah Lohr also scored for the Chargers (1-0), who also received assists from Jonas Lohr (three), Max Anderson (three), Gideon Kumah and Niyungeko.

Tyler Bevan scored for Caroline (1-3), which entertains Eastern View next Thursday.

Chancellor visits Courtland on Tuesday.

MASSAPONAX 4, COURTLAND 1

Lincoln Graham scored twice and Jack Crist and Ewan Thomson each contributed one goal to help the Panthers (3-0-1) win against Riverbend.

Carson Pugh had two assists and Jacob Montgomery had fours saves for the Panthers.