High school sports roundup: Stafford, Fredericksburg Academy win field hockey tournament titles

Woodgrove edged Stafford for the third state qualifying spot after both teams scored 142. Justin Polcha was fourth (16:30.4) and Ben Putka 11th (17:02.2) for the Indians.

Other local all-region runners included North Stafford's Samuel Yakulis Jr. (fifth, 16:38.8) and Mountain View's Charles Schilling (13th, 17:05.9).

Mountain View's Madelyn Anderson (19:23.0) and Emma Wunderly (19:33.1) finished second and third, respectively, behind Albemarle's Jenna Coleman (19:00.5) to help the Wildcat girls place second as a team to Albemarle. North Stafford's Katherine Craig was ninth (20:16.6) and qualified for the Class 5 state meet Nov. 13 at The Plains.

REGION 6B

Senior Ali DiClemente's third-place finish helped Colonial Forge's girls place second in the team standings at the Region 6B meet at The Plains.

DiClemente was timed in 18:38 for the 3.1-mile course. Teammates Mary Ellen Glauber (ninth, 19:21) and Kate Loescher (11th, 19:37) also earned all-region honors as the Eagles (71) trailed only Battlefield (45) and qualified for the Nov. 13 Class 6 meet on the same course.

Battlefield''s Sailor Eastman (17:06) won the individual title.