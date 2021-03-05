High school sports roundup: Orange solid on both sides of ball in victory

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Louisa—Kalep Shelton 21-157, 4TD; Landon Wilson 10-87; Jordan Smith 4-68, TD; Coleman 5-33; Jeremiah Madison 1-13; Austin Talley 3-11; Jaylen Beach 2-11; Quinton Wash 1-5; Troy Fischer 1-2; Tyre Young 1-(-1); Damond Walker 1-(-4).

PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 7-18-0, 87 yards.

RECEIVING: Chase Miller 2-29; Logan McGhee 1-22; Armani Comfort 1-15; Andy Proffitt 1-11; Jordan Smith 1-7; Jacob Bundrick 1-3.

BASEBALL

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 14, FAIRFAX HOMESCHOOL 0

Elijah Lambros finished 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to help Fredericksburg Christian secure a win.

JT Carter contributed a 3-for-4 effort—including two triples—with four RBIs and a run scored, while Connor Floyd knocked in three runs for the Eagles (1-1).

Parker Ford picked up the win on the mound with seven strikeouts of four innings, while adding a double, two RBIs and a runs scored for FCS.