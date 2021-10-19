High school sports roundup: Reviello, James Monroe top Chancellor in OT

Kelsey Reviello’s second goal of the game lifted James Monroe over visiting Chancellor 2–1 in overtime Monday night in a matchup of the Battlefield District’s top two field hockey teams.

Lillian Hutcherson had an assisted and goalie Sam Black made nine saves for the Yellow Jackets. Kaitlyn Bestick scored for Chancellor, and her sister Regan also made nine saves in goal.

Both teams will play Thursday’s district semifinals at Chancellor.

FIELD HOCKEY

COURTLAND 6, KING GEORGE 0

Natalie Holt had three goals and an assist as the Cougars won their Battlefield District regular-season finale.

Kelsie Ashwood added a goal and an assist for Courtland, and Lexi Gadsden and Deysi Maya also scored. Madison Shea had two assists and Mac Watkins one.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 4, JOHN PAUL 2

Grayson Scott had three goals and assisted on Ella Webb’s score in Fredericksburg Christian School’s conference victory. Bella Izadi made eight saves in goal.

RIVERBEND 2, COLONIAL FORGE 0