High school sports roundup: Stafford softball advances to 5D Regional Finals

SARA BOURNE and Alyssa Bosket. LAYNE FRITZ and Annaliese Franklin.

BOYS LACROSSE

Brooke Point 13,

Mountain View 7

Christian Leap scored five goals and had two assists to lead the visiting Black-Hawks past the Wildcats in the Region 5D semifinals led by.

J.P. Page scored four goals and Gavin Schweiter picked up 15 ground balls to help secure the victory.

Brooke Point (8–3) will travel to Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Thursday for the 5D Region final.

GIRLS SOCCER

Albemarle 3,

Brooke Point 0

Devon Higginbottom had two goals and fellow freshman Natalie Wolfe also scored for Albemarle in its Region 5D semifinal win.

The Patriots (10–0–1) will host Mountain View in Thursday’s regional final. Brooke Point finished with a 6–4–1 record.

Monday’s results

BASEBALL

Hanover 5,

Courtland 1