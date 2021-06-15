High school sports roundup: Stafford softball advances to 5D Regional Finals

Alyssa Bosket had three hits and five RBIs to help visiting Stafford to a 7–6 victory over Mountain View in a Region 5D softball semifinal Tuesday.
Jordan Yule and Kaylee Small had two hits each and pitcher Sara Bourne pitched all seven innings, striking out three to earn the win.
The Wildcats’ Amanda Ashe produced four RBIs and Layne Fritz worked all seven innings.
Stafford will travel to Brooke Point on Thursday for the regional final.
|Stafford
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Mountain View
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|—
|6
|8
|1
SARA BOURNE and Alyssa Bosket. LAYNE FRITZ and Annaliese Franklin.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brooke Point 13,
Mountain View 7
Christian Leap scored five goals and had two assists to lead the visiting Black-Hawks past the Wildcats in the Region 5D semifinals led by.
J.P. Page scored four goals and Gavin Schweiter picked up 15 ground balls to help secure the victory.
Brooke Point (8–3) will travel to Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Thursday for the 5D Region final.
GIRLS SOCCER
Albemarle 3,
Brooke Point 0
Devon Higginbottom had two goals and fellow freshman Natalie Wolfe also scored for Albemarle in its Region 5D semifinal win.
The Patriots (10–0–1) will host Mountain View in Thursday’s regional final. Brooke Point finished with a 6–4–1 record.
Monday’s results
BASEBALL
Hanover 5,
Courtland 1
Trey Burton struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings, but Hanover’s potent lineup struck for four runs in the top of the seventh and won a lightning-delayed Region 4B semifinal.