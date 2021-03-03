High school sports roundup: Riverbend, Mountain View earn shutout hockey wins in Commonwealth District

Massaponax (156): Grayson Wood 31, Andrew Steis 36, Brooke Vaillancourt 42, Zach Failor 47.

Brooke Point (258): Ethan Greggs 58, Michael Craddock 59, Brandon Kalinski 61, Owen Rush 80.

VOLLEYBALL

MASSAPONAX 3, BROOKE POINT 1

Mya Green doled out 26 assists, while adding nine kills and eight aces to lead visiting Massaponax to a 25-10, 25-6, 18-25, 25-20 Commonwealth District win.

Gracen King added six assists and five kills, Kimberly Dishman supplied 20 digs and 13 dimes, and Carlie Clements complied eight kills and three blocks for the Panthers (2-0).

Reagan Shanahan chipped in seven kills and eight digs for Massaponax, which host Riverbend on Thursday.

Jadyn Brown had 16 assists and five aces, and Lilly Howard nine kills and five blocks for Brooke Point (0-2), which visits Mountain View on Thursday.

COLONIAL FORGE 3, RIVERBEND 0

Paityn Walker had 34 assists, nine digs, six kills, two blocks and four aces to help visiting Colonial Forge bring home a 25-14, 25-9, 25-11 Commonwealth District win.

Other leaders for the Eagles (2-0, 2-0), who visit North Stafford on Tuesday, included Loren Bell (three aces), Baylie Ostvig (13 kills, 10 digs), Kayla Wallace (seven kills), Sarah Eltablyhi (15 digs), Lauren Hyman (11 digs, five kills).