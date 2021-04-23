High school sports roundup: North Stafford's LeCain, Webb crack top-10 at Class 5 meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS
North Stafford’s Noah LeCain and Joshua Webb posted top-10 finishes at Friday’s VHSL Class 5 state cross country meet, leading the Wolverine boys to a fourth-place finish as a team.
LeCain was fifth overall (16:51.0), two spots ahead of Webb (16:57.0) on the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course in Leesburg. Stafford’s Justin Polcha also earned all-state honors with a 12th-place finish (17:09.0).
North Stafford also got a 26th-place finish from Samuel Yakulis Jr. (17:54.0) in finishing fourth with 107 points, behind Atlee (40), Glen Allen (53) and Princess Anne (102). Stafford’s Ben Putka was 20th (17:34.0).
Other scorers for the Wolverines included Russell Belt (49th, 18:57.0) and William Mott (58th, 19:49.0).
Mountain View junior Emma Wunderly was the top local finisher in the girls’ race, placing 27th (21:27.0).
BOYS TENNIS
COURTLAND 8, CHANCELLOR 1
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Co) d. Evan Gaulard 8-0; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. 2-Gabe Avelino 8-2; David Ruiz–Rivera (Co) d. Jason Ransom 8-2; Garrett Erickson (Co) d. Trent Sites 8-5; Colin Friend (Co) def Alex Blair 8-3; Alex Storen (Co) d. J.P. Clark 8-0.
Doubles: Leonard/Avelino (Co) d. Lacey/Ransom 8-2; Ruiz–Rivera/Erikson (Co) d. Gaulard/Sites 9-8 (7-5); Friend/Storen (Co) d. Blair/Clark.
Next match: The Cougars (2-0) will host Spotsylvania on Monday.
COLONIAL FORGE 6, MASSAPONAX 3
Singles: Donny Brewster (Ma) d. Gabe Gillespie 10-4; Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Boone Orton 10-3; Jake Porzeinski (CF) d. Allen Chen 10-6; Josh Addis (CF) d. Cameron Jennings 10-6, Bryce Putney (CF) d. Adam Lenahan 10-0, Jake Stratton (CF) won by forfeit.
Doubles: B. Brewster/N. Brewster (Ma) d. Orton/Porzeinski 10-2, Gillespie/Addis (CF) d. Chen/Jennings 10-1, Putney/Stratton (CF) won by forfeit.
Next match: The Panthers host Riverbend on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
COURTLAND 8, CHANCELLOR 1
Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Abbey Flowers 8-5; Mac Watkins (Co) d. Lea Perez 8-4; Adele Granger (Co) d. Gillian Salsberry 8-0; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Kailana Reed 8-0; Madison Shea (Co) d. Erika Arroyo 8-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Emily Tiller 8-1.
Doubles: Flowers/Watkins (Co) d. Perez/Salsberry 8-1; Stapleton/Shea (Co) d. Margelos/Reed 8-5; Natalie Holt/Ellie Holt (Co) d. Arroyo/Tiller 8-1.
Next match: The Cougars (2-0,2-0) travel to Spotsylvania on Monday.