High School sports roundup: North Stafford no-hits Harrisonburg in Playoffs

North Stafford’s Bryan Schule and Keenan Fulwood combined to toss a no-hitter in the Wolverines’ 6–3 Region 5D baseball quarterfinal victory over visiting Harrisonburg Monday.
Brannock Odlum and Ryan Hawkins contributed two hits apiece for North Stafford, which will travel to Albemale Tuesday in the regional semifinals. A.J. Labruciano and Jahiem Green each earned a hit and two stolen bases to help seal the victory.
Evan Bert got the lone RBI for Harrisonburg off an infield ground ball.
|Harrisonburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
|0
|2
|North Stafford
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|X
|—
|6
|9
|3
EVAN BERT, Dylan Burnette (4) and Josh Engle. BRYAN SCHULE, Keenan Fulwood (6) and Brannock Odlum.
BASEBALL
Essex 6,
Colonial Beach 1
Jace Jett led Colonial Beach in its Region 1A quarterfinal loss with two hits, and Thomas Preston and Steven Lily each tallied a hit.
The Drifters finish their season with an overall record of 4–6.
|Colonial Beach
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Essex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|X
|—
|6
|8
|2
TRE PIETRAS, Trevor Smith (6), and Tyson Smith. TAHRAUN HAMMOND and Owen Hodges.
SOFTBALL
Massaponax 2,
Woodbridge 1
Payton Kilmer pitched a complete game striking out nine and earning the regional quarterfinals victory for the Panthers.
Emily Collins hit a game-tying RBI double in the sixth inning, then hit a walk-off double in the seventh inning to seal the win.
Hailey Johnson and Renia Washington each had two hits for the Vikings.
Massaponax will play Wednesday in the regional semifinals.
|Woodbridge
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Massaponax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|5
|2
GRACE CLARY and Sarah Medellin. PAYTON KILMER and Laney Deane.
North Stafford 12,
Albemarle 2
Emma Parkyn had a double, RBI, and four runs scored in the Wolverines’ Region 5D quarterfinal win, and Kaylee McCarthy had a double, RBI and two runs scored.
Caroline Perkins had the lone hit for Albemarle.
North Stafford (4–9) will travel to Brooke Point Tuesday for a regional semifinal.
|Albemarle
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
|1
|4
|North Stafford
|0
|2
|2
|4
|2
|—
|12
|7
|0
RYLEE STRIDER and Amiya Kittlin. Daya McGee, ABIGAIL MORRIS (3), and Phoebe Hughes.
BOYS SOCCER
Brooke Point 5,
William Fleming 0
Michael Lenhard scored two free kick goals (one in each half) and one assist as the Black-Hawks earned a Region 5D quarterfinal victory.
Brendon Thuot scored a long goal to begin the second half off an assist from Parker Hall. Erik Salvador scored off a free kick, and Aaron Alexander contributed the final goal coming off a break away shot.
Joash Escobar earned the shutout victory with eight saves.
Brooke Point will travel to Patrick Henry Tuesday for a semifinal.
Goochland 4,
James Monroe 1
The Yellow Jackets lone goal was scored by Oscar Lopez Ortega in the second half of the regional quarterfinals.
Chancellor 3,
Hanover 1
The Chargers defeat the Hawks in the regional semifinals.
Patrick Jimenez, Adam Cook, and Marcus Muntean scored the three goals for Chancellor. Jonas Lohr had an assist.
Avery Lapres scored the only goal for Hanover on the night.
Chancellor (9-1) will host Patrick Henry (Ashland) Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colonial Forge 2,
Forest Park 1
The Eagles earned the weather-delayed Regiona 6B quarterfinal victory defeating the visiting Bruins.
Maria Walsh scored the first goal for the Eagles off an assist from Ava Kertgate, who then scored the winning goal off an assist from Jenna Roers.
Colonial Forge will travel to Patriot Tuesday for a regional semifinal matchup.
BROOKE POINT 3,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Lauren Sanders scored twice in the second half of the Black-Hawks’ Region 5D quartrefinal win over North Stafford.
Emily Lenhard assisted on Sanders’ second goal and later scored on an assist from Dulce Salces.
Amara Codd earned the shutout in goal for Brooke Point, which will visit Albemarle in Tuesday’s semifinal round.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Riverbend 13,
Woodbridge 12
The Bears earn a Region 6B quarterfinal victory led by Ayla Jantz with seven goals and three assists on the night.
Haven Doherty contributed four goals and three assists, Ava Treakle scored two goals, and Kaitlyn Clark contributed an assist. Goalie Rebekah James had seven saves for the Bears.
Riverbend will travel to Battlefield on Wednesday for a regional semifinal match.
Stafford 15,
North Stafford 8
Jordan Fitzgerald led the Indians with four goals and one assist to help secure the regional quarterfinals victory.
Sydney Ulmer scored three goals and had two assists. Alaina McCoy, Elsa Da Silva, and Nicole Allen each scored two goals, and Molly Clinton and Emily Schneider contributed one.
Stafford travels to Patrick Henry Tuesday for a regional semifinals match.
BOYS LACROSSE
Riverbend 14,
C.D. Hylton 2
Grant Messick led the Bears with five goals and earned ther win in the Region 6B quarterfinals.
Logan Eastman scored two goals and won over 70 percent of his faceoffs and Zeek Schoeneberger conbtriubted two assists.
Nasir Smith scored two goal. Eli Schoeneberger, Coy Mattson, Evan Maliszewski, Camdon Carter, and Jefferery Chessman each contributed a goal in the win on Monday.
Brooke Point 21,
North Stafford 10
The Black-Hawks were led by Chrstian Leap, who scored his 100th point of the season, with five goals and four assists to help secure a Region 5D quarterfinals victory.
Paul Colejasso scored four goals and Colby Chontosh contributed two goals and one assist in the win on Monday night.
Brooke Point (7–3) will travel to Mountain View Tuesday for the regional semifinals matchup.