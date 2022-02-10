High school sports roundup: Stafford boys' end season with a win

The Indians capped the regular season with a Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Black-Hawks.

Stafford will host a district tournament contest on Monday.

Stafford 12 8 19 17 — 56 Brooke Point 8 13 6 14 — 43

Stafford (10-7): Jasante Thomas 4, Joshua Wallace 9, Tyler Turner 16, Alijah Alleyne 2, Skilayr Atkinson 3, Amari Moorer 9, Sean Hopkins 5, Nicholas Belako 8. Totals 20, 13-20-56.

Brooke Point: Jordan Scott 2, Demitrus Purnell 5, Lamante Venisee 5, Ricardo Dixon 3, Kevin Frimpong 2, Wesley Forde 15, Seth Sanusi 4, Yanis Youbi 4, Xavier Hyman 3. Totals: 12, 7-13-43.

3-pointers: Brooke Point 4 (Forde 3, Venisee). Stafford 1 (Moorer).

BOYS BASKETBALL

FCS 69, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 42

Dakota Sellers earned a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the Eagles earn the home victory.

Fredericksburg Christian, which earned a No. 14 ranking in VISAA, D-II, will play at home Monday against Word of Life Christian.

Fredericksburg Christian 21 6 16 26 — 69 Heritage Christian 12 12 8 10 — 42

FCS (8-8): Caleb Hastings 2, Carter Johnson 5, John Varlas 5, Noah Ceaser 27, Dakota Sellers 15, Cameron Devau 8, Owen Ambrose 2, Drake Morris 1, Jack Delao 4. Totals 31, 3-9 69.

Heritage: Draper 25, Helton 3, Dereje 2, Beach 8, Genn 2, Nyers 2, Totals: 20, 1-7 42.

3-pointers: FCS 4 (Caesar 2, Varlas, Johnson).

CAROLINE 66, SPOTSYLVANIA 54

Jay Freeman contributed 19 points in the Cavaliers Battlefield District victory on the road.

Spotsylvania 21 15 18 24 — 78 Caroline 25 16 27 18 — 86

Spotsylvania (5-13): Tre Coolger 7, Austin Boggs 6, Jake Jack 6, Amir Savage 10, Isaiah Patterson 16, Jay Black 21, Monte McMorris 12. Totals: 27, 3-4-78.

Caroline: Dominque Washington 8, Gabe Campbell 20, Jay Freeman 34, Carson Lyons 5, Irving Olivis Jr. 1, Shaun Harris 7, Chris Wyche 2, Jalen Haney 7, Jacob Brown 2. Totals: 20, 22-27-86.

3-pointers: Spotsylvania 7 (Coolger, Boggs 2, Patterson 2, Black 2). Caroline 8 (Washington 2, Freeman 5, Haney).

RIVERBEND 56, MOUNTAIN VIEW 43

The Bears finish the regular season with a Commonwealth District victory at home.

Riverbend will play in the district tournament on Monday.

Mountain View 16 6 7 14 — 43 Riverbend 15 14 13 14 — 56

Mountain View: Brendan Robinson 2, Etienne Somuah 6, Tyrus Somuah 2, Labron Weathers 10, Jordan Jackson 9, Xavier Johnson 14. Totals: 5, 3-4-43.

Riverbend (6-14): Elijah Williams 3, EJ Wilborne 12, Grant Messick 6, Darrus Stafford 5, Ernest Johnson 14, Jonas Taylor 9, Kahil Wright 4, Mathias Barnwell 3.

3-pointers: Mountain View 10 (E. Somuah, Weathers 2, Jackson 3, Johnson 4). Riverbend 7 (Taylor, Johnson 2, Stafford, Messick 2, Wilborne).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FCS 60, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 27

Morgan Griffis earns a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Eagles earn the road victory.

Fredericksburg Christian will travel on the road Monday to take on Trinity of Meadowview.

FCS 23 16 16 5 — 60 Heritage Christian 7 12 2 6 — 27

FCS: Layna Thomas 3, Rachel Williams 4, Rylie Johnson 9, Grayson Scott 4, Taylor Thomas 24, Morgan Griffis 12, Layton Trible 2, Kate Blalock 2. Totals: 21, 9–14-60.

Heritage Christian: Estephaany 2, Arianna 2, Naylah 2, Kelsey 10, Noelle 5, Kristalee 4, Leah 2. Totals: 10, 4–11-27.

3-pointers: Heritage Christian 1 (Noelle); FCS 3 (Johnson, T. Thomas 2).

CAROLINE 63, SPOTSYLVANIA 41

The Cavaliers earn the victory at home over the visiting Knights.

Caroline will travel to King George on Friday for a Battlefield District matchup.

Spotsylvania 5 10 10 16 — 41 Caroline 18 17 20 8 — 63

Spotsylvania (5-13): E. Cox 3, K. Raulerson 2, M. Maslock 2, A. Depue 3, K. Ross 14, E. Siefker 8, C. Tracy 9. Totals: 14, 10-17-41.

Caroline: Korryn Parker 11, Alexia Gilhuys 2, Kayla Montgomery 10, Jada Jeter 16, Nya Howard 2, Tinyia Terrell 4, Janiyaha Pickett 13, Grace Shannon 6, Camiya Robinson 1. Totals: 11, 19-27-63.

3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Cox). Caroline 8 (Parker 3, Jeter 4, Terrell).