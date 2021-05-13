High school sports roundup: Riverbend nets Commonwealth District win over North Stafford

Riverbend, led by goal scorers Eder Garcia and Brenner Booren, held on to win a tight Commonwealth District boys soccer matchup, 2-1, over North Stafford on Thursday night.
Colin Berghoff contributed the game winning assist for the Bears (1-3-1), who travel to face Brooke Point on Friday.
Ian Edwards scored the lone goal for the Wolverines, which tied the match.
BOYS SOCCER
COURTLAND 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Oscar Andrade and Garret Underhill contributed two goals each in a victory over the Knights.
Dalton Bond and Jaxson Hall each scored a goal for the Cougars and Alessandro Carrante scored two goals and had two assists. Christian Bide, Sean Moore and Nate Sherwood each tallied an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
COURTLAND 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Olivia Haynes led the Cougars with a goal and an assist in the shutout victory. Amber Ignudo and Macy Shropshire contributed a goal.
Courtland (2-2) will host King George Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 20, STAFFORD 1
Jack Hook scored five goals and Garrett Talkington added four to help Mountain View cruise to a Commonwealth District win.
Also scoring for the Wildcats were Jesse Ramos (three), Ian Driewga (two), Shane McGrath (two), Chris Van Liew, Emory Harshman, Kamren Campbell, Shane McGrath. Derek Roseberry (two), Ramos (two), Harshman and Donny Gonzalez added assists.
NORTH STAFFORD 15, MASSAPONAX 6
The Wolverines were led by Chase Callan with four goals and one assist, and Cooper Callan contributed one goal and two assists.
Brady Quinnan tallied one goal and Diego Sanchez had two assists in the district victory.
Goaltender Ian Alexander racked up 14 saves and North Stafford’s Nathan Pietro won 12 faceoffs on the night.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 18, BROOKE POINT 3
Haven Doherty scored five goals and Ayla Harris four to help Riverbend roll to a Commonwealth District win.
Ava Treakle added three goals and two assists, and Kaitlyn Clark two goals and three assists for the Bears (2-2). Also getting on the scoresheet was Nina Accousti (assist), Naomi Nielsen (assist), Ryleigh McNally (goal), Leah Mastri (goal), Erin Moulton (two goals, two assists).
Goalies Rebekah James and Patti Almand combined for five saves for Riverbend, which visitis North Stafford on Wednesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 18, STAFFORD 3
Hanna Navarro scored nine goals to help Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.
Other goal scorers for the Wildcats (4-1) were Ava Windham (three), Gabby Bartels (two), Kendal Light (two), Emma Stalteri and Allie Croley. Windham, Stalteri, Light, Julie Snow and Kat Druiett added assists.
Nicole Allen, Sydney Ulmer and Jordan Fitzgerald scored for Stafford.
Mountain View visits Brooke Point on Wednesday.
NORTH STAFFORD 12, MASSAPONAX 6
The Wolverines got a district win, led by Amber Bonds with five goals and Gracie Griffin with three goals.
North Stafford’s Anah Amaya contributed two goals, Sam Harrel had four assists, Ashley Purtell and Yaneyri Juarez each scored a goal, and Danni Valez tallied an assist.
Amy Iglesias-Duenas had 20 saves in the net for the Wolverines.
The Panthers were led on the attack by Grace Pietro with three goals. Olivia Mcgowan, Claudia Painter and Emma Knapp each scored a goal, and Jordan Grace and Liz Deneck contributed an assist.
North Stafford (2-2) will host Stafford on Monday.
SOFTBALL
WASHINGTON & LEE 17, COLONIAL BEACH 7
Allison McIntosh went 3 for 5 to help visiting Washington & Lee get a Northern Neck District win.
Nevaeh Czako finished 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Colonial Beach (0-4). Kaitlyn Franks and Anna O’Sullivan (two RBIs) each went 3 for 4.
The Drifters host Northumberland on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Washington & Lee
|310
|067
|—
|17
|16
|4
|Colonial Beach
|014
|110
|—
|7
|14
|4
EMMA SANBORN and Kelly Taylor. MADISON BROWN, Madison Sherer (6) and Addison Henehen.
BASEBALL
WASHINGTON & LEE 8, COLONIAL BEACH 6
Jordan Saunders had three hits and three runs scored to help visiting Washington & Lee escape with a Northern Neck District win.
For Colonial Beach, Steven Lilly’s RBI single in the seventh sent the game to the extra frame. Gary Tompkins added a two-RBI double in the fifth.
Tyson and Trevor Smith, and Charlie and Trey Pietras had two hits each for the Drifters (1-3), who host Northumberland on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Washington & Lee
|001
|410
|02
|—
|8
|10
|2
|Colonial Beach
|000
|050
|10
|—
|1
|11
|3
JORDAN SAUNDERS, DJ Minor (8) and Minor, Benson (8). Trevor Smith, GARY TOMPKINS (4) and Tyson Smith, Charlie Pietras.
