High school sports roundup: Mountain View wins clash of Commonwealth unbeatens

Other leaders for the Eagles (3-0) were Paityn Walker with 31 assists, Baylie Ostvig with seven kills and 10 digs, and Sarah Eltablyhi with three aces and nine digs.

North Stafford (1-2) was led by Gabby Figueroa with eight kills, Saige Thibodeaux with nine digs and six kills, and Izabelle Allen with 12 assists and five digs.

Colonial Forge, which has yet to lose a set this season, is back in action on Wednesday when it hosts Massaponax. On the same night, the Wolverines visit Brooke Point.

STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Skylar Sullivan doled out 27 assists and added four digs to help visiting Stafford bring home a 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 Commonwealth District win.

Kylee Thomas totaled 10 digs and eight kills, and Jada Williams eight kills and three blocks for the Indians (1-2), who visit Riverbend on Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

STAFFORD 6, BROOKE POINT 0

Alaina McCoy had three assists and six different players scored goals to lead visiting Stafford to a Commonwealth District win.