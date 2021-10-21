High school sports roundup: Riverbend bests Mountain View in field hockey semi

Savannah Waite redirected a pass from Kayleigh Sullivan into the Mountain View cage with 30 seconds left in overtime to give Riverbend a 2-1 victory in the Commonwealth District semifinals on Thursday evening.

Goalie Bailey Nance also came up big for the Bears (7-7), registering 16 saves.

Ava Windham staked the Wildcats (11-3) to a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Emilie Rankin tied the score for Riverbend in the second frame with an assist coming from Waite.

The Bears will play the winner of the other semifinal between Stafford and Massaponax on Monday for the championship.

FIELD HOCKEY

SPOTSYLVANIA 2, KING GEORGE 1

Spotsylvania closed out its season with a Battlefield District win behind goals from Emily Dickinson and Allison Nelson. Taylor Coomer lead the defensive effort for the Knights (2-14).

Ashley Hayden scored for King George.

VOLLEYBALL

COURTLAND 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Chloe Rose had 17 assists, seven digs and three aces to help Courtland clinch the Battlefield District regular-season title with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-17 win.