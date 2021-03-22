High school sports roundup: Stafford too much for Mountain View

Olivia Stocks scored twice, and Lexi Bove and Alaina McCoy each had a goal and an assist as visiting Stafford completed a season sweep of Mountain View with a 4–0 Commonwealth District field hockey win on Monday evening.
Elissa Bustamante, Camryn DeLeva, Skylar Duffy and Emily Scheider led the defense for the Indians, who visit North Stafford on Thursday.
BASEBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 7, FORK UNION 1
Three Fredericksburg Christian pitchers combined on a four-hitter, including Camdan Henderson who picked up the win, while going 2 for 4 with a run and a RBI at the plate in the Eagles nonconference win.
Joseph Garner and Elijah Lambros also had two hits along with an RBI. Owen Ambrose supplied an RBI triple for FCS, which hosts Trinity Epicopal on Tuesday at FredNats Stadium.
|R
|H
|E
|Fork Union
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Fredericksburg Christian
|600
|010
|x
|—
|7
|10
|1
R. SHREVE, J. Bowdish (1), A. Williams (4), C. Smith (6) and B. Bolt. Joseph Garner, CAMDAN HENDERSON (4), Parker Ford (7) and Charlie Brinkman.
GOLF
STAFFORD 177, COLONIAL FORGE 177
A.J. Hartley’s round of 40 at the Gauntlet earned medalist honors for the Eagles, who tied the Indians in a Commonwealth District match.
Stafford (177): Ben Harding 43, Matt Mellors 44, Drew Harding 44, Luke Szlyk 46.
Colonial Forge (177): A.J. Hartley 40, Mia Skaggs 43, Eric Soether 45, M.J. Brahler 49.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 200, BROOKE POINT 242
Grayson Margheim and Ryan Hall shared medalist honors for the Wildcats with rounds of 48 at Gauntlet Golf Club.
Brooke Point (242): Branden Kalinski 56, Michael Craddock 58, Landon Enns 58, Samuel Lerner 70, Owen Rush 70.
Mountain View (200): Grayson Margheim 48, Ryan Hall 48, Adam Jones 51, Ty Boles 53, Will Frampton 57, Joseph McGill 58.
SPOTSYLVANIA 207, CAROLINE 229
Troy Moskowitz carded a 47 to take medalist honors on the Meadows Farms Island Nine. Spotsylvania next matchup is Tuesday against Chancellor at Meadows Farms.
Spotsylvania (207): Troy Moskowitz 47, Jack DiFilippo 52, Wyatt Brown 53, Bryce Daltan 55.
Caroline (229): Hannah Pettigrew 52,Gerardo Ramos 54, Lukas Graham 61, Will Carter 62.
CROSS COUNTRY
CHANCELLOR AT KING GEORGE
King George’s Gavin McCraw won the boys race and teammate Elanor Veazey won the girls in a Battlefield District meet.
Along with McCraw’s first-place showing, the Foxes boys swept spots 3–6 to secure a 21–38 victory. Chancellor did not have enough runs for a team score.