High school sports roundup: Shorthanded Washington & Lee earns victory

Yahir Antunez and Corey Mumford each scored goals to help Washington & Lee earned a 2-1 Northern Neck District boys soccer win over Lancaster on Friday night.

The Eagles started with 11 rostered players, but finished with 10 after receiving a red card in the midway through the first half.

Mumford notched the game-winners midway through the second half.

BOYS SOCCER

BROOKE POINT 2, STAFFORD 0

Erik Salvador tallied the first goal for the Blackhawks within the first 15 minutes. Michael Lenhard recorded the assist.

Marcello Rodriguez scored with one minute left in the second half to seal the win. Carlos Padilla contributed the assist and goalkeeper Joash Escobar recorded the shutout for Brooke Point.

COLONIAL FORGE 5, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Jake Cover and Sammy Fritton-Amorose each contributed two goals, and Evan Cox scored one in Friday's victory against the Wolverines.

Frantz Fulcher, Malachi Pitts, Jake Cover and Aaron Yancey each provided an assist on the night.

Colonial Forge is set to play Mountain view Monday.