High school sports roundup: Riverbend bests Mountain View in field hockey semi

Savannah Waite redirected a pass from Kayleigh Sullivan into the Mountain View cage with 30 seconds left in overtime to give Riverbend a 2-1 victory in the Commonwealth District semifinals on Thursday evening.
Goalie Bailey Nance also came up big for the Bears (7-7), registering 16 saves.
Ava Windham staked the Wildcats (11-3) to a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Emilie Rankin tied the score for Riverbend in the second frame with an assist coming from Waite.
The Bears will play the winner of the other semifinal between Stafford and Massaponax on Monday for the championship.
FIELD HOCKEY
SPOTSYLVANIA 2, KING GEORGE 1
Spotsylvania closed out its season with a Battlefield District win behind goals from Emily Dickinson and Allison Nelson. Taylor Coomer lead the defensive effort for the Knights (2-14).
Ashley Hayden scored for King George.
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Chloe Rose had 17 assists, seven digs and three aces to help Courtland clinch the Battlefield District regular-season title with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-17 win.
Other leaders for the Cougars were Kiyah Lewis with seven kills, Claire Conway with six kills and three blocks, Amanda Trapp with six kills and two aces, and Kalie Hamilton with 12 digs.
STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Jada Williams totaled eight kills and four aces, and Gabby Meador added seven kills to help Stafford get a 25-9, 25-16, 25-20 Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.
Skylar Sullivan supplied 14 assists and Ina Aoelua four aces for the Indians, who host Riverbend in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Brooke Point (3-19) was led by Lilly Howard with 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks; Natalia Thomas with five kills and five digs; Ashley Lingerman with 17 digs; and Abigail Bell with nine assists.
NORTH STAFFORD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 2
Allison Spittal amassed 18 kills and 17 digs, and Grace Kruzel and Emma Parklyn combined for 42 assists to help North Stafford rally for a 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-13 Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.
Saige Thibodaux added 17 digs and eight kills, Maya Tillman seven kills and five blocks, and Caitlyn Harris five blocks and five kills for the Eagles, who visit top-seeded Mountain View in Tuesday's semifinals.
KING GEORGE 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Homestanding King George earned a sweep in Battlefield District action, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16.
Teagan Thompson had seven kills and six assists, Jordan Carter five kills and three blocks, and Olivia Coulon seven digs for Spotsylvania (8-10, 5-7), which hosts Courtland on Monday.
CHANCELLOR 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Anna Anderson had 13 kills and Kendall Washington 12 to help Chancellor get a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 Battlefield District win.
Rachel Margelos added 21 assist, Hunter Wright 12 digs and Erika Arroyo seven digs for the Chargers (9-5), who visit Spotsylvania on Monday.
Wednesday's results
VOLLEYBALL
RIVERBEND 3, MASSAPONAX 2
Allison Lach totaled 17 kills, 16 digs, four aces and a block to help sixth-seeded Riverbend toppled third-seeded Massaponax 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-11 in the Commonwealth District quarterfinals.
Zoe Topper contributed 10 kills and three blocks, Alyssa McCloskey seven kills and three blocks, and Daisy Pentorn had 30 assists, five aces and 14 digs for the Bears, who visit Stafford in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Tuesday's results
FIELD HOCKEY
CAROLINE 2, SPOTSYLVANIA 1 (OT)
Madison Wheeler scored for Spotsylvania (1-14), while Maya Gerber tallied one of the two goals for Caroline (4-10) in a Battlefield District matchup.