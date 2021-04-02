High school sports roundup: Orange can’t close out season with a win

Orange held leads in the second and third quarters, but visiting Western Albemarle took advantage of a couple costly miscues to get a 34-18 Jefferson District football win on Friday night.

After the Paul Poirier-to-Doug Newsome connection gave the Hornets (2-4) a 13-0 in the second stanza, the Warriors cut the deficit in half with 35 second remaining.

The guests then recovered a squib kick that bounced off an Orange player on the ensuing kickoff, then scoring on a 38-yard screen pass to take the lead into halftime.

Poirier then connected with Donald Brooks for a long scoring pass in the third quarter, but Western Albemarle answered again to take a 21-18 lead into the final frame.

The Warriors (4-2) opened the scoring in the third, then recovered and Orange fumble on the ensuing kickoff before icing the game with Austin Shifflett’s third score of the game.