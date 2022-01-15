High school sports roundup: Riverbend wins Jolly Roger Invite in N.C.

The Riverbend wrestling team had five weight-class champions and edged Laney (N.C.) 241–235 to win the team title at the Jolly Roger Invitational held in Wendell, N.C., on Saturday.

Matthew Matthew Parthenakis (106) and Carson Main (132) won all three of their matches via pin, while Jacob Wright (182) finished first via a sudden-victory win in his final match. Zachary Turner (145) and also Jake Grasso (195) won weight classes.

In the girls portion on the meet, the Bears’ Kaylee Golightly (195-220) went 2-0 and Abygayle Hall (132-138) went 1-3.

Other Riverbend top-4 finishers: 2nd place—Gregory Upperman (120), Lennon Soaper (170), Jacob Pressinger (220); 3rd place—Nathan Gipson (113), Logan Eastman (160); 4th place—Brendan Rasmussen (138).

BOYS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 78, CULPEPER 49

Aaron Brooks and Micah Roberts each scored 15 points to pace the Cougars to a rout of the visiting Blue Devils on Saturday.

Nate Amos was the game-high scorer, netting 24 points.