High school sports roundup: Mountain View wins King George Volleyball Tournament
FROM STAFF REPORTS

Lauren Nelson’s nine kills and five digs helped unbeaten Mountain View defeat host King George 25–15, 25–23 in Saturday’s championship match of the seventh annual King George Volleyball Tournament.

Sophomore Alaina Corbin filled in with 20 assists as the Wildcats improved to 17-0 in a matchup between coach Drew Wine and his wife Jill, the Foxes’ head coach, Nalani McBride added six kills and seven digs, and Autumn Brown had eight digs.

In other matches, Massaponax defeated Fauquier for third place and Riverbend topped Colonial Forge for sixth.

Mountain View visits Stafford on Tuesday in a match for the Commonwealth District lead.

