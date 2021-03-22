High school sports roundup: Stafford too much for Mountain View

Olivia Stocks scored twice, and Lexi Bove and Alaina McCoy each had a goal and an assist as visiting Stafford completed a season sweep of Mountain View with a 4–0 Commonwealth District field hockey win on Monday evening.

Elissa Bustamante, Camryn DeLeva, Skylar Duffy and Emily Scheider led the defense for the Indians, who visit North Stafford on Thursday.

BASEBALL

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 7, FORK UNION 1

Three Fredericksburg Christian pitchers combined on a four-hitter, including Camdan Henderson who picked up the win, while going 2 for 4 with a run and a RBI at the plate in the Eagles nonconference win.

Joseph Garner and Elijah Lambros also had two hits along with an RBI. Owen Ambrose supplied an RBI triple for FCS, which hosts Trinity Epicopal on Tuesday at FredNats Stadium.