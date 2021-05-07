High school sports roundup: Shorthanded Washington & Lee earns victory

Yahir Antunez and Corey Mumford each scored goals to help Washington & Lee earned a 2-1 Northern Neck District boys soccer win over Lancaster on Friday night.
The Eagles started with 11 rostered players, but finished with 10 after receiving a red card in the midway through the first half.
Mumford notched the game-winners midway through the second half.
BOYS SOCCER
BROOKE POINT 2, STAFFORD 0
Erik Salvador tallied the first goal for the Blackhawks within the first 15 minutes. Michael Lenhard recorded the assist.
Marcello Rodriguez scored with one minute left in the second half to seal the win. Carlos Padilla contributed the assist and goalkeeper Joash Escobar recorded the shutout for Brooke Point.
COLONIAL FORGE 5, NORTH STAFFORD 1
Jake Cover and Sammy Fritton-Amorose each contributed two goals, and Evan Cox scored one in Friday's victory against the Wolverines.
Frantz Fulcher, Malachi Pitts, Jake Cover and Aaron Yancey each provided an assist on the night.
Colonial Forge is set to play Mountain view Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLONIAL FORGE 4, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Maci Landell scored twice and goalie Ashlyn Trovinger made eight saves to earn her second shutout of the season in homestanding Colonial Forge’s Commonwealth District win.
Ava Kertgate added a goal and two assists, Addy Hecker a goal and an assists, and Maria Walsh an assist for the Eagles (2-1), who host Massaponax on Tuesday.
HANDLEY 3, CULPEPER 0
Mya Torres made 10 saves in goal for Culpeper, but the Blue Devils weren’t able to get past visiting Handley in a Northwestern District matchup.
Thursday’s results
GIRLS LACROSSE
LIBERTY 14, JAMES MONROE 9
Sally Beringer, Ciaran Cubbage and Lillian Hutcherson each scored twice, and Grace Maynard supplied a goal and three assists for James Monroe.
Also scoring for the Yellow Jackets were Katie Fidler and Taylor Hough. Angelina Baldwin, Fidler and Hutcherson added assists. Cubbage also controlled eight draws, while Celie Constantine collected eight ground balls.
Gretchen Thomas led Liberty with eight goals and three assists, while goalie Emily Markley registered 11 saves.
BOYS TENNIS
CHANCELLOR 9, CAROLINE 0
Singles: Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Andrew Parker 8-4; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Xavier Atkins 8-0; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Aidan Harrison 8-2; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Charles Toure 8-3; Alex Blair (Ch) d. Robert Cobb 8-0; JP Clark (Ch) d. Elias Harrison 8-4.
Doubles: Lacy/Ransom (Ch) d. Parker/Atkins 8-0; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. A. Harrison/Cobb 8-0; Blair/Aviel Hondoy (Ch) d. Nathan Busic/Toure 8-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Kaitlyn Williams 8-0; Maya Jani (Rb) d. S. Singh 8-0; Rachel Marcus (Rb) d. Katelynn Calvert 8-3; Mallory Muilenberg (Rb) d. V. Parage 8-1; S. Long (Rb) d. A. Miller 8-1; Reilly O’Brien (Rb) d. J. Muturi 8-2.
Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Williams/Calvert 8-0; Marcus/Long (Rb) d. Parage/Miller 8-0; Muilenberg/O’Brien (Rb) d. Singh/Calvert 8-1.