High school sports roundup: North Stafford boys win region cross county title

Joshua Webb and Noah LeCain finished 1-2 in the Region 5D boys cross country race to help North Stafford to a team championship at Panorama Farms in Earlysville.
The Wolverines (50 points) advance to next week’s Class 5 state championships at Oatlands Historic House and Gardens in Leesburg, along with runner-up Harrisonburg (60).
Stafford’s ben Putka and Justin Polcha were among the top 3 runners not on those two teams that advances as individuals.
On the girls side, Albemarle cruised to the win over runner up Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 16-64. Mountain View finished just short of the state meet.
However, the Wildcats’ Emma Wunderly (fifth place) and Stafford’s Ella Dover (12th place) advanced as individuals.
BOYS
Team results: 1. North Stafford 50, 2. Harrisonburg 60, 3. Stafford 75, 4. Albemarle 81, 5. Mountain View 116, 6. brooke Point 138, 7. P. Henry (Roanoke 140.
Locals in the top 15: 1. Joshua Webb (NS) 16:27.4, 2. Noah LeCain (NS) 16:41.1, 4. Samuel Yakulis Jr. 16:57.4, 5. Ben Putka (St) 17:03.9, 6. Justin Polcha (St) 17:19.3, 9. Craig Swain (MV) 17:34.9, 10. Charles Shilling (MV) 17:37.8, 11. Andrew Caley (BP) 17:40.2, 13. Tyler Barham (St) 17:57.8.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Albemarle 16, 2. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 64, 3. Mountain View 77, 4. Harrisonburg 112, 5. Stafford 130, 6. Brooke Point 158.
Locals in the top 15: 1. Arianna DeBoer (Al) 18:49.0, 5. Emma Wunderly (MV) 20:43.2, 12. Ella Dover (St) 21:48.2, 15. Rebekah Simmons (MV) 22:10.0.
GOLF
QUAD AT LEE’S HILL
Joey Priebe carded a 43 to take individual medalist honors and help hold Fredericksburg Christian to a 2-1 team record at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.
The Eagles defeated Trinity Christian 210-214 and Randolph-Macon 210-215, but fell to John Paul the Great, which went 3-0, 210-202.
FCS (210): Joey Priebe 43, Nate Cooke 55, Dylan Holyfield 54, Kate Blalock 58.
VOLLEYBALL
ALBEMARLE 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Isa Diaz had 29 assists and nine digs, and Nalani McBride totaled 20 dimes and 17 digs for visiting Mountain View, but Albemarle was able to capture a 25-18, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23 victory in the Region 5D championship game.
Nella Bayard added 16 kills and 10 digs, while Lauren Nelson contributed 15 kills, 18 dimes and nine digs for the Wildcats.