High School sports roundup: Spotsylvania boys defeat Mountain View
High School sports roundup: Spotsylvania boys defeat Mountain View

The Knights earn the non-conference victory over the visiting Wildcats 61-54. Tre Coolger led Spotsylvania with 19 points.

Labron Weathers scored 19 points for the Wildcats and Jordan Jackson had 17 in the loss on Wednesday night.

Mountain View  139191354
Spotsylvania6  15  13  27 —  61
Mountain View: Tyrus Somuah 2, Labron Weathers 19, Jordan Jackson 17, Julius Attive 3, Etienne Somuah 5, William D’Lugos 3, Micah Hagander 1.
Spotsylvania: Tre Coolger 19, Austin Boggs 3, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 15, Isaiah Patterson 5, Jay Black 2, Connor Grimes 2, Christian Kelly 5, T.J. Grigsby 2, Monte Morris 6.
3-pointers: Mountain View 4 (Weathers 2, E. Somuah 1, D’Lugos 1) Spotsylvania 3 (Boggs 1, Savage 1, Patterson 1).

BOYS BASKETBALL

WAKEFIELD 87, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 45

The Eagles fall to the Fighting Owls turning the ball over 22 times in the first half.

Jack Delao led the Eagles with 12 points and six rebounds.

Wakefield  20  25152787
Fred. Christian166  11  12 —  45
Wakefield: Lucky Giyanani 6, Jeremy Hughes 13, Landon Harvey 15, Alejandro Ford 11, Dame Brooks 8, Nathan Vaughn 11, Xavier Jenkins 11, Tyler Stringer 12. Totals: 10-20-87.
Fred. Christian (0-3): Noah Caeser 13, Dakota Sellers 12, Cameron Debeau 2, Jack Delao 12, Micah Stidey 0, Luke Chilton 6. Totals: 9-26-45.
3-pointers: Wakefield 9 (Giyanani 2, Hughes 3, Harvey 3, Ford 1). Fred. Christian (Caeser 2, Sellers 1, Delao 3).

WRESTLING

MOUNTAIN VIEW 76, STAFFORD 4

The Wildcats earned 13 wins at home in a Commonwelath District matchup.

106: Nicholas Sanders (MV) d. Truman Weimer (St) 6-0; 113: Nathan Sanders (MV) d. Unknown; 120: Robert Whelan (MV) d. Nathin Aloi (St) 6-0; 126: Ben Meinert (MV) d. Martin Powell (St) 6–0; 132: Dominic Castrojon (MV) d. Kennedy Oti (St) 6-0; 138: Eli Beltran (MV) d. Gabriel Cortes (St) 4-0; 145: Jaxon Dillon (St) d. Kennedy Enitan (MV); 152: Nicholas Howe (MV) d. Joseph Fisher (St); 160: Cory Bell (MV) d. Chance Wingert; 170: Alyan Rahman (MV) d. Anthony Navarrete (St); 182: Ellis Jackson (Mv) d. Tristen Want (St); 195: Nathan Stewart (MV) d. Unknown; 220: Issac Castrejon (MV) d. Unknown; 285: Clay Bachman (MV) d. Kevin Cruz (St).
