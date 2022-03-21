High school sports roundup: Riverbend earns opening win over North Stafford

Ava Treakle had four goals and four assists, while Kaitlyn Clark and Ayla Jantz each tallied three times to help Riverbend get a 16–1 Commonwealth District girls’ lacrosse win over North Stafford Monday night.

Savannah Waite and Ryleigh McNally each scored twice, with Sara Bastenelli and Caroline Doley scoring once each. Jantz, Nina Accousti and Madison Foley supplied assists for the Bears.

Goalie Patti Almand mad 10 saves for Riverbend, which hosts district rival Brooke Point on Wednesday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

STAFFORD 9, CAROLINE 0

Singles: Sam Emerson (St) d. Xavier Atkins 8-2; Oliver Lambert (St) d. John Button 8-1; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Will Casey 8-1; Xander Beamon (St) d. Charlie Holewa 8-2; Aashray Somu (St) d. Braiden Fletcher 8-0; Robert Calvert (St) won by forfeit.

Doubles: Calvert/Luke Szlyk (St) d. Atkins/Button 8-1; Owen Richwine/Tim Oravec (St) d. Fletcher/Holewa 8-3; Aybrey Melson/Noah Cisneros (St) won by forfeit.

Next match: The Indians (1-0) host Colonial Forge on Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

BROOKE POINT 7, JAMES MONROE 2

Lauren Sanders netted a hat trick and goalie Amara Codd also notched a goal for Brooke Point in a nondistrict win.

Kira Hawkins, Dulce Salces and Emily Lenhard also scored for the Black–Hawks.

CHANCELLOR 2, CULPEPER 1

Madelyn Franco scored both goals to help Chancellor open its season with a Battlefield District win.

BOYS SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 5, CULPEPER 0

Five different players scored and Handerson Franco supplied two assists to help Chancellor open its season with a Battlefield District win.

Romello Rodgers, Andrew Christman, Johnnie Soto Fercovic, Adam Cook and Marcus Muntean had the goals for the Chargers. Jonas Lohr, Bryce Avila and Corey Greenleaf added assists.

Sophomore goalie Xavian Alvarado registered nine saves for Culpeper (0-1-1), which hosts Orange on Tuesday.

Chancellor (1-0) returns to action Friday when it hosts E.C. Glass.

BROOKE POINT 10, JAMES MONROE 0

Aaron Alexander had four goals and one assists, and Michael Lenhard two goals and three assists for Brooke Point in a season-opening nondistrict win.

Marcelo Rodriguez-Munoz tallied twice, with Parker Hall and Dean Agyemang also scoring for the Black–Hawks.

Brendon Thuot and Elijah Ennin contributed assists, and Andrew Caley and Michael Foley shared the shutout in goal for Brooke Point.