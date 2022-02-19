High school sports roundup: Region 3B track meet

TRACK AND FIELD

REGION 3B MEET

James Monroe's Sydney Wynn and Brian Dudley won two events each at Saturday's Region 3B championships at Woodberry Forest.

Wynn captured the girls' 300 meters (42.88) and 500 (1:17.58), while Dudley claimed the boys' 300 (36.91) and long jump (21-1.5). Christian Scott placed second in the boys' shot put (42-2), with teammate Christian Hamm fourth (39-6). Kamrom Wollen was third in the 500 (1:12.00).

Caroline's Anton Jones-Wilson broke the tape in the boys' 1,000 (2:49.65), and ran on the Cavaliers' first-place 3,200 relay (8:36.52). Teammate Isaiah Reid placed third in the boys' 55 meters (6.80). Baylor Storke (9.11) and Christian Baskin (9.65) finished 3-4 in the 55 hurdles for the Cavaliers.

Culpeper's Dequan Thompson won the boys' triple jump (41-2.75) and finished third in the long jump (20-5). Lawrence LaSasso won the boys' high jump at 5-7.

Caroline's Jaidyn Ferguson won the girls' 55 (7.69) and was runner-up in both the long jump (15-9) and triple jump (33-8).

Culpeper's Kimbery Navarette Guerrero won the long jump (16-7.75) and placed second in the 300 (44.03) and third in the triple jump (33-4.25). The Blue Devils swept the top three spots in girls' shot put behind Theresa Breckley (38-8), Ashley Laurizten (35-6) and Jayla Ford (32-4).

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

ATLEE 61, KING GEORGE 44

Conner Gray scored 12 points to lead King George, but visiting Atlee blew open a close game in the fourth quarter to take home the Region 4B first-round win.

Atlee 12 16 8 25 — 61 King George 14 12 8 10 — 44

Atlee: D. Hollins 2, G. Bralley 2, C. Baldenson 5, M. Shields 0, H. Williams 3, K. Martin 2, B. Raso 12, R. Axselle 22, B. Davis 4, J. Compons 9, J. Rurpin 0. Totals: 23 11-14 61.

King George: Elijah Sherfield 6, Damon Duffin 5, Mehkai White 6, Ethan Chase 0, Roget Walker 0, Nehemiah Frye 7, Kyle Reviello 8, Conner Gray 12, Chanz Wiggins 0, Colson Claeay 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 18 1-2 44.

3-pointers: Atlee 4 (Axselle 2, Baldenson, Williams). KG 7 (Gray 4, Reviello 2, Duffin).

CAROLINE 88, ARMSTRONG 80, OT

The Cavaliers earn the Region 3B quarterfinal victory over the visiting Wildcats in an overtime thriller.

Caroline will host the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Armstrong 13 29 17 14 8 — 80 Caroline 17 17 6 33 15 — 88

Armstrong: Taemon Doswell 2, Ra’Quan Lee Bryson 38, Devon Cheatham 11, Delonte Liggins-Johnson 12, Darnel Adamson 2, Leonte Oulahi 2, Taylon Brathers 5, Brian Jackson 9. Totals: 19, 12-20-80.

Caroline: Javonte Wright-Parker 12, Dominque Washington 15, Gabe Campbell 17, Jay Freeman 22, Irving Olivis 2, Shaun Harris 20. Totals: 21, 19-30-88.

3-pointers: Armstrong 10 (Bryson 5, Johnson 4, Brathers). Caroline 9 (Washington 3, Campbell, Freeman 4, Harris).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 64, HENRICO 62

The Cougars down in the fourth quarter come from behind to earn the Region 4B first round matchup over the visiting Warriors.

Henrico 17 20 17 8 — 62 Courtland 16 16 14 18 — 64

Henrico: Keisha Thomas 8, Diamond Brown 1, Mckenzie Wiggins 6, Sanaa Moore 36, Sheyla Wyatt 7, Alicie Powers 4. Totals: 13, 5-10-62.

Courtland: Grace Whitenack 15, Olivia Hilliard 9, Kiyah Lewis 25, Janeah Bell 10, Janay Hill 5. Totals: 18, 7-15-64.

3-pointers: Henrico 10 (Thomas 2, Wiggins, Moore 7). Courtland 7 (Whitenack 5, Hilliard, Hill).