High school sports roundup: Riverbend locks up first district championship

Tajae Moore scored a game-high 20 points to help Riverbend remain unbeaten with a 58-43 Commonwealth District boys basketball win against visiting Colonial Forge on Thursday night.
The win also clinched the Bears’ first district title in school history.
Bryson Long added 11 for Riverbend, which hosts Brooke Point on Friday.
|Colonial Forge
|2
|13
|13
|15
|—
|43
|Riverbend
|16
|13
|12
|17
|—
|58
Colonial Forge: Alfredo Abel 0, Ashton Schoolfield 8, Gabriel Jones 17, Ahman Esco 2, Derreous Ransom 0, Max Alhanadi 4, Josiah Golden 6, Elijah Wise 0, Jay Johnson 4, Charleston Berry-Hall 0, Kalvin Hamilton 2. Totals: 16 5-9 43.
Riverbend (11-0): Marquees Foster 5, Quan Johnson 5, Jalen Suber 5, Calvyn Campbell 0, Nate Sherman 5, Grant Messick 2, Logan Suber 3, Bryson Long 11, Tre Johnson 0, EJ Wilborne 2, Tajae Moore 20, Aiden Fisher 0, Mathias Barnwell 0. Totals: 25 6-10 58.
3-pointers: CF 6 (Jones 5, Golden). Riverbend 2 (Foster, Sherman).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BROOKE POINT 55, MASSAPONAX 44
Brooke Point sank 8 of 10 free throws, including a 4-for-4 effort from Edward Simms, in the fourth quarter to help seal a Commonwealth District win.
Eric Mason scored 14 points to lead the Black–Hawks’ offense. Massaponax’s Tyheem Kimble led all scorers with 15 points.
|Brooke Point
|8
|16
|13
|18
|—
|55
|Massaponax
|7
|19
|8
|10
|—
|44
Brooke Point: Ricardo Dixon 0, Demitrus Purnell 0, Christian Leap 7, Jaden Scott 12, Cherdan Petit 0, Lamante Venisee 2, Edward Simms 8, Matt Harris 3, Jordan Scott 2, Eric Mason 14, Chase Scroggins 7, Xaiver Hyman 0. Totals: 17 20-27 55.
Massaponax: Kaden Rosenbaum 6, Tyheem Kimble 15, Carson Pugh 1, Trevor Bennett 0, Dalen Ainsworth 4, Will Rivellese 2, Ben Myers 8, Tre Floyd 3, Franklin Azighe 0, David Smetek 0, Devin Johnson 5. Totals: 16 10-21 44.
3-pointers: BP 1 (Scott). Massaponax 2 (Rosenbaum, Kimble).
NORTH STAFFORD 53, MOUNTAIN VIEW 32
Mekhi Dillard scored all 12 of his points in the second half to help North Stafford secure a Commonwealth District home win. The Wolverines visit Stafford on Friday.
|Mountain View
|7
|2
|11
|12
|—
|32
|North Stafford
|12
|14
|13
|14
|—
|53
Mountain View: Marcus Tracy 2, Duncan Beaumont 3, Amari Walker 8, Alex Watts 2, Xavier Watts 2, Xavier Johnson 5, Greyson Margheim 0, Jason Bonk 0, Brendan Robinson 0, Alex Davis 12, Tyrus Somuah 0, Caolin Carroll 0, AJ Gordon 0. Totals: 9 11-20 32.
North Stafford (3-4): Vincent Sabatino 6, Aiden Pittman 0, Wayne John 0, Austin Hamilton 0, Cliff Davis 3, AJ Labrusciano 1, Hezekiah Brown 16, Isiah Shaw 9, Alex Chase 6, Mekhi Dillard 12, Isiah Wood-Farley 0. Totals: 19 8-12 53.
3-pointers: MV 3 (Beaumont, Walker, Johnson). NS 7 (Sabatino 2, Brown 2, Davis, Shaw, Dillard).
KING GEORGE 69, SPOTSYLVANIA 57
King George jumped out to a 21-point lead after one quarter that Spotsylvania was able to cut down to four-point in the final stanza, only to see the Foxes hold on for a Battlefield District home win.
Von Whiting netted 24 points to lead King George.
Nate Widener led the Knights, who visit Eastern View on Saturday, with 16 points.
|Spotsylvania
|3
|15
|19
|19
|—
|57
|King George
|25
|15
|12
|15
|—
|69
Spotsylvania (1-13): Charles Coogler 9, Austin Boggs 6, Nate Widener 16, Evan Bowles 1, Jake Jack 4, Chase Greene 14, DeAnthony Pendleton 7, Dillon Robinson 0, Torin Craig 0. Totals: 23 6-14 57.
King George: Elijah Sherfield 2, Jaden Hobdy 5, JaVon Campbell 14, Von Whiting 23, Ethan Chase 7, Makhai White 3, Nehemiah Frye 7, Andre Mack 2, Joe Billingsley 6. Totals: 29 8-16 69.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 5 (Boggs 2, Coogler, Widener, Greene). KG 3 (Hobdy, Whiting, White).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 78, BROOKE POINT 29
Takeira Ramey had 23 points, six assists and six steals to help homestanding Massaponax close out its regular season with a Commonwealth District win.
The Panthers were playing in their first game since an assistant coach’s COVID-19 infection paused their season.
Raine Tweedy added 19 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Panthers, who host a Region 6B quarterfinal on Monday.
|Brooke Point
|1
|7
|13
|8
|—
|29
|Massaponax
|19
|18
|27
|14
|—
|78
Brooke Point: Aniyah Dudley-Smith 4, Anneliese Becker 0, Kalis Smith 1, Arianna Boatwright 0, Jaylin Pressley 18, Kaycee Osorio Rosa 0, Kylie Thuot 6. Totals: 12 3-5 29.
Massaponax (10-0): Takeira Ramey 23, Faith Butler 6, Leah Schoonover 7, Raine Tweedy 19, Kiersten Bowler 6, Gabby Athy 1, Sophia Bears 0, Amira Roy 14, Jurnee Dorsey 2. Totals: 32 9-17 78.
3-pointers: BP 2 (Pressley 2). Massaponax 5 (Ramey 2, Tweedy 2, Shoonover).
RIVERBEND 43, COLONIAL FORGE 10
Haley Lanning’s nine points and Maniyah Lannings eight led Riverbend to a Commonwealth District home win. The Bears host Brooke Point on Friday.
|Colonial Forge
|2
|2
|2
|4
|—
|10
|Riverbend
|10
|7
|18
|8
|—
|43
Colonial Forge: Keli COleman 0, Kristen Auguste 2, Payton Schwinn 0, Riley Delcore 0, Kathrynn Chown 0, Jenna Grey 4, Anjalia Bryant 0, Ashlee Fortier 0, Kacy Chown 4. Totals: 4 2-6 10.
Riverbend (7-3): Reiley Gibson 6, Aryauna Brent 2, Hannah Alexander 4, Haley Lanning 9, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Sabrina Hunter 0, Bailey Carter 2, Madison Sarver 2, Maniyah Alston 8, Olivia Long 5, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 4, Team 1. Totals: 20 3-8 43.
3-pointers: none.
SWIMMING
REGION 3B MEET
John Baroody and two relays earned spots in the state championships to help the boys team finish fourth overall at the Region 3B meet held at the Prince William Aquatics Center in Manassas.
The Yellow Jackets’ girls team came in seventh.
STATE QUALIFIERS: