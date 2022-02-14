High school sports roundup: Stafford boys finish second in Region 5D track

Brian Glenn’s victory in the high jump helped Stafford’s boys finish second in Monday’s Region 5D winter track meet at Shenandoah University in Winchester.

Glenn cleared 6 feet for the Indians, who were runners-up to regional champion William Fleming.

Mountain View swept the shot put titles, with Eric Mensah (46–4) finishing first among the boys and Elizabeth Mensah (32–8.5) among the girls. Brooke Point’s boys won the 800-meter relay (1:33.22).

The VHSL Class 5 state meet will be held Feb. 25-26 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Following are Monday’s event winners and local athletes who placed in the top eight:

BOYS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. William Fleming 64; 2. Stafford 54; 4. (tie) Mountain View 49.5; 8. Brooke Point 36; 9. North Stafford 34.

High jump: 1. Brian Glenn (St) 6–0; 2. Calvin Gadsden (NS) 5–10; 4. (tie) Logan Andros (BP) 5–10; 6. (tie) Daniel Coles (BP) and Reginald Annor (MV) 5–8;

8. Liam Andros (BP) 5–8.

Long jump: 1. Micah Jones (WF) 20–9; 2. Kazu Jordan (St) 20–0.5; 4. Vincent Bond (MV) 19–8;

8. Elijah Ennin (BP) 18-3.5.

Triple jump: 1. Shawn Auguste (Harrisonburg) 42–3; 3. Jordan (St) 41–8; 5. Tyler Barham (St) 40–6.5; 8. Elias Richardson (MV) 40–0.5.

Shot put: 1. Eric Mensah (MV) 46–4; 3. Dylan Weddle (BP) 42–11; 4. Annor (MV) 42–3.5.

Pole vault: 1. Evan Langhammer (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) 14–0.

55 meters: 1. Carmelo Taylor (PH) 6.48; 3. Clifton Davis (NS) 6.68; 4. Jordan (St) 6.68; 5. Bond (MV) 6.70.

55 hurdles: 1. Jones (WF) 7.85;

6. Nayton Nontang (BP) 8.73.

300: 1. Taylor (WF) 35.83;

2. Bond (MV) 36.28; 6. Braelyn Minor (NS) 37.62.

500: 1. David Robinson (Briar Woods) 1:08.80; 4. Jacob Petska (MV) 1:11.31.

1,000: 1. Alexander Ryan (Stone Bridge) 2:42.72; 5. Justin Polcha (St) 2:51.54; 6. Diego Pons (MV) 2:51.64; 7. Ben Putka (St) 2:53.27.

1,600: 1. Ryan (SB) 4:34.38;

3. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (NS) 4:42.67; 4. Polcha (St) 4:50.77;

5. Thomas Oylear (St) 4:50.88.

3,200: 1. Hudson Barth (Potomac Falls) 10:02.93; 4. Yakulis (NS) 10:26.96.

800 relay: 1. Brooke Point (Aaron Alexander, Coles, Dante Terrell, Daveon Estes) 1:33.22; 3. North Stafford 1:36.03.

1,600 relay: 1. Briar Woods 3:36.00; 3. Mountain View 3:37.27.

3,200 relay: 1. Independence 8:45.92; 2. Brooke Point 2:51.70; 3. Stafford 9:06.04.

GIRLS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Albemarle 107; 2. Stone Bridge 99; 4. Mountain View 68; 5. North Stafford 47;

6. Stafford 28; 9. Brooke Point 24.

High jump: 1. Jenna Callan (SB) 4–10; 2. Aleah Alexander (St) 4–10; 3. Sophia Epperson (BP) 4–10.

Long jump: 1. Callan (SB) 16–9.5; 4. Starr Hepburn (MV) 15–0;

5. Elizabeth Oylear (St) 15–0;

8. Jade Buckles (BP) 1–-4.

Triple jump: 1. Ayeshia Watson (WF) 33–2; 2. Buckles (BP) 33–0; 5. Casandra Opuku-Mensah (MV) 31–0; 7. Suhani Amin (MV) 29–8.

Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Mensah (MV) 32–8.5; Kayla Dunbar (MV) 32–6.5; 3. Jade Rasberry (NS) 31–8.5; Brianna Sabatino (NS) 29–6; 8. Karessa Anderson (MV) 26–9.

Pole vault: 1. Grace Gillenwater (Alb) 11–3.

55 meters: 1. Natalie Mial (SB) 7.46; 4. Ayanna Woods (NS) 7.58; 5. Kailynn Tyson (NS) 7.61;

7. Abby Morris (NS) 7.76.

55 hurdles: 1. Lauren Thomas (Independence) 8.47; 4. Woods (NS) 9.21.

300: 1. Mial (SB) 42.24;

3. Raichelle Cornelius (NS) 42.71; 4. Eliana Baugh (MV) 43.60;

6. Tyson (NS) 44.79.

500: 1. Annika Poremba (Ind) 1:19.87; 2. Skylar Duffy (St) 1:121.78; 3. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 1:22.61.

1,000: 1. Lydia Wallis (SB) 3:04.35; 5. Emma Wunderly (MV) 3:13.60; 6. Kira Hawkins (BP) 3:16.87.

1,600: 1. Annie Sullivan (SB) 5:23.07; 6. Wunderly (MV) 5:34.10; 7. Ella Dover (St) 5:34.40.

3,200: 1. Jenna Coleman (Alb) 11:43.95; 3. Dover (St) 12:13.79; 5. Madison Carlisle (MV) 12:23.54; 6. Katherine Craig (NS) 12:38.00.

800 relay: 1. Independence 1:49.64; 2. North Stafford 1:49.96; 4. Mountain View 1:50.16; 7. Brooke Point 1:53.60.

1,600 relay: 1. Stone Bridge 4:11.85; 4. Mountain View 4:19.48; 5. Brooke Point 4:23.12.

3,200 relay: 1. Albemarle 10:24.43; 3. Mountain View 10:33.27.

Saturday’s results

GYMNASTICS

REGION 5D MEET

Stafford’s Nyra Foosness and Mailee Roberts took the top two all-around spots, leading the Indians to the team title in Saturday’s Region 5D championships at Woodgrove High School.

Foosness, a freshman, finished first in vaulting (9.417) and on bars (9.317) and was second in floor and beam en route to scoring 35.651 points in the all-around. Roberts, a senior, was second at 33.883.

Christina Beggs won the floor event (9.217) for Stafford, which scored 136.934 points to 129.301 for runner-up Mountain View. Amy Narvarez won the beam (9.033) for the Wildcats.

Stafford will compete in the VHSL state championships Friday and Saturday at Heritage High School in Leesburg.

Team scores: 1. Stafford 136.934; 2. Mountain View 129.301;

3. North Stafford 113.516;

4. Harrisonburg 102.749;

5. Brooke Point 29.549.

Vault: 1. Nyra Foosness (St) 9.417; 2. Mailee Roberts (St) 9.233; 3. Christina Beggs (St) 9.183; 4. Lauren Doty (St) 8.967; 5. Amanda Long (MV) 8.933;

6. Jordan Sweeney (MV) 8.867.

Bars: 1. Foosness (St) 8.317; Roberts (St) 7.583; 3. SaNiyah Noakes (St) 7.283; 4. Beggs (St) 7.233; Vivian Gayle (MV) 7.217; 6. Legacy Wright (Har) 7.183.

Beam: 1. Amy Narvaez (MV) 9.033; 2, Foosness (St) 8.950;

3. Peyton Van Dyk (St) 8.800;

4. Lexie Dobberstein (MV) 8.583; 5. Roberts (St) 8.217; 6. Noakes (St) 7.800.

Floor: 1. Beggs (St) 9.217; 2. Foosness (St) 8.967; 3. Doty (St) 8.917; 4. Narvaez (MV) 8.867;

5. Roberts (St) 8.850; 6. Sweeney (MV) 8.817.

All-around: 1. Foosness (St) 35.651; 2. Roberts (St) 33.883; 3. Narvaez (MV) 33.684; 4. Beggs (St) 32.550; 5. Dobberstein (MV) 32.067; 6. Erikia Zillmer (NS) 30.784.