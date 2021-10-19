High school sports roundup: Reviello, James Monroe top Chancellor in OT

Kelsey Reviello’s second goal of the game lifted James Monroe over visiting Chancellor 2–1 in overtime Monday night in a matchup of the Battlefield District’s top two field hockey teams.
Lillian Hutcherson had an assisted and goalie Sam Black made nine saves for the Yellow Jackets. Kaitlyn Bestick scored for Chancellor, and her sister Regan also made nine saves in goal.
Both teams will play Thursday’s district semifinals at Chancellor.
FIELD HOCKEY
COURTLAND 6, KING GEORGE 0
Natalie Holt had three goals and an assist as the Cougars won their Battlefield District regular-season finale.
Kelsie Ashwood added a goal and an assist for Courtland, and Lexi Gadsden and Deysi Maya also scored. Madison Shea had two assists and Mac Watkins one.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 4, JOHN PAUL 2
Grayson Scott had three goals and assisted on Ella Webb’s score in Fredericksburg Christian School’s conference victory. Bella Izadi made eight saves in goal.
RIVERBEND 2, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Olivia Long and Caroline Dedecker each scored, and Emilie Rankin led the defensive effort to help visiting Riverbend secure a win in the Commonwealth District quarterfinals.
Savannah Waite and Kaitlyn Clark supplied assists, and Bailey Nance earned the shutout in goal for the Bears (6–7), who visit Mountain View in the semifinals on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, CAROLINE 0
Allison Newton had 12 kills, 24 digs and five aces in the Knights’ 25–23,25–9, 26–24 Battlefield District win.
Hannah Dildine added 17 digs for Spotsylvania (10–8, 8–3), which visits Chancellor Wednesday. Maddie Gray had 11 assists and 12 digs, as Jordan Richardson contributed 12 assists.
CHANCELLOR 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Anna Anderson had 16 kills and four blocks, and Kendall Washington nine kills and three blocks to help Chancellor earn a 25–11, 25–15, 25–18 Battlefield District win.
Rachel Margelos doled out 18 assists and Hunter Wright 16, while Madi Stevenson contributed four aces for the Chargers (7–5), who host Spotsylvania on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
MAKEUP DATE
The Courtland at Chancellor varsity football game that was scheduled for Oct. 8 and postponed because of COVID-19 protocols will be made up Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
JAMES MONROE 3, COLONIAL BEACH 0
Teagan Thompson totaled 16 assists, seven kills and seven aces to help homestanding James Monroe get a 25–8, 25–14, 25–23 nondistrict win.
Jordan Carter added six assists, five kills and three aces, and Imani McJunkin six kills and two aces for the Yellow Jackets (8–8, 3–5).