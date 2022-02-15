High school sports roundup: North Stafford girls roll into Commonwealth semifinals

Cayla Thomas poured in a game-high 18 points Tuesday night as North Stafford routed Stafford 57-15 in a Commonwealth District girls basketball tournament quarterfinal.

Makyli Johnson added 12 points for the Wolverines (10–5), who will face Riverbend in Wednesday’s semifinal. North Stafford led 33–8 at halftime and didn’t allow a point during the third quarter.

Keyli Daniel scored six points to lead the Indians, whose season concludes with an 0-9 record.

Stafford 2 6 0 7 — 15 North Stafford 14 19 21 8 — 52

Stafford (0-9): Genesis Houston 4, Janiya Adebayo 1, Sara Foster 0, Dakota Evans 1, Keyli Daniel 6, Caitlyn Burgess 1, Bri Mascaro 2. Totals: 5 3-6 15.

North Stafford (10-5): Cayla Thomas 18, Makyli Johnson 12, Maddie Velez 6, Daysha Salgado 5, Maggy Dackett 4, Naomi Glass 4, Olivia Mickens 0, Tori Barnes 3, Mari Polomo 0, Maia Joseph 0. Totals: 20 7-14 52.

3-pointers: Stafford 2 (Daniel); North Stafford 5 (Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Barnes).

RIVERBEND 64, MOUNTAIN VIEW 28

Nia Henley led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to as homestanding Riverbend cruised to a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Haley Lanning dished out five assists and Olivia Long totaled four steals for the Bears, who visit North Stafford in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Emma Stalteri led Mountain View with nine points.

Mountain View 2 8 10 8 — 28 Riverbend 14 18 12 20 — 64

Mountain View (7-13): Emma Stalteri 9, Gabby Bartels 2, Anna Krohn 3, Hannah Neiss 3, Janelle Sargent 2, Genesis Betanco 2, Tiara Bigelow 3, Liz Harley 4, Molly Ferland 0, Taleah Gaither 0, Alyssa Lovett 0, Christin Steward 0, Tehani Daniels 0. Totals: 10 6-8 28.

Riverbend (15-4): Nia Henley 18, Lydia Tanner 8, MaNiyah Alston 7, Charlotte Mulinax 6, Bailey Carter 6, Olivia Long 5, Hannah Alexander 4, Shardae Williams 4, Haley Lanning 4, Maile Burns 2, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Caitlyn Lanning 0, Kyra Samuel 0. Totals: 26 10-18 64.

3-pointers: MV 2 (Krohn, Bigelow). Riverbend 2 (Long, H. Lanning).

COLONIAL BEACH 54, ESSEX 18

Cynari Davis finished with a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds to help Colonial Beach secure a Northern Neck District win and the district’s regular-season title.

Cora Bowler added 10 points five steals for the Drifters, who visit Rappahannock on Thursday.

Essex 9 4 3 2 — 18 Colonial Beach 12 12 19 11 — 54

Essex: D. Green 0, K. Gray 0, S. Garnett 3, H. Mahan 0, J. Mercer 12, M. Carter 0, M. Payne 3, M. Turner 0, H. Walker 0, A. Brooks 0, J. Studuent 0, J. Holmes 0. Totals: 8 1-6 18.

Colonial Beach: L. Phillips 2, C. Royall 8, K. Franks 4, Cynari Davis 19, Cora Bowler 10, J. McGinniss 7, A. Michalicek 2, K. Bushrod 2, C. Davis 0. Totals: 24 6-12 54.

3-pointers: Essex 1 (Garnett). CB: none.

FCS 60, TRINITY 57

Taylor Thomas led five double-figures scorers with 17 points in Fredericksburg Christian's road win. The Eagles will face Christ Chapel Friday.

FCS 17 16 17 10 — 60 Trinity 14 11 15 17 — 57

FCS: Bella Izadi 15, Layna Thomas 4, Rylie Johnson 10, Grayson Scott 11, Taylor Thomas 17. Totals: 22 13-24 60.

Trinity: Randel 6, Christel 14, Beth 11, Allen 7, Gardner 7. Totals: 23 6-16 57.

3-pointers: FCS 5 (Izadi 2, Johnson, Scott, T. Thomas); Trinity 5 (Randel 2, Christel 2, Gardner).

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 62, KING GEORGE 53

Corey Long scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half and added 10 rebounds as the Cyclones topped the visiting Foxes in a Battlefield District semifinal.

Amaree Robinson had 15 points for Eastern View, which will host Caroline in Wednesday’s final.

Nehemiah Frye and Elijah Sherfield led King George with 15 points each. Kyle Reviello added 13.

King George 14 8 16 15 — 53 Eastern View 20 15 18 9 — 62

King George (9-12): Elijah Sherfield 15, Da’mon Duffin 0, Mekhai White 6, Ethan Chase 2, Nehemiah Frye 15, Kyle Reviello 13, Connor Gray 0, Chanz Wiggins 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 21 5-7 53.

