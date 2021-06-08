High school sports roundup: North Stafford rallies past Brooke Point

North Stafford strung four hits together in the third to push across three runs en route to a 3–2 Commonwealth District baseball win over Brooke Point Tuesday.
Brian Schule tripled, then A.J. Labrusciano doubled, followed by singles from winning pitcher Hunter Trimarchi and Ryan Hawkins.
Labrusciano pitched the seventh for the save for the Wolverines (7–5), who will host a Region 5D playoff game next week.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|100
|100
|0
|—
|2
|3
|0
|North Stafford
|000
|300
|x
|—
|3
|5
|2
JADEN ISIDRO, Zach Horn (6) and Camden Riley. HUNTER TRIMARCHI, Jacob Via (5), A.J. Labrusciano (7) and Brannoc Odlum.
SOFTBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 5, COLONIAL FORGE 3
Daya McGee went the distance on the mound, striking out 13, to help North Stafford secure a Commonwealth District home win.
Emma Parkyn and Alison Carter each finished 3 for 3 for the Wolverines (2–9), including two runs scored and an RBI for Parkyn, and a double for Carter.
Caitlyn Oakland had Colonial Forge’s lone hit, a double, and two RBIs.
North Stafford hosts Brooke Point on Wednesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|001
|020
|0
|—
|3
|1
|2
|North Stafford
|021
|200
|x
|—
|5
|9
|2
MADDIE SMITH and Caitlyn Oakland. DAYA McGEE and Phoebe Hughes.
BOYS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 5, JAMES MONROE 0
Gideon Kumah scored twice, while Connor Dreibelbis and Max Anderson added two assists each to help visiting Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.
Adam Cook added a goal and an assist, and Patrick Jimenez and Marcus Muntean scored once each for the Chargers (8-1), who entertain Courtland on Thursday.
Goalie Holt Smith recorded six saves for James Monroe (2–7).
GIRLS LACROSSE
STAFFORD 17, BROOKE POINT 3
Jordan Fitzgerald and Sydney Ulmer each notched four goals and an assist in the Indians’ Commonwealth District win.
Elsa Da Silva added three goals and two assists for Stafford, and Alaina McCoy chipped in with two of each. Emily Schneider, Molly Clinton, Nicole Allen and Savannah Russett also scored.
CULPEPER 14, KETTLE RUN 9
Faith Moore tallied eight goals and one assist to help Culpeper get a win that earned it the No. 2 seed in the Region 4B playoffs.
Also getting on the scoresheet for the Blue Devils were Rachel Dillon with three goals, Joy Ramsey with two goals, and Ashtyn Pfeiff with one goal two assists.
Culpeper gets a bye in the quarterfinals and will host the winner of Brentsville vs. Kettle Run in next week’s semifinals. Date and time to be determined.
Monday’s results
BOYS SOCCER
KING GEORGE 1, COURTLAND 0
Bryce Kuberek scored the game’s only goal on an assist from James Drake. The Foxes (7–2) host Spotsylvania Thursday.
James Monroe (2-7) will be the eighth seed in the Region 3B tournament and visit Goochland on Monday.