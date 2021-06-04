High school sports roundup: Stafford girls lacrosse team claimed an overtime thriller

The Wildcats (8-1) shared the wealth in their final regualr season matchup, having nine different players score a goal to end the regular season.

Ava Windham scored five goals and contributed three assists, Gabby Bartels had three goals and two assits, Emma Stalteri pitched in three goals and three assist, and Hannah Navarro scored two goals and contributed three assists.

Emily Ward, Julia Frick and Kat Druiett each scored a goal.

BOYS LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 17,

Riverbend 6

The Bears were led on offense by Camdon Carter with two goals. Zeek Schoenberger contributed one goal and one assist, and Nasir Smith, Logan Eastman and Grant Messick each tallied a goal in the Commenwealth District loss.

Shane Hect had 20 saves on the night for Riverbend.

Mountain View 17,

Brooke Point 10

The Wildcats (9-0) ended the regular season remaining undefeated. Garret Talkington led Mountain View with five goals and one assist.