High school sports roundup: Reviello, Newman each score four in Battlefield District wins

Kelsey Reviello tallied four goals and two assists, and Grace Maynard scored twice to help visiting James Monroe get a 9-0 Battlefield District win over Spotsylvania on Thursday.
Also scoring for the Yellow Jackets were Celie Constantine, Addi Gleason and Ashley Shoffner. Sally Beringer added two assists and Constantine one.
Goalie Julianne Tate registered 22 saves for Spotsylvania (1-4, 1-4), which hosts King Geroge on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
CHANCELLOR 8, CAROLINE 0
Ella Newman scored four goals, and Kaitlyn Bestick added a goal and two assists to help visiting Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.
Ellie Byram notched two goals and Maia Fissel one, while Lindsey Lohr supplied two assists for the Chargers (3-0, 2-0), who visit Eastern View on Friday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Meghan Hyatt, Kat Druiett and Julie Snow each scored once in homestanding Mountain View’s Commonwealth District win.
Alivia Boatwright and Druiett supplied assists for the Wildcats (4-0, 4-0), who next take part in the Westfield Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
GOLF
EASTERN VIEW 168, CULPEPER 178
Robert Scott shot 39 to give the Cyclones a win to end regular season undeated in the Battlefield District.
Eastern View (168): Robert Scott 39, Peter Scott 40, Gaige Robson 42, Bryce Robinson 47.
Culpeper (178): Nathan Amos 35, Colton Metzgar 40.
COLONIAL FORGE 151, MASSAPONAX 161
Makayla Grubb shot a 33 at Lee's Hill Golf Club to help Colonial Forge secure a Commonwealth District win.
Colonial Forge (151): Makayla Grubb 33, AJ Hartley 38, Mia Skaggs 39, Matt Hartley 41.
Massaponax (161): Grayson Wood 35, Andrew Steis 39, Bryce Forrester 42, Connor Blake 45.
VOLLEYBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Allison Newton had 10 kills and 11 digs, and Maddy Gray totaled 12 assists and two aces to help Spotsylvania get a 25-19, 27-25, 25-18 Battlefield District win.
Danielle Thurston had seven kills, and Jordan Richardson 10 assists and three aces for the Knights (5-5, 3-0), who visit Liberty on Monday.
Leaders for James Monroe (2-1) were Teagan Thompson with 18 digs, seven assists and three kills; Jordan Carter with eight kills, six digs and two blocks; Imani McJunkin with 19 digs and two kills; and Olivia Coulon with six assists.
The Yellow Jackets host Caroline on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s results
GOLF
KING GEORGE 187, CHANCELLOR 204
Michael Sevier earned medalist honors with a 45 to help host King George get a Battlefield District win at Pendleton Golf Club.
King George (187): Michael Sevier 45, Caleb Bardine 46, Zack Farland 47, Gavin Paterson 49.
Chancellor (204): Ethan 47 Wilson, Ethan Rehberg 50, Zach Anderson 51, Garrett Peck 56.
COURTLAND 167, CAROLINE 220
Jack Hayden shot 37 to give Courtland the Battlefield District win at Lee’s Hill Golf Course.