BOYS TENNIS
STAFFORD 8, BROOKE POINT 1
Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Nesta Fletcher 10-4; Sam Emerson (St) d. Trey Williams 10-3; Henry Melson (St) d. Langston Spencer Hamm 10-2; Luke Osleger (St) d. Lucas Cedeno Villegas 10-0; Jakob Oldendick (St) d. Dieter Kufur 10-2; Robert Kuhlhaas (St) d. Luke Thomas 10-1.
Doubles: Fletcher/Melson (St) win by forfeit); Osleger/Jayrod Dela Cruz (St) d. Hamm/Villegas 10-2; Oliver Lambert/Jahrume Fletcher (St) d. Kufur/Thomas 10-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 7, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Singles: Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Kaitlyn Williams 10-0; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Serena Singh 10-2; Grace Burner (Ma) d. Katelyn Calvert 10-1; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. A. Miller 10-0; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Jasmine Muturi 10-1; Megan Suderholm (MV) d. Kimiko Andrew 10-6.
Doubles: Cinco/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Williams/Singh 10-2; Calvert/Muturi (MV) d. Andrew/Mia Newell 11-10 (8-6); Regan Duceman/Joy Wei (Ma) d. Miller/Suderholm 10-5.
Next match: The Panthers (8-0) finish a rain delayed match with Courtland on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
STAFFORD 8, BROOKE POINT 1
Singles: Emmalie Lemmon (St) d. Abby Tivin 10-2; Victoria Rios (BP) d. Sydney Selby 10-6; Junga Steves (St) d. Zhaleen Emerson 10-5; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Gloria Johnson 10-2; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Paige Gillespie 10-0; Caroline Loncar (St) d. Cheyenne Smith 10-0.
Doubles: Lemmon/Selby (St) d. Emerson/Johnson 8-1; Steves/Daniels (St) d. Tivin/Rios 9-7; Doty/Rouse (St) d. Gillespie/Ohleyer 8-2.
TRACK & FIELD
KING GEORGE AT JAMES MONROE
James Monroe and King George split two tightly contest track meets, the Yellow Jackets edging the Foxes in the girls meet 61-53, with the Foxes taking the boys meet 73-58.
BOYS
100 meters: 1. Chanz Wiggins (KG) 12.15; 200: 1. Aidan Ryan (JM) 24.00; 400: Jabes Roundtree (JM) 56.25; 800: 1. Jackson White (KG) 2:21.13; 1600: 1. Gavin McCraw (KG) 4:48.34; 3200: 1. Brayden Rash (KG) 11:41.66; 110 hurdles: 1. Richard Hopp (KG) 18.98; 300 hurdles: 1. Richard Hopp (KG) 46.74; 400 relay: 1. James Monroe 45.02; 1600 relay: 1. King George 3:57.17; 3200 relay: 1. King George 10:34.96.
High jump: 1. (tie) Chanz Wiggins (KG), Sertonius Brown II (KG) 5-0; Pole vault: 1. Troy Spillman (KG) 10-6; Long jump: 1. Ricky Goode-Wright (JM) 20-0.5; Triple jump: 1. Sertonius Brown II (KG) 34-6; Shot put: 1. Andrew Williams (JM) 38-6.75; Discus: 1. Andrew Williams (JM) 137-7.
GIRLS
100 meters: 1. Yasmin Deane (JM) 13.02; 200: 1. Kennedy Flynn (JM) 25.94; 400: 1. Yasmin Deane (JM) 59.96; 800: 1. Sydney Wynn (JM) 2:27.95; 1600: 1. McLaren Reed (JM) 6:33.01; 3200: 1. Caitlyn Wingeart (KG) 13:49.74; 100 hurdles: 1. Kennedy Flynn (JM) 14.64; 300 hurdles: 1. Logan Conner (JM) 55.28; 400 relay: 1. James Monroe 50.37; 1600 relay: 1. James Monroe 4:35.75; 3200 relay: 1. King George 12:26.37.
High jump: 1. Emma Filkoski (KG) 4-8; Pole vault: 1. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 7-6; Long jump: 1. Anijah James (KG) 16-5; Shot put: 1. Kaitlyn Damron (KG) 23-0.5; Discus: 1. Kaitlyn Damron (KG) 69-4.25.
Wednesday's results
BASEBALL
KING GEORGE 3, CAROLINE 2
Aden Cupka and Luke Mills each finished 2 for 3, with Mills also scoring a run, to help King George rally for a 3-2 Battlefield District baseball win at Caroline in eight innings.