Eastern View (18-1): Rickey Butler 5, Tyree Webster 10, Corey Long 18, D’Myo Hunter 3, Jase Jackson 9, Montreal Streat 0, Amaree Robinson 15, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 23 8-19 62.

3-pointers: King George 6 (Reviello 3, White 2, Frye). Eastern View 8 (Jackson 3, Robinson 3, Webster, Hunter).

CAROLINE 65, COURTLAND 60

Jay Freeman scored 18 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, as the Cavaliers knocked off the Cougars in the second Battlefield semifinal at Eastern View.

Freeman sank three 3-pointers and poured in 11 points in the first period, then didn't score again until the fourth. He made it count, converting 3 of 4 free-throw attempts in the final 1:34 to help Caroline keep Courtland at bay.

Jevonte Wright-Parker and Dominque Washington added 11 points each for the Cavaliers.

Aaron Brooks scored a game-high 34 points for Courtland, including 10 in the fourth quarter. His 3 with two minutes to go pulled the Cougars within a point, 58-57, but they were unable to take the lead.

Caroline 18 12 21 14 — 65 Courtland 14 19 8 19 — 60

Caroline (15-7): Jevonte Wright-Parker 11, Dominque Washington 11, Gabe Campbell 3, Jay Freeman 18, Carson Lyons 0, Irving Olivis 5, Shaun Harris 9, Jalen Haney 8. Totals: 18 21-32 65.

Courtland (17-5): Colin Ryan 0, Jaylen Brooks 2, Aaron Brooks 34, Micah Roberts 5, Charlie Welsh 2, Terrell Boxley 2, Darren Green 2, Tremon Adams 7, Christian Lewis 6. Totals: 21 11-17 60.

3-pointers: Caroline 8 (Freeman 3, Wright-Parker 2, Haney 2, Harris). Courtland 7 (A. Brooks 6, Roberts).

STAFFORD 64, MOUNTAIN VIEW 32

Joshua Wallace led four Stafford players in double-figure scoring with 14 points and the Indians totaled 20 assists and five blocks as a team in a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Tyler Turner added 13 points, Amari Moorer 11 and Sean Hopkins 10 for Stafford, which hosts Colonial Forge in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Mountain View 11 6 10 5 — 32 Stafford 17 16 21 10 — 64

Mountain View (4-17): Etienne Somuah 4, Tyrus Somuah 3, Labron Weathers 7, Jordan Jackson 3, Grayson Margheim 3, Jaden Thomas-Edwards 2, Xavier Johnson 3, William D’Lugos 7. Totals: 12 3-7 31.

Stafford (11-7): Raphael Poku 2, TaiReese Wright 2, Joshua Wallace 14, Tyler Turner 13, Alijah Alleyne 4, Skilayr Atkinson 4, Amari Moorer 11, Sean Hopkins 10, Nicholas Belako 4. Totals: 27 3-5 64.

3-pointers: MV 5 (Weathers, Jackson, Margheim, Johnson, D’Lugos). Stafford 7 (Wallace 4, Turner 2, Moorer).

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 62, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 59

Noah Caesar scored 26 points, and Dakota Sellers added 10 points six boards and three steals to help lead visiting Fredericksburg Christian to its fourth straight win.

Luke Chilton added six blocks and five rebounds to go with his 11 points for the Eagles, who have won 9 of 12 since starting the season 0-5.

FCS hosts Seton on Thursday.

Fredericksburg Christian 18 13 15 16 — 62 Trinity Christian 11 14 15 19 — 59

Fredericksburg Christian (9-8): John Varlas 6, Noah Caesar 26, Dakota Sellers 10, Cameron Devau 5, Owen Ambrose 2, Jack DeLao 2, Luke Chilton 11. Totals: 23 12-18 62.

Trinity Christian (3-11): Jackson 1, Wright 26, Gardner 4, Alles 19, Balle 9. Totals: 21 13-18 59.

3-pointers: FCS 4 (Varlas 2, Caesar, Devau). TC 4 (Wright 3, Balle).

SPOTSYLVANIA 62, CHANCELLOR 46

Tre Coogler's 22 points led the visiting Knights to victory in their season finale.

Spotsylvania 9 17 16 20 — 62 Chancellor 8 15 11 12 — 46

Spotsylvania (6-14): Tre Coogler 22, Austin Boggs 7, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 12, Isaiah Patterson 0, Jay Black 6, Connor Grimes 4, Christian Kelly 0, T.J. Grigsby 0, Monte McMorris III 9. Totals: 20 20-31 62.

Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 2, Aaron Dabney 6, Javntae Mickens 0, Jordan Nickerson 11, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 5, Zach Anderson 13, Michael Thompson 0, Joshua Mattey 6, Christian Nickerson 1, A. Sagardia 0. Totals: 14 14-18 46.

3-pointers: Spotsylvania 2 (Coogler 2); Chancellor 4 (Mattey 2, Anderson, J. Nickerson).