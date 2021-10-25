High school sports roundup: Storms wash out Commonwealth field hockey tournament

Monday’s scheduled Commonwealth District field hockey tournament championship and consolation games were postponed by thunderstorms.

Top-seeded Stafford will host Riverbend in the title game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Massaponax will visit Mountain View at 4:30 for third place.

VOLLEYBALL

CHANCELLOR 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Anna Anderson’s 15 kills and Kendall Washington’s 14 helped the Chargers to a 25–10, 16–25, 25–30, 25–23 victory.

Rachel Margelos added 29 assists and 26 digs, and Hunter Wright had 25 digs.

Allison Newton had nine kills and 36 digs for the Knights. Hannah Dildine added 25 digs and Jordan Richeson 14 assists.

In Wednesday’s Battlefield semifinals at King George, the Chargers (10–5) will face Courtland at 5:30 and the Knights will face the Foxes at 7.

COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Claire Conway had nine kills, three blocks, and three aces in the Cougars’ 25–19, 25–21, 25–10 Battlefield District road victory. Amanda Trapp contributed seven kills and two aces, and Chloe Rose had 18 assists.