High school sports roundup: Pressley, Thout boost Brooke Point

Jaylin Pressley and Kylie Thout combined to score 27 of Brooke Point’s 28 points in the second half to help the Black–Hawks escape with a 44–42 Commonwealth District girls’ basketball win at Mountain View on Tuesday evening.
Pressley total 17 after the break, 22 for the game, while adding seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks as Brooke Point rallied from a 30–16 halftime deficit.
Thout added 10 of her 17 points in the second as well grabbing five rebounds for the Black-Hawks, who host Colonial Forge on Wednesday.
|Brooke Point
|8
|8
|14
|14
|—
|44
|Mountain View
|13
|17
|5
|7
|—
|42
Brooke Point (1-1): Arianna Boatwright 2, Kylie Thout 17, Taiyana Terrell 2, Aniya Harper 1, Jaylin Pressley 22, Danayja Cranfrod 0, Anneliese Becker 0, Alexis Cochran 0, Kylie Randall 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 0, Kaycee Osorio Rosa 0, Skylar Watson 0, Kalis Smith 0. Totals: 16 11-17 44.
Mountain View: Emma Stalteri 6, Gabby B. 9, Jasmine Alexander 7, Janelle A. 7, Taleah Gaither 11, Hannah Myers 2. Totals: 13 12-23 42.
3-pointers: BP 1 (Pressley). MV 4 (Gabby B. 2, Stalteri, Alexander).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 50, RIVERBEND 43
North Stafford lost most of a 14-point halftime lead, but hung on to get its first win of the season.
Makyli Johnson and Desiree Roy each scored 15 points for North Stafford. Each played a pivotal role in the fourth quarter, with Johnson scoring five and Roy finishing a late-quarter drive with a crucial basket and free throw.
Riverbend’s Madison Sarver finished with a double-double — posting 12 points and 16 rebounds. Aryauna Brent also had a productive night with seven points and six steals.
Riverbend will face Mountain View on Wednesday. North Stafford visits Mountain View on Friday.
|North Stafford
|19
|12
|8
|11
|—
|50
|Riverbend
|6
|11
|16
|10
|—
|43
North Stafford (1-2): Erica Lee 2, Nyla Siler 1, Makyli Johnson 15, Terrice Demps 2, Cayla Thomas 15, Desiree Roy 11, Destinee Falgado 4, Asia Haugnton 0, Brianna Sabatino 0, Elyssa Lee 0, Angel McDonald 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Jasmin Joe 0. Totals: 22 3-7 50.
Riverbend (2-3): Aryauna Brent 7, Reley Gibson 0, Haley Lanning 8, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Sabrina Hunter 2, Bailey Carter 8, Madison Sarver 12, Maniyah Alston 4, Olivia Long 2. Totals: 16 9-18 43.
3-pointers: North Stafford (Cayla Thomas 3). Riverbend (Haley Lanning 2).
JAMES MONROE 47, EASTERN VIEW 43
A 19-point game from Logan Conner and 17 points from Isabel Whitman gave James Monroe its first win of the season.
Kayanna Cloud helped James Monroe set the pace of the game with 12 total rebounds.
Eastern View kept pace with throughout the game thanks to well-rounded scoring nights from Terese Greene (10 points) and Soniya Brown (eight points).
James Monroe visits King George on Saturday. Eastern View looks to bounce back when it hosts Culpeper on Thursday.
|Eastern View
|6
|12
|9
|16
|—
|43
|James Monroe
|5
|13
|13
|16
|—
|47
Eastern View: Terese Greene 10, Soniya Brown 8, McKenna Warren 2, Kaidence Brown 6, Dakota Barlow 0, Christa Brown 3, Khloe Bowles 8, Faith Tingler 6, Savanna Veazey 0, Diamond Windbush, Haley Damer 0. Totals: 11 18-XX 43.
James Monroe (1-2): Nia Bryant 0, Amath Chol 9, Kayanna Cloud 0, Logan Conner 19, Isabel Whitman 17, Imani McJunkin 0, Ayanna Wynn 2, Danielle Cloud 0, Tay’Tianna-Quatasha Brown Baylor 0, Giahna Slaughter 0, Zyonna Bombreg 0. Totals: 13 14-XX 47.
3-pointers: Eastern View (n/a). James Monroe (Logan Conner 3, Isabel Whitman 1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 79, NORTH STAFFORD 21
Led by a 16-point performance from Marquees Foster, Riverbend romped past North Stafford.
