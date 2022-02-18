High school sports roundup: Panthers power to district title in Commonwealth

Takeira Ramey had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists, 10 steals and addedfour rebounds to help lead Massaponax to the Commonwealth District girls basketball title, 67–34, over visiting Riverbend on Friday night.

M’laya Ainsworth added 22 points, five assists and four steals, while LaKaiya Butcher totaled 15 points, seven boards, four steals and four assists for the Panthers.

Bailey Carter led Riverbend with 12 points.

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday in the Region 5D quarterfinals.

Riverbend 8 8 10 8 — 34 Massaponax 17 13 19 18 — 67

Riverbend: Charlotte Mullinax 0, Caitlyn Lanning 0, Aryauna Brent 2, Hannah Alexander 8, Haley Lanning 0, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Bailey Carter 12, MaNiyah Alston 6, Olivia Long 0, Maile Burns 0, Nia Henley 6, Kyra Samuel 0, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 13 7-10 34.

Massaponax: Takeira Ramey 16, Kelsey Bowler 0, LaKaiya Butcher 15, Kyra Price 4, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 6, Gabby Athy 4, M’laya Ainsworth 22, Faith Butler 0. Totals: 29 2-4 67.

3-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Alston). Massaponax 7 (Butcher 3, Ramey 2, Ainsworth 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 64, HENRICO 62

The Cougars down in the fourth quarter come from behind to earn the Region 4B first round matchup over the visiting Warriors.

Henrico 17 20 17 8 — 62 Courtland 16 16 14 18 — 64

Henrico: Keisha Thomas 8, Diamond Brown 1, Mckenzie Wiggins 6, Sanaa Moore 36, Sheyla Wyatt 7, Alicie Powers 4. Totals: 13, 5-10-62.

Courtland: Grace Whitenack 15, Olivia Hilliard 9, Kiyah Lewis 25, Janeah Bell 10, Janay Hill 5. Totals: 18, 7-15-64.

3-pointers: Henrico 10 (Thomas 2, Wiggins, Moore 7). Courtland 7 (Whitenack 5, Hilliard, Hill).

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAROLINE 88, ARMSTRONG 80, OT

The Cavaliers earn the Region 3B quarterfinal victory over the visiting Wildcats in an overtime thriller.

Caroline will host the Skyline in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Armstrong 13 29 17 14 8 — 80 Caroline 17 17 6 33 15 — 88

Armstrong: Taemon Doswell 2, Ra’Quan Lee Bryson 38, Devon Cheatham 11, Delonte Liggins-Johnson 12, Darnel Adamson 2, Leonte Oulahi 2, Taylon Brathers 5, Brian Jackson 9. Totals: 19, 12-20-80.

Caroline: Javonte Wright-Parker 12, Dominque Washington 15, Gabe Campbell 17, Jay Freeman 22, Irving Olivis 2, Shaun Harris 20. Totals: 21, 19-30-88.

3-pointers: Armstrong 10 (Bryson 5, Johnson 4, Brathers). Caroline 9 (Washington 3, Campbell, Freeman 4, Harris).

ATLEE 61, KING GEORGE 44

Conner Gray scored 12 points to lead King George, but visiting Atlee blew open a close game in the fourth quarter to take home the Region 4B first-round win.

Atlee 12 16 8 25 — 61 King George 14 12 8 20 — 44

Atlee: D. Hollins 2, G. Bralley 2, C. Baldenson 5, M. Shields 0, H. Williams 3, K. Martin 2, B. Raso 12, R. Axselle 22, B. Davis 4, J. Compons 9, J. Rurpin 0. Totals: 23 11-14 61.

King George: Elijah Sherfield 6, Damon Duffin 5, Mehkai White 6, Ethan Chase 0, Roget Walker 0, Nehemiah Frye 7, Kyle Reviello 8, Conner Gray 12, Chanz Wiggins 0, Colson Claeay 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 18 1-2 44.

3-pointers: Atlee 4 (Axselle 2, Baldenson, Williams). KG 7 (Gray 4, Reviello 2, Duffin).

WRESTLING

CLASS 4 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Four Eastern View wrestlers earned their way into Saturday’s championship bracket semifinals at the meet being held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Elijah Smoot (120), Cameron Sheads (130), Landon Spence (170), Brett Clatterbaugh (220) and Brayden Walker (285).

Also reaching the semifinals were Spotsylvania’s Seth Ayo (106) and Kyle Csikari (138), Orange’s Waylon Rogers (106) and Ethan Turner (132), and King George’s David Norris.

Team standings after Day 1: 1. Great Bridge 115.5, 2. Sherando 65.5, 3. Eastern View 60.5, t4. Spotsylvania 48, 6. King George 43, t9. Orange 39, 13. Louisa 32.5.

CLASS 5 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Also in Virginia Beach, Riverbend holds the Day 1 lead ahead of Brooke Point 104-93.5 with each having seven wrestlers advancing to the winner’s bracket semifinals.

Fellow Commonwealth District standout Mountain View is sitting in fifth place with 81 points and six wrestlers advancing to Saturday’s semifinals.

Team standings after Day 1: 1. Riverbend 104, 2. Brooke Point 93.5, 3. Nansemond River 90, 4. Frank Cox 82, 5. Mountain View 81, 17. Massaponax 22.5, 20. Stafford 19.

Winner’s bracket semifinalists: Riverbend—Nathan Gipson (113), Carson Main (132), Brendan Rasmussen (138), Lennon Soaper (170), Jacob Wright (182), Jake Grasso (195), Jacob Pressinger (285); Brooke Point—Cadell Lee (106), Chase Van Hoven (113), Austin Pollard (126), Travis Harris (138), Stephen Mainz (160), Remus Montalvo (182), Quintarius Floyd (220); Mountain View—Nicholas Sanders (106), Nathan Sanders (113), Robert Whelan (120), Corey Bell (170), Issac Castejon (220), Clay Bachman (285); Massaponax—Ethan Asimacopoulos (152).