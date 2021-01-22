High school sports roundup: Strong fourth quarter lifts North Stafford to win

Destinee Salgado made 4 of 5 free throws and scored six of her eight points in the final quarter to help visting North Stafford pull away from Mountain View for a 38-27 Commonwealth District girls basketball win on Friday night.
Makyli Johnson led all scorers with 13 points for the Wolverines, who host Brooke Point on Monday.
|North Stafford
|5
|6
|10
|17
|—
|38
|Mountain View
|7
|6
|9
|5
|—
|27
North Stafford (2-2): Makyli Johnson 13, Cayla Thomas 7, Elyssa Lee 0, Nyla Siler 0, Desiree Roy 10, Destinee Salgado 8. Totals: 14 8-18 38.
Mountain View: Emma Stalteri 9, Gbby Bartles 2, Jasmine Alexander 6, Janelle Anderson 1, Janelle Sargent 2, Taleah Gaither 7. Totals: 6 14-24 27.
3-pointers: NS 2 (Thomas, Roy). MV 1 (Alexander).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 73, COLONIAL FORGE 41
Riverbend came away victorious on the road in a Friday night matchup against Colonial Forge to move to 4-3 on the season.
The Bears got eight points each from Haley Lanning and Bailey Carter. Olivia Long also had a strong showing with nine points, but it was Aryauna Brent who set the tone for the game—posting 15 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter.
Colonial Forge’s Payton Schwinn scored 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to help the Eagles keep pace.
Riverbend will look to improve its record further when it plays Courtland on Wednesday. Colonial Forge will look to bounce back on Monday as it travels to Mountain View.
|Riverbend
|19
|14
|22
|18
|—
|73
|Colonial Forge
|11
|11
|10
|9
|—
|41
Riverbend (4-3): Madison Sarver 12, Sabrina Hunter 2, Reiley Gibson 5, Haley Lanning 8, Bailey Carter 8, Sharae Williams 2, Lydia Tanner 2, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Aryauna Brent 15, Mariyah Alston 6, Hannah Alexander 4, Olivia Long 9. Totals: 32 9-11 73.
Colonial Forge: Brianna Melendez 0, Maya Thomas 1, Kelli coleman 4, Kristen Auguste 5, Payton Schwinn 11, Riley Delcore 8, Kacey Chown 0, Anjalia Bryant 2, Jenna Grey 8, Ashlee Fortier 2, Kathryn Chown 0. Totals: 14 7-16 41.
3-pointers: Riverbend (None). Colonial Forge (Payton Schwinn 3, Jenna Grey 2).
MASSAPONAX 75, BROOKE POINT 37
Massaponax girls basketball extended its winning streak and stayed perfect on the season as it cruised past Brooke Point.
Amira Roy led the way for the Panthers with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Her efforts were backed by strong nights from both Takeira Ramey (16 points) and Leah Schoonover, who scored nine of her 18 points from beyond the arc. Schoonover also recorded four steals and five assists on the night.
After the game, Brooke Point coach Marcus Clay complimented the offensive attack from Massaponax, but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back.
“Takeira Ramey is probably the best point guard in the district,” Clay said. “Massaponax dominated the game tonight, but we’ll be ready to get back at it on Tuesday against Stafford.”
Massaponax now readies itself for back-to-back matchups against Mountain View on Tuesday and Wednesday.
|Massaponax
|27
|16
|13
|19
|—
|75
|Brooke Point
|13
|10
|9
|5
|—
|37
Massaponax (9-0): Takeira Ramey 16, Faith Butler 5, Leah Schoonover 18, Raine Tweedy 9, Kiersten Bowler 4, Gabbrille Athy 0, Sophia Beard 2, Amira Roy 21, Jurnee Dorsey 0. Totals: 29 11-21 75.
Brooke Point (2-2): Aniyah Dudley-Smith 5, Alexis Cochran 8, Aniya Harper 3, Anneliese Becker 0, Kalis Smith 0, Jaylin Pressley 10, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 2, Danayja Cranford 0, Kylie Thuot 9. Totals: 14 7-10 37.
3-pointers: Massaponax (Takeira Ramey 2, Leah Schoonover 3, Raine Tweedy 1). Brooke Point (Aniyah Dudley-Smith 1, Kylie Thuot 1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 60, BROOKE POINT 48
Ben Myers scored a game-high 22 points, and Devin Johnson added a double-double with 11 point and 11 rebounds to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.
