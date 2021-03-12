High school sports roundup: Orange falls to Monticello on late field goal

Chase Hummel kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:15 to play to give Monticello a come-from-behind 31–28 Jefferson District football win over visting Orange on Friday night.

Douglas Newsome and Paul Poirier proved to be a formidable pairing once again for the Hornets, connecting on 10 passes for 147 and two first-quarter scores.

However, Orange (1–2) was hurt by five turnovers, including three interceptions by Poirier, and a special-teams score by the Mustangs (2–2).

The Hornets visit Goochland next Friday.