High school sports roundup: Storms wash out Commonwealth field hockey tournament

Monday’s scheduled Commonwealth District field hockey tournament championship and consolation games were postponed by thunderstorms.
Top-seeded Stafford will host Riverbend in the title game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Massaponax will visit Mountain View at 4:30 for third place.
VOLLEYBALL
CHANCELLOR 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Anna Anderson’s 15 kills and Kendall Washington’s 14 helped the Chargers to a 25–10, 16–25, 25–30, 25–23 victory.
Rachel Margelos added 29 assists and 26 digs, and Hunter Wright had 25 digs.
Allison Newton had nine kills and 36 digs for the Knights. Hannah Dildine added 25 digs and Jordan Richeson 14 assists.
In Wednesday’s Battlefield semifinals at King George, the Chargers (10–5) will face Courtland at 5:30 and the Knights will face the Foxes at 7.
COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Claire Conway had nine kills, three blocks, and three aces in the Cougars’ 25–19, 25–21, 25–10 Battlefield District road victory. Amanda Trapp contributed seven kills and two aces, and Chloe Rose had 18 assists.
KING GEORGE 3, CULPEPER 1
Bri Ellis had 13 aces, four blocks, 10 kills, and 13 digs as the Foxes topped the Blue Devils 25-20, 16-25, 26-24, 25-7 in their regular-season finale.
Madison Carlile added 32 assists, and nine digs for top-seeded King George (10-4, 15-8), which will host Spotsylvania in Wednesday's Battlefield District semifinals. Rebecca Heim had four kills and 10 digs and Abby Greenwood had 12 digs.
GOLF
GIRLS STATE OPEN
Colonial Forge's Makaya Grubb tied for 23rd at Monday's VHSL State Girls Open.
Grubb shot a 6-over-par 76 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Teammate Mia Skaggs shot an 85, and Mountain View's Makenly Tidwell carded a 97.
Western Albemarle's Elsie MacCleery was named state champion after shooting a 70 and matching cards with Hayfield's Sue Lee and Independence's Julie Shin, who also shot 70s.