Tyheem Kimble doled out four assists for the Panthers, who visit Mountain View on Tuesday, before hosting the Wildcats on Wednesday.
|Massaponax
|20
|12
|9
|19
|—
|60
|Brooke Point
|12
|12
|8
|16
|—
|48
Massaponax (5-4, 4-3): Kaiden Rosenbaum 15, Tyheem Kimble 4, Carson Pugh 0, Trevor Bennett 0, Dalen Ainsworth 8, Will Rivilesse 0, Ben Myers 22, David Smeteck 0, Devin Johnson 11. Totals: 22 10-18 60.
Brooke Point: Demitrus Purnell 2, Cherdan Petit 3, Lamante Venisee 7, Edward Simms 20, Matt Harris 5, Jordan Scott 3, Eric Mason 6, Chase Scroggins 2. Totals: 17 10-13 48.
3-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Rosenbaum 3, Myers 2, Kimble). BP 4 (Venisee, Simms, Harris, Scott).
NORTH STAFFORD 48, MOUNTAIN VIEW 39
Matt Darnell celebrated his first win as North Stafford boys basketball’s head coach as the Wolverines defeated Mountain View on the road.
Isaiah Shaw led the way for North Stafford with 13 points, but it was his team’s ability to score from the free-throw line that made the difference.
The Wolverines went to the line 42 times where they scored 25 of their points.
Mountain View, still looking for its first win, hosts Stafford on Saturday night. North Stafford will entertain Stafford on Monday night.
|North Stafford
|16
|9
|8
|15
|—
|48
|Mountain View
|9
|8
|8
|14
|—
|39
North Stafford (1-3): Vincent Sabatino 4, Nick Perkins 6, Cliff Davis 4, AJ Lebrusciano 2, Hezekiah Brown 7, Ian Edwards 4, Alex Chase 0, Mekhi Dillard 8, Isaiah Shaw 13. Totals: 10 25-42 48.
Mountain View (0-5): Marcus Tracy 0, Duncan Beaumont 6, Amari Walker 11, Alex Watts 4, Jordan Jackson 4, Brendan Robinson 2, Alex Davis 9, Tyrus Somuah 2, Colin Carroll 0, AJ Gordon 0. Totals: 14 10-19 39.
3-pointers: North Stafford (Nick Perkins 2, Ian Edwards 1). Mountain View (Duncan Beaumont 1).
CHANCELLOR 68, SPOTSYLVANIA 28
Chancellor scored 24 points in the opening quarter on the road and didn’t look back in a win over Spotsylvania that moved it to 5-2.
Shane Batten led all scorers with 21 and was complemented by strong outings from AJ Coghill and Ziggy Carter, who scored 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Batten and Coghill helped keep their team in control of the ball throughout the night by pulling in a combined 16 rebounds.
Spotsylvania managed just seven points in the first half. Its scoring picked up in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Knights to get out of the early hole.
Chancellor looks to keep up its momentum on Monday as it plays host to Caroline. Spotsylvania, still in search of its first win, will host King George on Saturday.
|Chancellor
|24
|11
|22
|11
|—
|68
|Spotsylvania
|0
|7
|10
|11
|—
|28
Chancellor (5-2): Shane Batten 21, Ziggy Carter 17, AJ Coghill 19, Alijah Callahan 0, Jaden Voyd 4, Jason Jackson 4, Zachary Anderson 0, Dawud Smith 0, Josh Mattey 3. Totals: 30 1-6 68.
Spotsylvania (0-8): Charles Coogler 6, Austin Boogs 3, Trent Reid 2, Nathan Widener 5, Evan Bowles 3, Jake Jack 0, Chase Greene 2, Monte McMorris III 2, DeAnthony Pendleton 5, Dillon Robinson, Torin Craig 0. Totals 9 6-8 28.
3-pointers: Chancellor (Shane Batten 2, Ziggy Carter 1, Alijah Callahan ). Spotsylvania (Charles Coogler 1, Austin Boggs 1, Evan Bowles 1, DeAnthony Pendleton 1).
COURTLAND 68, JAMES MONROE 45
A 14-point game from Aaron Brooks and a 12-point game from Robert Harvey powered Courtland past hosts James Monroe for its eighth win on Friday.
The Cougars also got a productive night out of Xander Alston, who scored 10 points.
James Monroe will try to put an end to its four-game losing streak on Saturday night when it hosts King George.
Courtland gets the weekend off and will look to make it five stright when it hosts King George on Monday.
|Courtland
|18
|8
|21
|21
|—
|68
|James Monroe
|0
|13
|8
|24
|—
|45