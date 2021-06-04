High school sports roundup: Stafford girls lacrosse team claimed an overtime thriller

The Stafford girls lacrosse team claimed an overtime thriller on Friday, beating visiting North Stafford 11-10.
Senior Sydney Ulmer scored the gaming winning goal in overtime to tally her third goal of the night.
Senior Molly Clinton scored one goal and Senior Elissa Bustamante had great defensive play all game long forcing three caused turnovers.
Jordan Fitzgerald scored three goals and had two assists, Elsa Da Silva contributed one goal and two assists, and Alaina McCoy scored three goals in the win over the Wolverines.
Stafford will travel to Brooke Point on Tuesday.
North Stafford will host Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Colonial Forge 17,
Riverbend 5
The Eagles got the victory with Mary Ellen Schuster scoring four goals and contributing two assists.
Chloe Ronsholdt pitched in three goals and Maggie Hatton scored two goals and contributed four assist.
Goaltender Kimberly Tlapa had six saves on the night for Colonial Forge.
Mountain View 21,
Brooke Point 1
The Wildcats (8-1) shared the wealth in their final regualr season matchup, having nine different players score a goal to end the regular season.
Ava Windham scored five goals and contributed three assists, Gabby Bartels had three goals and two assits, Emma Stalteri pitched in three goals and three assist, and Hannah Navarro scored two goals and contributed three assists.
Emily Ward, Julia Frick and Kat Druiett each scored a goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
Colonial Forge 17,
Riverbend 6
The Bears were led on offense by Camdon Carter with two goals. Zeek Schoenberger contributed one goal and one assist, and Nasir Smith, Logan Eastman and Grant Messick each tallied a goal in the Commenwealth District loss.
Shane Hect had 20 saves on the night for Riverbend.
Mountain View 17,
Brooke Point 10
The Wildcats (9-0) ended the regular season remaining undefeated. Garret Talkington led Mountain View with five goals and one assist.
Jack Hook contributed four goals and one assist, Emory Harshman contributed two goals and one assist and Eli Druiett tallied one goal and one assist.
Donny Gonzalez scored three goals, and Shane McGrath and Jesse Ramos each pitched in a goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chancellor 10,
Caroline 0
The Chargers created multiple opportunites, resulting in eight different players contributing goals. Madison Heishman scored two goals while the other seven players tallied one.
Chancellor (6-0) will travel to King George on Monday.
Courtland 1,
Eastern View 0
Amanda Trapp scored the game-winning goal for the Cougars—and only goal of the night by either team—off an assist from Amber Ignudo.
Courtland (6-2) will travel to Caroline on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
King George 4,
James Monroe 0
Goalkeepers Andrew Grossen and Max Lipinski combined for six saves and the shutout victory as King George defeated James Monroe.
Graham Paterson led the attack, scoring two goals for the Foxes in the Battlefield District victory.
Jackson Sample contriubuted a goal and an assist, and James Drake scored a goal.
Nathan Kale, Dillon Carriaga and Daniel Boyd all contributed an assist in the victory over the Yellow Jackets.
King George (6-2) will travel to Courtland on Monday.
Chancellor 7,
Caroline 0
Gabe Shire earns the Shutout for the Chargers totalling 10 saves on the night.
Bertrand Niyungeko, Max Anderson, Adam Cook and Noah Lohr each contributed one goal and one assist.
Jonas Lohr, Raoul Mukiza and Romello Rodgers each pitched in a goal in the victory over the Cavaliers.
Caroline (1-8) will travel to Courtland on Tuesday.
Chancellor (7-1) will travel to James Monroe on Tuesday.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS SOCCER
Eastern View 4,
Courtland 1
The Cougars were defeated in a Battlefield District matchup.
Dalton Bond scored the lone goal for Courtland off a header that was assisted by Alessandro Carrante.