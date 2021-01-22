High school sports roundup: Strong fourth quarter lifts North Stafford to win

North Stafford (1-3): Vincent Sabatino 4, Nick Perkins 6, Cliff Davis 4, AJ Lebrusciano 2, Hezekiah Brown 7, Ian Edwards 4, Alex Chase 0, Mekhi Dillard 8, Isaiah Shaw 13. Totals: 10 25-42 48.

Mountain View (0-5): Marcus Tracy 0, Duncan Beaumont 6, Amari Walker 11, Alex Watts 4, Jordan Jackson 4, Brendan Robinson 2, Alex Davis 9, Tyrus Somuah 2, Colin Carroll 0, AJ Gordon 0. Totals: 14 10-19 39.

3-pointers: North Stafford (Nick Perkins 2, Ian Edwards 1). Mountain View (Duncan Beaumont 1).

CHANCELLOR 68, SPOTSYLVANIA 28

Chancellor scored 24 points in the opening quarter on the road and didn’t look back in a win over Spotsylvania that moved it to 5-2.

Shane Batten led all scorers with 21 and was complemented by strong outings from AJ Coghill and Ziggy Carter, who scored 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Batten and Coghill helped keep their team in control of the ball throughout the night by pulling in a combined 16 rebounds.

Spotsylvania managed just seven points in the first half. Its scoring picked up in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Knights to get out of the early hole.