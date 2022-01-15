High school sports roundup: Riverbend wins Jolly Roger Invite in N.C.

The Riverbend wrestling team had five weight-class champions and edged Laney (N.C.) 241–235 to win the team title at the Jolly Roger Invitational held in Wendell, N.C., on Saturday.
Matthew Matthew Parthenakis (106) and Carson Main (132) won all three of their matches via pin, while Jacob Wright (182) finished first via a sudden-victory win in his final match. Zachary Turner (145) and also Jake Grasso (195) won weight classes.
In the girls portion on the meet, the Bears’ Kaylee Golightly (195-220) went 2-0 and Abygayle Hall (132-138) went 1-3.
Other Riverbend top-4 finishers: 2nd place—Gregory Upperman (120), Lennon Soaper (170), Jacob Pressinger (220); 3rd place—Nathan Gipson (113), Logan Eastman (160); 4th place—Brendan Rasmussen (138).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COURTLAND 78, CULPEPER 49
Aaron Brooks and Micah Roberts each scored 15 points to pace the Cougars to a rout of the visiting Blue Devils on Saturday.
Nate Amos was the game-high scorer, netting 24 points.
Colin Ryan chipped in 11 points for Courtland, which travels to Eastern View on Tuesday.
|Culpeper
|5
|14
|14
|16
|—
|49
|Courtland
|17
|19
|23
|19
|—
|78
Culpeper: Nate Amos 24, Blake Bailey 3, Devin Scott 0, Tayler Simmons 1, Zach Eckard 11, Malachin Terrell 0, Austin Warren 0, Quinton Butler 5, Jaden Johnson 5. Totals: 9 13-16 49.
Courtland (9-2, 4-0): Colin Ryan 11, Jaylen Brooks 7, Aaron Brooks 15, Brooks Shawaryn 2, Micah Roberts 15, Charles Welsh 8, Francis Roberts 2, Terrell Boxley 0, Darren Green 2, Tremon Adams 6, Jaquari Law 5, Christian Lewis 3, Kayden Simanton 2. Totals: 29 5-9 78.
3-pointers: Culpeper 6 (Eckard 3 Amos 2, Bailey). Courtland 5 (Ryan 3, J. Brooks, M. Roberts).
FRIDAY'S RESULT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 62, CAROLINE 46
Maya Jackson had 15 points and Kendall Scott 14 to lead the Chargers to a Battlefield District win.
Korryn Parker and Jada Jeter had 11 each for the Cavaliers.
|Caroline
|8
|10
|10
|18
|—
|46
|Chancellor
|15
|13
|13
|16
|—
|62