High school sports roundup: North Stafford edges county-rival Stafford in Commonwealth District five-setter

Saig Thibobeaux had 13 kills, 12 digs and three aces, while Gabby Figueroa totaled 11 kills and three blocks to help North Stafford escape with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10 Commonwealth District win volleyball win at Stafford on Thursday night.
Other leaders for the Wolverines (1-1) included Alonna McCummings (eight kills, four blocks), Isizabelle Allen (20 assists), Alayna Woodall (15 digs) and Gracie Mae Griffin (17 digs).
Grace Kruzel also proved strong play for North Stafford, which hosts Colonial Forge on Monday.
Gabby Meador paced the Indians with 19 kills and 16 digs while Ina Aoelua,contributed 10 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs.
Stafford (0-2) travels to Brooke Point on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSAPONAX 3, RIVERBEND 0
Reagan Shanahan’s seven kills, eight digs and nine dimes led the Panthers to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-13 Commonwealth District victory.
Mya Green had 22 assists and eight digs for Massaponax (3-0), which hosts Mountain View Monday in a battle of unbeatens. Carlie Clements added seven kills and five blocks; Olivia Yakabouski had four kills, 10 digs and six dimes; and Kimberly Dishman contributed 16 digs.
Jordan O’Dell had 17 digs and Zoe Topper 11 for the Bears, who host Stafford Wednesday. Mallory Burns had nine kills and Kaeyln McDaniel 21 assists.
CHANCELLOR 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Kendall Washington registered 14 kills and Anna Anderson had 13 as he Chargers won their season opener, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23.
Rachel Margelos had 12 assists and Hunter Wright nine for Chancellor, which visits Caroline Tuesday. M’laya Ainsworth contributed four aces, six kills and seven assists.
KING GEORGE 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Madison Carlile had five aces, 22 assists and six digs in the visiting Foxes’ 25-13, 27-25, 25-11 Battlefield District win.
Rebecca Heim had eight kills and Bri Ellis six for King George (2-0), which hosts Courtland Tuesday. Jenah Deike had four kills and five digs, and Lauren Wentzel had seven digs.
COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Sophia Wilson led Courtland with seven kills, four aces, and seven digs in its 25-13, 25-12, 25-14 Battlefield win over James Monroe.
Amanda Trapp had six kills and three aces for the Cougars (2-0). Emily Flamm had five kills, five ace and 12 assists, and Madi Poole had six aces.
The Yellow Jackets we led by Teagan Thompson with six digs, three assists and a kill; Imani McJunkin with seven digs and three kills; and Amath Chol with three blocks.
JM (1-1, 1-1) visits Spotsylvania on Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Nalani McBride had a 2.82 passing rating, nine dimes and 17 digs, and Autumn Brown finished with a 2.60 passer rating, four dimes and four aces to help Mountain View pick up a 25-11, 25-13, 25-18 Commonwealth District home win.
Kill leaders for the Wildcats were Lauren Nelson (18), Alexis Edmunds (six), Nella Bayard (five) and Cristina Diaz (five).
Isa Diaz totaled 26 assists and seven digs, while Zeta Berry also stood out for Mountain View, which visits Massaponax on Monday.
Jadyn Brown had 10 digs, nine assists and four kills to lead Brooke Point (0-3), which hosts Stafford on Monday. Lilly Howard chipped in six kills, four digs and two blocks.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 7, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Lexi Bove scored three times and Olivia Stocks twice in the Indians’ Commonwealth District victory. Alyssa Iannarelli and Emily Schneider also scored, and Sydney Duffy, Carter Furrow, Alaina McCoy, Camryn DeLeva, Lauren Doty and Lauren Buckle registered assists.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, BROOKE POINT 0
Kat Druett set up Meghan Hyatt’s goals and added a third assist as the Wildcats topped the Black-Hawks.
Riley Rivero, Alivia Boatwright and Allie Croley also scored for Mountain View, and Meghan Hyatt added an assist. Sophia Marquez anchored the midfield for the Wildcats, who visit Stafford next Thursday.
KING GEORGE 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Jesse Reese scored twice and Keeley Williams once for the Foxes. Spotsylvania (0-2) visits Caroline next Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
JAMES MONROE VS. EASTERN VIEW
James Monroe’s girls and Eastern View’s earned Battlefield District wins at Pratt Park.
In the girls race, a one-two finished from Isabel Whitman (22:45) and Cecelia Lucas (23:18) led the Yellow Jackets to a 22-35 win. Avril Castro (25:57) was the top finisher for the Cyclones in fifth place.
On the boys side, Eastern View pulled the sweep of the top two sports with Jameson Clements (18:13) taking first and Mack Luckbill (18:27) second in a 17-38 win. Aidan Ridderhof (18:55) was fourth for JM.