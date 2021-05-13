High school sports roundup: Riverbend nets Commonwealth District win over North Stafford

Jack Hook scored five goals and Garrett Talkington added four to help Mountain View cruise to a Commonwealth District win.

Also scoring for the Wildcats were Jesse Ramos (three), Ian Driewga (two), Shane McGrath (two), Chris Van Liew, Emory Harshman, Kamren Campbell, Shane McGrath. Derek Roseberry (two), Ramos (two), Harshman and Donny Gonzalez added assists.

NORTH STAFFORD 15, MASSAPONAX 6

The Wolverines were led by Chase Callan with four goals and one assist, and Cooper Callan contributed one goal and two assists.

Brady Quinnan tallied one goal and Diego Sanchez had two assists in the district victory.

Goaltender Ian Alexander racked up 14 saves and North Stafford’s Nathan Pietro won 12 faceoffs on the night.

GIRLS LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 18, BROOKE POINT 3

Haven Doherty scored five goals and Ayla Harris four to help Riverbend roll to a Commonwealth District win.