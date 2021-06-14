High School sports roundup: North Stafford no-hits Harrisonburg in Playoffs

The Bears earn a Region 6B quarterfinal victory led by Ayla Jantz with seven goals and three assists on the night.

Haven Doherty contributed four goals and three assists, Ava Treakle scored two goals, and Kaitlyn Clark contributed an assist. Goalie Rebekah James had seven saves for the Bears.

Riverbend will travel to Battlefield on Wednesday for a regional semifinal match.

Stafford 15,

North Stafford 8

Jordan Fitzgerald led the Indians with four goals and one assist to help secure the regional quarterfinals victory.

Sydney Ulmer scored three goals and had two assists. Alaina McCoy, Elsa Da Silva, and Nicole Allen each scored two goals, and Molly Clinton and Emily Schneider contributed one.

Stafford travels to Patrick Henry Tuesday for a regional semifinals match.

BOYS LACROSSE

Riverbend 14,

C.D. Hylton 2

Grant Messick led the Bears with five goals and earned ther win in the Region 6B quarterfinals.