High school sports roundup: North Stafford nips Fauquier in field hockey

Peyton Winter scored with 8:37 left in second quarter and the North Stafford defensive effort helped the lead stand up for a 1-0 nondistrict field hockey home win Monday.
Forward Naomi Glass and midfielder Savannah Learn also stood out for the Wolverines (3-3) who host Brooke Point on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLONIAL FORGE 9, FOREST PARK 0
Kendall Loescher scored three goals and Evelyn Detar two in the Eagles' nondistrict romp.
Abby Parè, Makayla Ruth, Morgan Mesterhazy and Schuyler Trail also scored for Colonial Forge, which hosts Massaponax on Tuesday. Mesterhazy, Parè, Kathryn Alznauer, Regan Fields, Sophie Crane and Chloe Ronscholdt had assists.
VOLLEYBALL
RIVERBEND 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Allison Lach had five kills and two aces, and Zoe Trapper supplied four kills and five aces to help Riverbend get a nondistrict win.
Alyssa McCloskey added five kills and four aces for the Bears, who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.