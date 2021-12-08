High School sports roundup: Spotsylvania boys defeat Mountain View

The Knights earn the non-conference victory over the visiting Wildcats 61-54. Tre Coolger led Spotsylvania with 19 points.
Labron Weathers scored 19 points for the Wildcats and Jordan Jackson had 17 in the loss on Wednesday night.
|Mountain View
|13
|9
|19
|13
|—
|54
|Spotsylvania
|6
|15
|13
|27
|—
|61
Mountain View: Tyrus Somuah 2, Labron Weathers 19, Jordan Jackson 17, Julius Attive 3, Etienne Somuah 5, William D’Lugos 3, Micah Hagander 1.
Spotsylvania: Tre Coolger 19, Austin Boggs 3, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 15, Isaiah Patterson 5, Jay Black 2, Connor Grimes 2, Christian Kelly 5, T.J. Grigsby 2, Monte Morris 6.
3-pointers: Mountain View 4 (Weathers 2, E. Somuah 1, D’Lugos 1) Spotsylvania 3 (Boggs 1, Savage 1, Patterson 1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
WAKEFIELD 87, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 45
The Eagles fall to the Fighting Owls turning the ball over 22 times in the first half.
Jack Delao led the Eagles with 12 points and six rebounds.
|Wakefield
|20
|25
|15
|27
|—
|87
|Fred. Christian
|16
|6
|11
|12
|—
|45
Wakefield: Lucky Giyanani 6, Jeremy Hughes 13, Landon Harvey 15, Alejandro Ford 11, Dame Brooks 8, Nathan Vaughn 11, Xavier Jenkins 11, Tyler Stringer 12. Totals: 10-20-87.
Fred. Christian (0-3): Noah Caeser 13, Dakota Sellers 12, Cameron Debeau 2, Jack Delao 12, Micah Stidey 0, Luke Chilton 6. Totals: 9-26-45.
3-pointers: Wakefield 9 (Giyanani 2, Hughes 3, Harvey 3, Ford 1). Fred. Christian (Caeser 2, Sellers 1, Delao 3).
WRESTLING
MOUNTAIN VIEW 76, STAFFORD 4
The Wildcats earned 13 wins at home in a Commonwelath District matchup.