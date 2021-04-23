High school sports roundup: North Stafford's LeCain, Webb crack top-10 at Class 5 meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

North Stafford’s Noah LeCain and Joshua Webb posted top-10 finishes at Friday’s VHSL Class 5 state cross country meet, leading the Wolverine boys to a fourth-place finish as a team.

LeCain was fifth overall (16:51.0), two spots ahead of Webb (16:57.0) on the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course in Leesburg. Stafford’s Justin Polcha also earned all-state honors with a 12th-place finish (17:09.0).

North Stafford also got a 26th-place finish from Samuel Yakulis Jr. (17:54.0) in finishing fourth with 107 points, behind Atlee (40), Glen Allen (53) and Princess Anne (102). Stafford’s Ben Putka was 20th (17:34.0).

Other scorers for the Wolverines included Russell Belt (49th, 18:57.0) and William Mott (58th, 19:49.0).

Mountain View junior Emma Wunderly was the top local finisher in the girls’ race, placing 27th (21:27.0).

BOYS TENNIS

COURTLAND 8, CHANCELLOR 1

Singles: Matthew Leonard (Co) d. Evan Gaulard 8-0; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. 2-Gabe Avelino 8-2; David Ruiz–Rivera (Co) d. Jason Ransom 8-2; Garrett Erickson (Co) d. Trent Sites 8-5; Colin Friend (Co) def Alex Blair 8-3; Alex Storen (Co) d. J.P. Clark 8-0.