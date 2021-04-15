High school sports roundup: North Stafford boys win region cross county title

Joshua Webb and Noah LeCain finished 1-2 in the Region 5D boys cross country race to help North Stafford to a team championship at Panorama Farms in Earlysville.

The Wolverines (50 points) advance to next week’s Class 5 state championships at Oatlands Historic House and Gardens in Leesburg, along with runner-up Harrisonburg (60).

Stafford’s ben Putka and Justin Polcha were among the top 3 runners not on those two teams that advances as individuals.

On the girls side, Albemarle cruised to the win over runner up Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 16-64. Mountain View finished just short of the state meet.

However, the Wildcats’ Emma Wunderly (fifth place) and Stafford’s Ella Dover (12th place) advanced as individuals.

BOYS

Team results: 1. North Stafford 50, 2. Harrisonburg 60, 3. Stafford 75, 4. Albemarle 81, 5. Mountain View 116, 6. brooke Point 138, 7. P. Henry (Roanoke 140.