High school sports roundup: Panthers streak past Eagles; Foxes slip past Yellow Jackets

Massaponax used a 17–0 run to beat host Colonial Forge 54–31 Monday night in a Commonwealth District boys’ basketball game.
Devin Johnson led the Panthers with 13 points. Alfredo Abel Rivera led Colonial Forge with eight.
|Massaponax
|11
|10
|17
|16
|—
|56
|Colonial Forge
|9
|9
|4
|9
|—
|31
Massaponax: Ben Myers 8, Kaiden Rosenbaum 11, Dalen Ainsworth 8, Devin Johnson 13, Antonio Washington 9, Dezzie Ainsworth 3. Totals: 42 6–11 54.
Colonial Forge: Ahmad Esco 2, Ashton Schoolfield, Gabriel Jones 5, Elijah Wise 2, Aax Alhanati 4, Derreous Ranson 2, Jaiden Oglesby 1, Josiah Golden 0, Alfredo Abel Rivera 8, Camden Henderson 3, Jordan Watson 0, Charleston Berry Hall 2. Totals: 12 3–7 31.
3-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Myers 2, Rosenbaum 2, Da. Ainsworth, De. Ainsworth). CF: 2 (Jones, Henderson).
BOYS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 62, JM 56
Kyle Reviello scored 17 points and Nehemiah Frye added 13 to help visiting King George get a Battlefield District win.
Dezaun Robinson had a game-high 25 for James Monroe, while Ke’shaun Wallace scored 10 of his 13 in the final stanza as the Yellow Jackets tried to rally.
|King George
|18
|16
|18
|10
|—
|62
|James Monroe
|20
|7
|10
|19
|—
|56
King George: E. Sherfield 4, A. Mack 0, D. Duffin 5, M. White 10, E. Chase 4, N. Frye 13, K. Reviello 17, C. Gray 5, J. Billingsley 4. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
James Monroe: Ke’shaun Wallace 13, Kyle Snider 6, Dezaun Robinson 25, Michael Edwards 4, Jabes Roundtree 4, RJ Turner 4, Mickens Laurore 0. Totals: 22 7-14 56.
3-pointers: KG 7 (Reviello 3, White 2, Frye, Gray). JM 5 (Robinson 4, Snider).
COURTLAND 59, SPOTSYLVANIA 44
The Blue Devils earned the Battlefield District victory with a second half comeback over the visiting Knights.
Aaron Brooks and Micah Roberts led the Blue Devils with 14 points each.
|Spotsylvania
|15
|9
|10
|10
|—
|44
|Courtland
|15
|5
|24
|15
|—
|59
Spotsylvania: Tre Coolger 7, Austin Boggs 10, Jake Jack 2, Monte McMorris 4, Harold Black 5, Isaiah Patterson 5, Amir Savage 6, Connor Grimes 3. Totals: 13, 6-12-44.
Courtland (12-2): Colin Ryan 7, Jaylen Brooks 3, Aaron Brooks 14, Micah Roberts 14, Terrell Boxley 2, Darren Green 2, Tremon Adams 4, Christian Lewis 13. Totals: 15, 11-19-59.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 4 (Grimes, Coolger, Boggs 2). Courtland 6 (Lewis, Ryan, J. Brooks, Roberts 3).
RIVERBEND 54, MOUNTAIN VIEW 51
The Bears come from behind in the second half to earn a Commonwealth District victory on the road against the Wildcats.
|Riverbend
|16
|10
|14
|14
|—
|54
|Mountain View
|16
|11
|7
|17
|—
|51
Riverbend: Elijah Williams 16, Eric Wilbourne 7, D. Stafford 15, Jonas Taylor 4, Vernon Williams 2, Kahlil Wright 4, Mathias Barnwell 4. Totals: 17, 14-30-54.
Mountain View: Labron Weathers 15, Jordan Jackson 23, Etienne Somuah 4, William D’Lugos 9. Totals: 7, 10-20-51.
3-pointers: Riverbend 2 (E. Williams, Wilbourne). Mountain View 9 (Weathers 3, Jackson 5, Somuah).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 74, COLONIAL FORGE 14
Kiersten Bowler lead the way for Massaponax in a Commonwealth District win with 15 points, five steals, three assists and three rebounds.
Faith Butler added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, while LaKaiya Butcher supplied six rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block for the Panthers.
M’laya Ainsworth chipped in five boards, four steals and four assists for Massaponax, which hosts North Stafford on Tuesday.
|Massaponax
|26
|20
|20
|8
|—
|74
|Colonial Forge
|0
|8
|4
|2
|—
|14
Massaponax (11-2, 5-0): Takeira Ramey 12, Kelsey Bowler 0, LaKaiya Butcher 10, Kyra Price 4, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 15, Gabby Athy 4, M’laya Ainsworth 20, Faith Butler 9. Totals: 35 0-2 74.
Colonial Forge: Hailey Palmer 0, Kelli Coleman 1, Carly Brimhall 0, Kristen Auguste 5, Alexandria Adam 0, Adja Diallo 8, Payton Schwinn 0. Totals: 5 4-7 14.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Ainsworth 2, Ki. Bowler, Butler). CF: none.
RIVERBEND 72, MOUNTAIN VIEW 38
Nia Henley scored 23 points and MaNiyah Alston added 17 to help visiting Riverbend cruise to a Commonwealth District win.
Emma Stalteri had 15 to lead Mountain View, which visits Stafford oN Tuesday.
|Riverbend
|20
|25
|6
|21
|—
|72
|Mountain View
|8
|10
|11
|9
|—
|38