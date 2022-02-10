High school sports roundup: Stafford boys' end season with a win

The Indians capped the regular season with a Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Black-Hawks.
Stafford will host a district tournament contest on Monday.
|Stafford
|12
|8
|19
|17
|—
|56
|Brooke Point
|8
|13
|6
|14
|—
|43
Stafford (10-7): Jasante Thomas 4, Joshua Wallace 9, Tyler Turner 16, Alijah Alleyne 2, Skilayr Atkinson 3, Amari Moorer 9, Sean Hopkins 5, Nicholas Belako 8. Totals 20, 13-20-56.
Brooke Point: Jordan Scott 2, Demitrus Purnell 5, Lamante Venisee 5, Ricardo Dixon 3, Kevin Frimpong 2, Wesley Forde 15, Seth Sanusi 4, Yanis Youbi 4, Xavier Hyman 3. Totals: 12, 7-13-43.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 4 (Forde 3, Venisee). Stafford 1 (Moorer).
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCS 69, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 42
Dakota Sellers earned a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the Eagles earn the home victory.
Fredericksburg Christian, which earned a No. 14 ranking in VISAA, D-II, will play at home Monday against Word of Life Christian.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|21
|6
|16
|26
|—
|69
|Heritage Christian
|12
|12
|8
|10
|—
|42
FCS (8-8): Caleb Hastings 2, Carter Johnson 5, John Varlas 5, Noah Ceaser 27, Dakota Sellers 15, Cameron Devau 8, Owen Ambrose 2, Drake Morris 1, Jack Delao 4. Totals 31, 3-9 69.
Heritage: Draper 25, Helton 3, Dereje 2, Beach 8, Genn 2, Nyers 2, Totals: 20, 1-7 42.
3-pointers: FCS 4 (Caesar 2, Varlas, Johnson).
CAROLINE 66, SPOTSYLVANIA 54
Jay Freeman contributed 19 points in the Cavaliers Battlefield District victory on the road.
|Spotsylvania
|21
|15
|18
|24
|—
|78
|Caroline
|25
|16
|27
|18
|—
|86
Spotsylvania (5-13): Tre Coolger 7, Austin Boggs 6, Jake Jack 6, Amir Savage 10, Isaiah Patterson 16, Jay Black 21, Monte McMorris 12. Totals: 27, 3-4-78.
Caroline: Dominque Washington 8, Gabe Campbell 20, Jay Freeman 34, Carson Lyons 5, Irving Olivis Jr. 1, Shaun Harris 7, Chris Wyche 2, Jalen Haney 7, Jacob Brown 2. Totals: 20, 22-27-86.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 7 (Coolger, Boggs 2, Patterson 2, Black 2). Caroline 8 (Washington 2, Freeman 5, Haney).
RIVERBEND 56, MOUNTAIN VIEW 43
The Bears finish the regular season with a Commonwealth District victory at home.
Riverbend will play in the district tournament on Monday.
|Mountain View
|16
|6
|7
|14
|—
|43
|Riverbend
|15
|14
|13
|14
|—
|56
Mountain View: Brendan Robinson 2, Etienne Somuah 6, Tyrus Somuah 2, Labron Weathers 10, Jordan Jackson 9, Xavier Johnson 14. Totals: 5, 3-4-43.
Riverbend (6-14): Elijah Williams 3, EJ Wilborne 12, Grant Messick 6, Darrus Stafford 5, Ernest Johnson 14, Jonas Taylor 9, Kahil Wright 4, Mathias Barnwell 3.
3-pointers: Mountain View 10 (E. Somuah, Weathers 2, Jackson 3, Johnson 4). Riverbend 7 (Taylor, Johnson 2, Stafford, Messick 2, Wilborne).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FCS 60, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 27
Morgan Griffis earns a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Eagles earn the road victory.
Fredericksburg Christian will travel on the road Monday to take on Trinity of Meadowview.
|FCS
|23
|16
|16
|5
|—
|60
|Heritage Christian
|7
|12
|2
|6
|—
|27
FCS: Layna Thomas 3, Rachel Williams 4, Rylie Johnson 9, Grayson Scott 4, Taylor Thomas 24, Morgan Griffis 12, Layton Trible 2, Kate Blalock 2. Totals: 21, 9–14-60.
Heritage Christian: Estephaany 2, Arianna 2, Naylah 2, Kelsey 10, Noelle 5, Kristalee 4, Leah 2. Totals: 10, 4–11-27.
3-pointers: Heritage Christian 1 (Noelle); FCS 3 (Johnson, T. Thomas 2).
CAROLINE 63, SPOTSYLVANIA 41
The Cavaliers earn the victory at home over the visiting Knights.
Caroline will travel to King George on Friday for a Battlefield District matchup.
|Spotsylvania
|5
|10
|10
|16
|—
|41
|Caroline
|18
|17
|20
|8
|—
|63