High school sports roundup: Riverbend’s Chang wins 6B singles title

Riverbend’s Kendal Chang completed her run in the Region 6B girls singles tournament with a championship on Thursday morning.
The third-seeded freshman swept No. 1 seed Maya Bravo of Patriot 6-2, 7-5 to earn the title for the Bears.
The win gets Chang a spot in the Class 6 state semifinals against Region A champion Kaitlyn Hubbard of Cosby at 10 a.m. on June 11 at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Chang wasn’t able to complete the double with partner Maya Jani, who came into the event as the fourth seed, in the doubles championship. The pair fell to seventh-seeded Nivisha Vikraman and Kayleigh Hoang on John Champe in a 7-6, 7-6 heartbreaker.
In other girls singles action, Eastern View’s second-seeded Miranda McCoy fell 6-2, 6-3 to Hanover’s Raine Weis, the top seed, in the Region 4B final.
In boys singles action, Courtland’s Matthew Leonard and Eastern View’s Bryce Johnson both won Region 4B quarterfinal matches on Wednesday, but got got swept in the semifinals later that day.
Johnson teamed with Julius Ferlazzo to reach the doubles semifinals with a win in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. The pair fell on Thursday morning, however, 6-0, 6-2 to eventual champions Ethan Belote and Charles Adams of Hanover.
In girls doubles action on Thursday, Courtland’s Mac Watkins and Madison Shea fell 6-1, 6-0 in the the semifinals to eventual champions Raine Weis and Juliann Webster on Hanover.
Regional action is scheduled to conclude for Fredericksburg-area teams on Friday, when James Monroe’s Kelsey Dupuy and Isabella Bustamante compete in the Region 3B tournament.
BASEBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 5, ESSEX 4
Tre Pietras picked up the win on the mound, and added two hits and two runs scored at the plate to help Colonial Beach get a 5-4 Northern Neck District baseball win against visiting Essex on Thursday.
Tyson Smith supplied an RBI-single and Gary Tompkins scored twice for the Drifters (4-5), who host Lancaster next Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Essex
|100
|100
|2
|—
|4
|6
|4
|James Monroe
|101
|030
|x
|—
|5
|6
|1
WHITE and Ball. TRE PIETRAS and Tyson Smith.
BOYS SOCCER
JAMES MONROE 3, CAROLINE 0
Randy Garcia, Isaac Diaz-Maldanado and Kavain Rahiab each scored first-half goals to help visiting James Monroe gat a Battlefield District win.
Garcia also provided an assists for the Yellow Jackets, who host King George on Friday, in a game called early in the second half due to storms.