High school sports roundup: Stafford, Fredericksburg Academy win field hockey tournament titles

Ava Brewer scored the game-winning goal on an assist from Olivia Stocks Thursday as Stafford edged Independence 1-0 in the Region 5D field hockey championship game.
Skylar Duffy, Julia Etu, Braelynn Greenlaw, Camryn DeLeva, and Caitlyn Kahn were defensive standouts for the Indians, who will host Prince George in a state quarterfinal game on Tuesday. DeLeva contributed a stick save to the shutout.
FIELD HOCKEY
FA 5, FOXCROFT 0
Fredericksburg Academy added a the GPAC field hockey tournament title to their regular-season title on Thursday with a 5-0 win over visiting Foxcroft.
Ashley Luce had a goal and two assists, Izzy Larimore and Brooke Sims had a goal and an assist each, Kylie Amberger scored once and Hope Amberger supplied an assist for the Falcons (14-0).
Fredericksburg Academy will host a VISAA state tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
RIVERSIDE 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Mountain View’s 27-game winning streak—and its season—came to a heartbreaking ending in Thursday’s Region 5D quarterfinals against Riverside. After taking the first two sets from the visiting Rams, the Wildcats dropped the next three to fall (23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13) at home.
Nella Bayard led the Wildcats with 28 kills, while Nalani McBride contributed 27 digs. Also for Mountain View, Lauren Nelson had 12 kills and Zeta Berry dished out 44 assists.
The Rams (17-7) will play Stone Bridge on Saturday in the region semifinals.
BRIAR WOODS 3, STAFFORD 1
Despite Gabby Meador's 19 kills and Ina Aoelua's 16, the Indians fell 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 25-19 in the Region D quarterfinals. Skylar Sullivan had 30 assists for Stafford.
PATRICK HENRY (R) 3, RIVERBEND 1
Patrick Henry(Roanoke) ended visiting Riverbend's season with a 25-8, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14 victory in the Region 5D quarterfinals.
Leaders for the Bears were Zoe Ropper with 11 kills, Allison Lach with nine kills and 13 digs, Isabella Accousti with nine digs and Daisy Pentorn with 23 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
REGION 5D
Individual runner-up Blake Fairbanks helped Riverbend's boys claim the team title at Thursday's Region 5D meet in Earlysville.
Fairbanks (16:10.5) finished behind Brooke Point freshman Brady Brennan (16:04.1) and helped the Bears score 70 points to 105 for runner-up Stone Bridge. Tyler Arnold (sixth, 16:40.3), Justin Rau (16th, 17:10.3) and Parker Brown (18th, 17:16.2) also finished in the top 20 for Riverbend.
Woodgrove edged Stafford for the third state qualifying spot after both teams scored 142. Justin Polcha was fourth (16:30.4) and Ben Putka 11th (17:02.2) for the Indians.
Other local all-region runners included North Stafford's Samuel Yakulis Jr. (fifth, 16:38.8) and Mountain View's Charles Schilling (13th, 17:05.9).
Mountain View's Madelyn Anderson (19:23.0) and Emma Wunderly (19:33.1) finished second and third, respectively, behind Albemarle's Jenna Coleman (19:00.5) to help the Wildcat girls place second as a team to Albemarle. North Stafford's Katherine Craig was ninth (20:16.6) and qualified for the Class 5 state meet Nov. 13 at The Plains.
REGION 6B
Senior Ali DiClemente's third-place finish helped Colonial Forge's girls place second in the team standings at the Region 6B meet at The Plains.
DiClemente was timed in 18:38 for the 3.1-mile course. Teammates Mary Ellen Glauber (ninth, 19:21) and Kate Loescher (11th, 19:37) also earned all-region honors as the Eagles (71) trailed only Battlefield (45) and qualified for the Nov. 13 Class 6 meet on the same course.
Battlefield''s Sailor Eastman (17:06) won the individual title.
Colonial Forge's Cameron Sidebotham (11th, 16:48) and Jeremy Glauber (12th, 16:50) qualified individually for the boys' state meet. Hayden Hauser (16:08) won the race for team champion Colgan.
Wednesday's Results
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3, PATRICK HENRY (ASHLAND) 2
Amanda Trapp's 17 kills, 23 assists, and two aces led the Cougars to a 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8 Region 4B quarterfinal victory.
Claire Conway had 13 kills, six blocks and five aces for Courtland, which will visit Atlee in Monday's semifinals. Kiyah Lewis added 10 kills and fivr blocks while Maddie Smith contributed eight kills and four blocks and Chloe Rose had 48 assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
FCS 5, JPTG 2
Grayson Scott scored all five goals for Fredericksburg Christian School in its VCAC semifinal victory, reaching 100 for her career.
Bella Izadi made eight saves in goal to help the Eagles advance to Thursday's final against Trinity Christian in Fairfax.
CROSS COUNTRY
REGION 4B MEET
Eastern View's Evelyn Anderson finished third overall in the girls' race at Wednesday's Region 4B meet at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.
Anderson (19:31.6) and teammates Holly Anderson (11th, 20:43.4) and Claire Anderson (13th, 20:51.7) earned all-region honors. They helped the Cyclones place third in the team competition behind Hanover and Atlee and qualify for the VHSL Class 4 championships Nov. 13 in The Plains.