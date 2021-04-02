High school sports roundup: Orange can’t close out season with a win

Orange held leads in the second and third quarters, but visiting Western Albemarle took advantage of a couple costly miscues to get a 34-18 Jefferson District football win on Friday night.
After the Paul Poirier-to-Doug Newsome connection gave the Hornets (2-4) a 13-0 in the second stanza, the Warriors cut the deficit in half with 35 second remaining.
The guests then recovered a squib kick that bounced off an Orange player on the ensuing kickoff, then scoring on a 38-yard screen pass to take the lead into halftime.
Poirier then connected with Donald Brooks for a long scoring pass in the third quarter, but Western Albemarle answered again to take a 21-18 lead into the final frame.
The Warriors (4-2) opened the scoring in the third, then recovered and Orange fumble on the ensuing kickoff before icing the game with Austin Shifflett’s third score of the game.
|Western Albemarle
|0
|13
|8
|13
|—
|34
|Orange
|0
|12
|6
|0
|—
|18
Second Quarter
Or—Doug Newsome 3-yard pass from Paul Poirier (kick failed)
Or—Doug Newsome 54-yard pass from Paul Poirier (run failed)
WA—Austin Shifflett 10-yard run (kick failed)
WA—Austin Shifflett 38-yard pass to from Nathan Simon (Ellie Smart kick)
Third Quarter
Or—Donald Brooks II 55-yard pass from Paul Poirier (pass failed)
WA—Austin Shifflett 14-yard run (Carson Tujague pass from Nathan Simon)
Fourth Quarter
WA—Carson Tujague 41-yard pass from Nathan Simon (kick failed)
WA—Austin Shifflett 8-yard run (Ellie Smart kick)
|WA
|Or
|First downs
|21
|19
|Rushes-yards
|42-279
|29-82
|Passing yards
|146
|233
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-9-0
|15-30-0
|Punts-avg.
|1-27.0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-85
|1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Western Albemarle—Austin Shifflett 31-178, 3TD; Dakota Howell 9-91; Nathan Simon 2-10. Orange—Markel Jackson 16-56; Paul Poirier 11-25; Douglas Newsom 1-5; Team 1-(-4).
PASSING: Western Albemarle—Nathan Simon 7-9-0, 146 yards, 2TD. Orange—Paul Poirier 15-28-0, 233, 3TD; Caelan Reinhold 0-2-0.
RECEIVING: Western Albemarle—.Dakota Howell 2-43; Carson Tujague 2-42, TD; Austin Shifflett 1-37, TD; Joe Burch 2-24. Orange—Donald Brooks II 4-88, TD; Douglas Newsome 4-73, 2TD; William Lewis V 3-42; Bryant Chiles 1-16; Markel Jackson 3-14.
FOOTBALL
LOUISA 27, ALBEMARLE 8
Landon Smith ran for one score and threw for another to help homestanding Louisa get by Albemarle to win its fourth straight Jefferson District title.
Armani Comfort sealed the win, the Lions’ 26th straight in district play, returning an interception 37 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Smith opened the scoring in the first quarter and Chase Miller caught Wilson’s scoring pass in the third for Louisa, (6-0) which advances to next week’s region playoffs.
|Albemarle
|0
|2
|0
|6
|—
|8
|Louisa
|8
|7
|6
|6
|—
|27
First Quarter
Lo—Jordan Smith 29-yard run (Stephen Dean III run)
Second Quarter
Lo—Landon Wilson 7-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)
Al—Safety, Smith tackles in end zone
Third Quarter
Lo—Chase Miller 20-yard pass from Landon Wilson (2-point conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
Lo—Armani Comfort 37-yard interception retunr (2-point conversion failed)
Al—Will Townsend 45-yard pass from Jake King (Conversion failed)
|Al
|Lo
|First downs
|13
|14
|Rushes-yards
|24-27
|40-195
|Passing yards
|171
|49
|Comp-Att-int
|19-39-6
|4-15-2
|Punts-avg.
|n/a
|4-33.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|3-20
|6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Louisa—Jordan Smith 13-80, TD; Landon Wilson 9-49, TD; Kalup Shelton 7-37; Troy Fischer 2-19; Austin Talley 4-13; Logan McGhee 1-7; Mills 1-7; Chase Miller 1-2; Damond Walker 1-(-2).
PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 4-15-2, 49 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Louisa—Jaylen Beach 2-29; Chase Miller 1-20, TD; Armani Comfort 1-0.
BASEBALL
HIGHLAND 7, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 2
Fredericksburg Christian scored in the first and second innings to hold a 2-0 lead, but Highland pushed across five runs in the fourth en route to a win at FredNats Stadium.
Charlie Brinkman had a triple and a single and knocked in a run for the Eagles. Vince DiLeonardo doubled, and Owen Ambrose and Camden Henderson also had hits.
|R
|H
|E
|Highland
|000
|500
|2
|—
|7
|8
|2
|Fredericksburg Christian
|110
|000
|0
|—
|2
|5
|2
E. WAGNER, B. Cuddington (7) and G. Pancione. CONNOR FLOYD, Parker Ford (7) and Charlie Brinkman.
FIELD HOCKEY
CAROLINE 4, KING GEORGE 0
Four players scored goals to help Caroline get a 4-0 Battlefield District field hockey win over visiting King George on Friday night.
Lili Smith, Litzy Ramos, Randi Roehl and Jayla Hill each scored, while Kaylei Raymond, Kaitlyn Johnson and Smith earned assists for the Cavaliers.
Thursday’s result
GOLF
MASSAPONAX 191, NORTH STAFFORD 236
Andrew Steis shot a 44 to win individual medalist honors and lead Massaponax to a Commonwealth District win at Lee’s Hill Golf Club on Thursday.
Massaponax (191): Andrew Steis 44, Zach Failor 45, Ryan Cropp 51, Raelyn Holsinger 51.
North Stafford (236): Kaiden Rosh 52, Dalton Cadd 59, Zach Hubbard 61, Nick Cooper 64.
Tuesday’s result
GOLF
COURTLAND 192, SPOTSYLVANIA 219
Jack Hayden was medalist as the Cougars (3–1) earned a Battlefield District victory at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.