High school sports roundup: Riverbend hockey defeats Brooke Point

Riverbend defeats Brooke Point on Wednesday 1-0, with a shutout victory in a Commonwealth District match.
Caroline Dedecker scored the lone goal for the Bears and Emilie Rankin contributed the assists.
Riverbend (3-4) will host Brooke Point on Tuesday.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
North Stafford 3,
Brooke Point 0
The Wolverines defeated the Black-hawks in three straight sets on senior night, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12.
Frace Kruzel led all seniors with 17 assists and eight aces, Jaida Hunter had 13 digs and three aces, and Gracie Mae Griffin had 12 digs and one ace.
Jordyn Romero contributed two kills and one block, Eneah Garnett and Caityn Harris both had two kills on their senior night.
Brooke Point (3-2) will host Riverbend on Wednesday.
Field Hockey
Colonial Forge 3,
Massaponax 1
The Eagles defeated the Panthers in a Commonwealth District match on Tuesday.
Emma Pare, Evelyn Detar, and Makayla Ruth contributed all three goals for the Eagles, Morgan Mesterhazy had two assists, and Kendall Locescher had one assist.