High school sports roundup: Mountain View wins clash of Commonwealth unbeatens

Lauren Nelson had 17 kills, 13 dimes and 13 digs, and Nella Bayard supplied 16 kills to help Mountain View rallied from a two set deficit to get a 13-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-15 Commonwealth District volleyball win at Massaponax on Monday night.
Other leaders for the Wildcats (4-0) included Isa Diaz (37 assists, six digs), Nalani McBride (2.15 passer rating, 13 dimes, 17 digs), Alexis Edmonds (six kills), Claire Wiese (four blocks), Cristiana Diaz (four kills, eight digs), Autumn Brown (four dimes, seven digs) and Zeta Brown (seven assists).
The Panthers (3-1) saw solid nights from Mya Green with 31 assists and 18 digs, and Makayla Wonpat with 11 kills, 15 digs and 16 dimes.
Other leaders for Massaponax included Carlie Clements (14 kills, four aces), Kimberly Dishman (17 digs, 11 dimes, five aces), Reagan Shanahan (seven kills, 11 digs) and Reagan Mangum (nine kills).
The Panthers visit Colonial Forge on Wednesday, while Mountain View travel to Stafford on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 3, NORTH STAFFORD O
Lauren Hyman had 12 digs, 11 kills and 19 dimes to help visiting Colonial Forge remain unbeaten with a 25-22, 25-13, 25-22 Commonwealth District win.
Other leaders for the Eagles (3-0) were Paityn Walker with 31 assists, Baylie Ostvig with seven kills and 10 digs, and Sarah Eltablyhi with three aces and nine digs.
North Stafford (1-2) was led by Gabby Figueroa with eight kills, Saige Thibodeaux with nine digs and six kills, and Izabelle Allen with 12 assists and five digs.
Colonial Forge, which has yet to lose a set this season, is back in action on Wednesday when it hosts Massaponax. On the same night, the Wolverines visit Brooke Point.
STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Skylar Sullivan doled out 27 assists and added four digs to help visiting Stafford bring home a 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 Commonwealth District win.
Kylee Thomas totaled 10 digs and eight kills, and Jada Williams eight kills and three blocks for the Indians (1-2), who visit Riverbend on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 6, BROOKE POINT 0
Alaina McCoy had three assists and six different players scored goals to lead visiting Stafford to a Commonwealth District win.
McCoy, Mattie Furrow, Lauren Buckle, Lauren Doty, Lexi Bove and Olivia Stocks each scored for the Indians (2-0). Alyssa Iannarelli added an assist.
Stafford hosts Mountain View on Thursday.
COLONIAL FORGE 4, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Kendall Loescher, Kelly McHugh, Keelan Crane and Mary Ellen Schuster each scored goals in a Commonwealth District matchup to help Colonial Forge pick up its first win at Embry Mill Fields.
Schuster, Elise Benoit and Alison Alznauer registered an assist each, while goalies Jaedia Rodgers and Ellen Chown shared the shutout for the Eagles (1-1).
Colonial Forge visits Brooke Point on Thursday.
GOLF
MASSAPONAX 172, MOUNTAIN VIEW 200
Grayson Wood carded a 35 to win individual medalist honors and lead Massaponax to a Commonwealth District win at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.
Massaponax (172): Grayson Wood 35, Andrew Steis 39, Brooke Vallencourt 48, Bryce Forrester 50.
Mountain View (200): Will Frampton 48, Grayson Margheim 50, Ty Boles 51, Joseph McGill 51.
STAFFORD 180, BROOKE POINT 266
Ben Harding shot a 41 to win individual top honors and lead Stafford to a Commonwealth District victory at The Gauntlet Golf Club.