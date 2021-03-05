High school sports roundup: Orange solid on both sides of ball in victory

Paul Poirier connected with Douglas Newsome for three touchdown passes to help lead Orange to a 36-6 Jefferson District football win over visiting Charlottesville on Friday night.
The pair totaled all of the Hornets’ 124 passing yards, while Markel Jackson finished with 144 yards and a touchdown rushing on 15 carries.
William Lewis V had two interceptions and Rebel Fretwell another for Orange (1-1), which visits Monticello next Friday.
|Charlottesville
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Orange
|20
|8
|8
|0
|—
|36
First Quarter
Or—Douglas Newsome 19-yard pass from Paul Poirier (conversion failed)
Or—Paul Poirier run (Douglas Newsome pass from Poirier)
Or—Douglas Newsome 72-yard pass from Paul Poirier (conversion failed)
Second Quarter
Ch—Eddison Duolo 8-yard run (conversion failed)
Or—Markell Jackson 48-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Jayden Warren pass from Poirier)
Third Quarter
Or—Douglas Newsome 4-yard pass from Paul Poirier (Bryant Chiles pass from Poirier)
|Ch
|Or
|First downs
|11
|16
|Rushes-yards
|36-106
|36-185
|Passing yards
|93
|124
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-22-3
|5-12-2
|Punts-avg.
|4-30.5
|1-11.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|9-70
|6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Charlottesville—Eddison Duolo 7-30, TD; Polo Hill 10-29; Jabari Jones 3-20; Leo Kuhlmann 1-14; Caldewell Boyles 8-10; 2 7-3. Orange—Markel Jackson 15-144, TD; Paul Poirier 9-44, TD; Thomas Payette 7-8; Bryant Chiles 3-3; Caelan Reinhold 1-(-4); Team 1-(-10).
PASSING: Charlottesville—Caldwell Boyles 9-21-3, 92 yards; Keshawn Lamond Bullard 1-1-0, 1 yard. Orange—Paul Poirier 5-11-1, 124 yards, 3TD; Caelan Reinhold 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Charlottesville—Quincy Edwards 2-58; Eddison Duolo 2-10; Polo Hill 1-8; Jabari Jones 1-7; James Gunter 1-6; Sebastian Bernardini 2-3; Nasir Lindsay 1-1. Orange—Douglas Newsome 5-124, 3TD.
FOOTBALL
LOUISA 35, MONTICELLO 7
Kalep Shelton had four rushing scores, including all three first-half touchdowns for homestanding Louisa in a Jefferson District win.
The Lions (3-0) have a bye next week before visiting Fluvanna on Friday, March 19.
|Monticello
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Louisa
|7
|14
|14
|0
|—
|35
First Quarter
Lo—Kalep Shelton 5-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)
Second Quarter
Lo—Kalep Shelton 19-yard run (kcik failed)
Lo—Kalep Shelton 18-yard run (Jordan Smith run)
Third Quarter
Lo—Jordan Smith 41-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)
Lo—Kalep Shelton 4-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)
Fourth Quarter
Mo—Zach Slaughter 19-yard pass from Malachi Fields (kick good)
|Mo
|Lo
|First downs
|7
|28
|Rushes-yards
|25-(-18)
|51-379
|Passing yards
|86
|87
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-20-0
|7-18-0
|Punts-avg.
|—
|2-26.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|5-35
|12-105
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Louisa—Kalep Shelton 21-157, 4TD; Landon Wilson 10-87; Jordan Smith 4-68, TD; Coleman 5-33; Jeremiah Madison 1-13; Austin Talley 3-11; Jaylen Beach 2-11; Quinton Wash 1-5; Troy Fischer 1-2; Tyre Young 1-(-1); Damond Walker 1-(-4).
PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 7-18-0, 87 yards.
RECEIVING: Chase Miller 2-29; Logan McGhee 1-22; Armani Comfort 1-15; Andy Proffitt 1-11; Jordan Smith 1-7; Jacob Bundrick 1-3.
BASEBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 14, FAIRFAX HOMESCHOOL 0
Elijah Lambros finished 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to help Fredericksburg Christian secure a win.
JT Carter contributed a 3-for-4 effort—including two triples—with four RBIs and a run scored, while Connor Floyd knocked in three runs for the Eagles (1-1).
Parker Ford picked up the win on the mound with seven strikeouts of four innings, while adding a double, two RBIs and a runs scored for FCS.
|R
|H
|E
|Fairfax Homeschool
|000
|00
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Fredericksburg Christian
|245
|3x
|—
|14
|12
|1