Logan Suber and Tajae Moore both had productive nights in the win, scoring 10 and 9, respectively.
Riverbend (5–0) hosts James Monroe on Wednesday. North Stafford will look to get its first win as it visits Mountain View on Friday.
|North Stafford
|0
|12
|6
|3
|—
|21
|Riverbend
|18
|19
|27
|15
|—
|79
North Stafford (0-3): Vincent Sabatino 0, Isaiah Shaw 3, Aiden Pittman 0, Wayne John 3, Nick Perkins 0, Austin Hamilton 0, Cliff Davis 0, AJ Lebrusciano 0, Chris Leinhart 0, Hesekiah Brown 6, Isiah Woodferry 0, Ian Edwards 0, Alex Chance 4, Mekhi Dillard 4. Totals: 8 5-7 23.
Riverbend (5-0): Marquees Foster 16, Quan Johnson 4, Jalen Suber 6, Calvyn Campbell 0, Nate Sherman 8, Grant Messick 2, Logan Suber 10, Bryson Long 5, Tre Johnson 3, EJ Wilborne 6, Tajae Moore 9, Aiden Fisher 3, Mathias Barnwell 7.
3-pointers: North Stafford (Wayne John 1, Nick Perkins 1). Riverbend (Marquees Foster 1, Jalen Suber 2, Nate Sherman 1, Tre Johnson 1, Tajae Moore 1).
BROOKE POINT 58, MOUNTAIN VIRE 33
Brooke Point’s Edward Simms led all scorers with 19 points and was complemented well by a 10-point night from Matt Harris.
|Brooke Point
|12
|14
|20
|12
|—
|58
|Mountain View
|11
|8
|7
|7
|—
|33
Brooke Point: Ricardo Dixon 0, Demitrius Purnell 5, Christian Leap 5, Jaden Scott 0, Cherdan Petit 1, Lamante Venisee 3, Edward Simms 19, Matt Harris 10, Jordan Scott 6, eric Mason 3, Chase Scroggins 0, Xavier Hyman 3, Dallas Braswell 3. Totals: 20 11-17 58.
Mountain View: M. Tracy 2, D. Beaumont 2, A. Walker 4, A. Watts 4, J. Jackson 7, B. Marbneim 0, M. Reams 0, J. Bonk 3, B. Robinson 0, A. Davis 8, K. Houty 2, T. Somuah 1, C. Carroll 0, A. Gordon 1. Totals: 11 9-23 33.
3-pointers: Brooke Point n/a. Mountain View (J. Jackson 1, J. Bonk 1).
COURTLAND 70, SPOTSYLVANIA 41
A 22-point game from Aaron Brooks highlighted Courtland’s win over Spotsylvania. Xander Alston and Raul Gil each contributed nine points in the winning effort.
Nine-point games from Evan Bowles and Chase Greene couldn’t lift Spotsylvania out of an early hole.
|Spotsylvania
|9
|8
|17
|7
|—
|41
|Courtland
|13
|27
|19
|11
|—
|70
Spotsylvania (0-7): Charles “Tre” Coogler 3, Austin Boggs 0, Trent Reid 2, Nathan Widener 8, Evan Bowles 9, Chase Greene 9, Monte McMorris III 2, DeAnthony Pendleton 6, Torin Craig 2. Totals: 16 5-7 41.
Courtland (6-1): Xander Alston 9, Aaron Brooks 22, Sean Wray 7, Micah Robeerts 6, Raejon Harvey 2, Raul Gil 9, Darren Green 4, Trey Burton 0, Christian Jones 0, Robert Harvey 7, Michael Salvery 4, Charlie Welsh 0, Clayton Cassiday 0. Totals: 30 5-10 70.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania (Nathan Widener 1, Evan Bowles 1, Chase Greene 2). Courtland (Xander Alston 1, Aaron Brooks 2, Sean Wray 1, Raul Gil 1).
CAROLINE 73, KING GEORGE 59
Four double-digit scorers, including Jayden Freeman, Jevonte Wright-Parker, Gabe Campbell and Dominique Washington gave Caroline the edge it needed to improve to 3–3 on the season.
Mekhai White found the basket eight times on the way to an 18-point game for the Foxes.
|King George
|14
|16
|11
|18
|—
|59
|Caroline
|12
|22
|13
|26
|—
|73