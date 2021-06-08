High school sports roundup: North Stafford rallies past Brooke Point

MADDIE SMITH and Caitlyn Oakland. DAYA McGEE and Phoebe Hughes.

BOYS SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 5, JAMES MONROE 0

Gideon Kumah scored twice, while Connor Dreibelbis and Max Anderson added two assists each to help visiting Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.

Adam Cook added a goal and an assist, and Patrick Jimenez and Marcus Muntean scored once each for the Chargers (8-1), who entertain Courtland on Thursday.

Goalie Holt Smith recorded six saves for James Monroe (2–7).

GIRLS LACROSSE

STAFFORD 17, BROOKE POINT 3

Jordan Fitzgerald and Sydney Ulmer each notched four goals and an assist in the Indians’ Commonwealth District win.

Elsa Da Silva added three goals and two assists for Stafford, and Alaina McCoy chipped in with two of each. Emily Schneider, Molly Clinton, Nicole Allen and Savannah Russett also scored.

CULPEPER 14, KETTLE RUN 9

Faith Moore tallied eight goals and one assist to help Culpeper get a win that earned it the No. 2 seed in the Region 4B playoffs.