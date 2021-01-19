High school sports roundup: Pressley, Thout boost Brooke Point

Jaylin Pressley and Kylie Thout combined to score 27 of Brooke Point’s 28 points in the second half to help the Black–Hawks escape with a 44–42 Commonwealth District girls’ basketball win at Mountain View on Tuesday evening.

Pressley total 17 after the break, 22 for the game, while adding seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks as Brooke Point rallied from a 30–16 halftime deficit.

Thout added 10 of her 17 points in the second as well grabbing five rebounds for the Black-Hawks, who host Colonial Forge on Wednesday.

Brooke Point 8 8 14 14 — 44 Mountain View 13 17 5 7 — 42