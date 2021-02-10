High school sports roundup: State gymnastics, swim postponed

Expected winter weather forced the postponement of Virginia High School League gymnastics and swimming state championships scheduled for this weekend.

The gymnastics championships at Floyd Kellam High School in Virginia Beach were pushed back a week, until Feb. 19-20. Colonial Forge and Stafford will be competing for team titles in Class 6 and 5, respectively.

The Class 4, 5 and 6 swim meets scheduled for this weekend were also postponed, with no makeup dates announced.

REGION 4C TRACK MEET

Culpeper High School athletes won four events at Tuesday’s Region 4C meet at Warrenton.

Senior Donald Beaver took first place in the boys’ triple jump (40-0) and second in the long jump (19-6). Fellow senior Jaiden Penn won the high jump (5-6), and freshman Sydney Aggrey was second at 300 meters (38.05).

Freshman Teresa Breckley was tops in the field in the girls’ shot put (33-7), and the Blue Devils were fastest in the girls’ 800 relay (1:51.08).

The Class 4 state meet will be held March 1 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.