Trevor Beale was 3 for 4, while Kaleb Scott (RBI) and Christian Tingen added two hits for Caroline.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|000
|002
|01
|—
|3
|6
|2
|Caroline
|002
|000
|00
|—
|2
|10
|0
Roy Tayman, KYLE REVIELLO (7) and Brady Wingeart. Kaleb Scott, Kyle Tingen (6), TREVOR BEALE (6) and Jordan Chapman.
STAFFORD 6, COLONIAL FORGE 1
Nate Henry went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Tyler Barham went 2 for 3 with two runs scored to lead homestanding Stafford to a Commonwealth District win.
Hunter Euslter added a hit and two runs scored for the Indians
Trevor Bush had two hits for Colonial Forge.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
|7
|4
|Stafford
|300
|021
|x
|—
|6
|6
|2
G. RILEY, B. Rohrbach (6) and n/a. R. RUTHERFORD and n/a.
SOFTBALL
KING GEORGE 15, CHANCELLOR 5
Kendall Morgan went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead King George to a Battlefield District win.
Hailey Linder led the Foxes (4-0) defensively, adding two hits, including a doubles and three RBIs. Haylee Callahan matched her at the plate and picked up the win on the mound.
Kaitlyn Bestick had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored for Chancellor (0-4) and made a great diving catch in the outfield.
On Wednesday, King George hosts Spotsylvania and the Chargers entertain Courtland.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|601
|422
|—
|15
|14
|4
|Chancellor
|201
|200
|—
|5
|5
|3
HAYLEE CALLAHAN, Lauren Sheehan (6) and Abigail Clarke. REGAN BESTICK and Erin Dameron.
COLONIAL FORGE 16, STAFFORD 5
Keefer had three hits, and Smith, Schwinn and Emily Morgan each added two to help visiting Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.
Maddie Smith went the distance on the mound to get the win for the Eagles, the team’s first of the season.
K.R. Tolson was 4 for 4 and Paige Eagleton also had multiple hits for Stafford.
BOYS TENNIS
COLONIAL FORGE 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Singles: Boone Orton (CF) d. William Hudson 10-2; Gabe Gillespie (CF) d. Brayden Hitz 10-0; Jack Porzeinski (CF) d. Mauro Lobo 10-1; Josh Addis (CF) d. Jacob Green 10-2; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Hunter Morgan 10-0; Jake Stratton (CF) d. Elijah Hernandez 10-7.
Doubles: Orton/Porzeinski (CF) d. Hudson/Hitz 10-2; Gillespie/Addis (CF) d. Jacob Grena/Morgan 10-4; Putney/Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Lobo/Hernandez 10-1.
GOLF
STEWARD 187, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 206
Joey Priebe shot a 41 as the Eagles closed out their final match of the season and finished with an overall record of 9-14-0.
Steward (187): Ian O’Hallaron 39, Harrison Morton 44, Tucker Roberts 50, Oliver Bor 54.
Fredericksburg Christian (206): Joey Priebe 41, Dylan Holyfield 52, Nate Cooke 57, Camden Gray 56.
BOYS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 4, STAFFORD 0
Liam Thomson had a goal and an assist, and goalie Griffin Woodford earned his first career shutout to help Massaponax get a Commonwealth District home win.
Lincoln Graham, Godfrey Abel and Alex Zamorano also scores, while Javin King, Jack Crist and Aidan Amidon earned assists for the Panthers (5-0-1), who entertain Brooke Point on May 25.
GIRLS TENNIS
COURTLAND 8, CAROLINE 1
Singles: Lydia Tillapaugh (Ca) d. Adele Granger 8-4; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Hannah Pettigrew 8-1; Madison Shea (Co) d. Mareia Luciano 8-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Alisa Rachanow 8-5; Ellie Holt (Co) d. Kelly Farmer 8-0; Libby Snow (Co) d. Jessica Hernandez 8-0.
Doubles: Granger/Stapleton (Co) d. Tillapaugh/Pettigrew 8-3; Shea/Chloe Davis (Co) d. Luciano/Rachanow 8-0; Avery Brown/Regan Lovell (Co) d. Farmer/Hernandez 8-5.
Next match: Courtland (7-1) at Massaponax Friday.
STAFFORD 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Emmalie Lemmon (St) d. Alissa Fenton 10-3; Sydney Selby (St) d. Amaya Hendersen 10-2; LAuren Doty (St) d. Saige Thibodeaux 10-2; Isabella Rouse (St) d. Gretchen Nichols 10-2; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Evelyn Bragado 10-0; Caroline Loncar (St) won by Forfeit.
Doubles: Lemmon/Selby (St) d. Fenton/Hendersen 10-2; Steves/Daniels (St) d. Nichols/Bragado 10-0; Loncar/Loncar (St) won by Forfeit.