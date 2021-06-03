High school sports roundup: Riverbend’s Chang wins 6B singles title

Riverbend’s Kendal Chang completed her run in the Region 6B girls singles tournament with a championship on Thursday morning.

The third-seeded freshman swept No. 1 seed Maya Bravo of Patriot 6-2, 7-5 to earn the title for the Bears.

The win gets Chang a spot in the Class 6 state semifinals against Region A champion Kaitlyn Hubbard of Cosby at 10 a.m. on June 11 at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Chang wasn’t able to complete the double with partner Maya Jani, who came into the event as the fourth seed, in the doubles championship. The pair fell to seventh-seeded Nivisha Vikraman and Kayleigh Hoang on John Champe in a 7-6, 7-6 heartbreaker.

In other girls singles action, Eastern View’s second-seeded Miranda McCoy fell 6-2, 6-3 to Hanover’s Raine Weis, the top seed, in the Region 4B final.

In boys singles action, Courtland’s Matthew Leonard and Eastern View’s Bryce Johnson both won Region 4B quarterfinal matches on Wednesday, but got got swept in the semifinals later that day.

Johnson teamed with Julius Ferlazzo to reach the doubles semifinals with a win in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. The pair fell on Thursday morning, however, 6-0, 6-2 to eventual champions Ethan Belote and Charles Adams of Hanover.