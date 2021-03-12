 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Orange falls to Monticello on late field goal
Chase Hummel kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:15 to play to give Monticello a come-from-behind 31–28 Jefferson District football win over visting Orange on Friday night.

Douglas Newsome and Paul Poirier proved to be a formidable pairing once again for the Hornets, connecting on 10 passes for 147 and two first-quarter scores.

However, Orange (1–2) was hurt by five turnovers, including three interceptions by Poirier, and a special-teams score by the Mustangs (2–2).

The Hornets visit Goochland next Friday.

Orange   12   16   0   0   —   28
Monticello   71473   —31
First Quarter
Or—Douglas Newsome 35-yard pass from Paul Poirier (pass failed)
Mo—Malachi Fields 11-yard run (Chase Hummel kick)
Or—Douglas Newsome 39-yard pass from Paul Poirier (pass failed)
Second Quarter
Or—Markel Jackson 2-yard run (Jackson run)
Mo—Will Trent 78-yard kickoff return (Chase Hummel kick)
Or—Paul Poirier 6-yard run (Bryant Chiles kick)
Mo—Malachi Fields 6-yard run (Chase Hummel kick
Third Quarter
Mo—Will Trent 2-yard run (Chase Hummel kick)
Fourth Quarter
Mo—Chase Hummel 23-yard field goal
 OrMo
First downs2720
Rushes-yards38-235     48-278
Passing yards289126
Comp-Att-Int     19-35-34-12-0
Punts-avg.1-32.02-38.5
Fumbles-lost2-24-2
Penalties-yards9-709-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Paul Poirier 19-153, TD; Markel Jackson 17-81, TD: Bryant Chiles 1-2; Douglas newsome 1-(-1). Monticello—Malachi Fields 22-160, 2TD; Logan Clark 19-101; Will Trent 7-17, TD.
PASSING: Orange—Paul Poirier 19-35-3, 189, 2TD. Monticello—Malachi Fields 4-12-0, 126.
RECEIVING: Orange—Douglas Newsome 10-147, TD; Markel Jackson 2-56; Jayden Warren 2-26; William Lewis V 2-24; Jeremiah Mejia 1-19; Bryant Chiles 1-16; Markel Jackson 1-1. Monticello—Kai Gaines 1-64; Will Trent 10-39; Logan Clark 2-23.

BASEBALL

ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 12, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 2

Elijah Lambros had two hits and and run scored, and Vince DiLeonardo added two hits and an RBI for Fredericksburg Christian, but the Eagles fell at FredNats Stadium.

Camdan Henderson also scored a run and Logan Roop supplied a hit and an RBI for FCS.

     RHE
St. Christopher's   001   522   2   —   12   8   2
Fredericksburg Christian   1000100   —285
H. Coble. D. JOHNSON (4), K. Haines (5), C. Hale (7) abd C. Schmitt. PARKER FORD, Camdan Henderson (5), Elijah Lambros (6) and Charlie Brinkman.

Thursday’s result

FIELD HOCKEY

COURTLAND 6, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Chloe Davis had four goals and Markhiah Coleman two to lead visiting Courtland to a Battlefield District win.

Coleman also supplied an assist for the Cougars, as did Mac Watkins, Madison Shea and Maddi Nofplot.

Goalie Kallie Buchanan registered 32 saves for Spotsylvania

