High school sports roundup: North Stafford edges county-rival Stafford in Commonwealth District five-setter

CHANCELLOR 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Kendall Washington registered 14 kills and Anna Anderson had 13 as he Chargers won their season opener, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23.

Rachel Margelos had 12 assists and Hunter Wright nine for Chancellor, which visits Caroline Tuesday. M’laya Ainsworth contributed four aces, six kills and seven assists.

KING GEORGE 3, EASTERN VIEW 0

Madison Carlile had five aces, 22 assists and six digs in the visiting Foxes’ 25-13, 27-25, 25-11 Battlefield District win.

Rebecca Heim had eight kills and Bri Ellis six for King George (2-0), which hosts Courtland Tuesday. Jenah Deike had four kills and five digs, and Lauren Wentzel had seven digs.

COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Sophia Wilson led Courtland with seven kills, four aces, and seven digs in its 25-13, 25-12, 25-14 Battlefield win over James Monroe.

Amanda Trapp had six kills and three aces for the Cougars (2-0). Emily Flamm had five kills, five ace and 12 assists, and Madi Poole had six aces.